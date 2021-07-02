Race In LA Heads To The LA Report Podcast

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

It's been a year since we began publishing a crowdsourced series that we call Race in LA , written by Angelenos who’ve shared personal essays exploring how our race and ethnicity shapes our daily lives.

How To Participate Since June 2020, we've asked for your stories about how race and ethnicity shape your life and and published as many of these stories as we can. We call this year-long effort Race in LA. Click here for more information and details on how to participate.

Our contributors have shared deeply personal stories about their encounters with racism and discrimination , about their family histories and their immigrant stories , about themselves or their kids growing up multiracial and multiethnic , about colorism and “ pigmentocracy .” No two stories are alike.

And now, we’re happy to announce that we’re bringing many of their voices to The L.A. Report , our daily podcast that brings you the top news stories from the L.A. region.

For the next several weeks, we’ll feature special Race In LA weekend episodes of the L.A. Report, with contributors reading from their essays.

Up this coming Sunday, July 4, as we celebrate American independence and American-ness in general: Since the beginning of the pandemic, many Asian Americans have repeatedly gotten the message that some fellow Americans do not perceive them as American enough. In her essay “Dear Racist,” artist and Race In LA contributor Tracy Park takes on anti-Asian hate in an open letter to the haters.

You can download The L.A. Repor t at LAist.com , on Apple Podcasts , on Spotify , or wherever you download podcasts. And once you do, you can also listen to our Sunday, June 20 episode featuring Race In LA contributor Shirlee Smith , who wrote about the time she was denied a job in 1950s L.A. because, as she was told then, “we don’t hire colored girls.”