Top Online And IRL Happenings This Week In SoCal: April 12 - 15

Watch Brandi Carlile play the Gaylywed Game. Hear from a pioneering shark expert. Relive your favorite moments from The Office's first episode. Sample some delicious dishes at a Thai New Year pop-up. Celebrate Earth month at an environmental film festival. Help destigmatize "that time of the month" with Period Piece.

Monday, April 12; 5:30 p.m.



DeRay Mckesson: Building Power for Racial Equity and Social Justice

The California Endowment hosts a virtual evening with the activist, educator and author who'll discuss his journey from middle school math teacher to civil rights leader and police reform advocate. Mckesson shares his insights and thoughts on a number of topics including the impact of the pandemic on Black and Brown communities and the possibility of ending police violence in the United States.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Caltech continues its author series with neuroscientist and opera singer Indre Viskontas. (Kristen Lara Getchell)

Monday, April 12; 5 p.m. PT



Behind the Book: How Music Can Make You Better

CaltechLive! continues its author series with neuroscientist and opera singer Indre Viskontas. She discusses her book, which investigates what music is and how it can improve us, with Maia Jasper White, Caltech's director of chamber music. An audience Q&A follows.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Period Piece is a world premiere play series created to destigmatize menstrual cycles. (Courtesy Period Piece Play)

Mondays, April 12, 19 and 26; 5 p.m. PT



Period Piece

More than 60 performers and playwrights are joining together to help destigmatize a monthly event for half of the world's population. Yes, we're talking about menstruation. Conceived by playwright and screenwriter Susan Cinoman (TV's The Goldbergs), this original work will be streamed for three performances. Each night features 12 different monologues performed by 12 different actors. Participants include Mandy Moore (This Is Us), AJ Michalka (Aly & AJ), Carmen Carerra (RuPaul's Drag Race), Nicole Lynn Evans (Superstore), Agneeta Thacker (Netflix's Dash & Lily), Sara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Jordan Peele's Us) and playwright Lauren Gunderson.

COST: $20 or $40 for all three nights; MORE INFO

The Moth storytelling night presents its Pacific Time Zone Mainstage show virtually with the theme, Earth. (Liz Linder)

Monday, April 12; 7:15 p.m.



Pacific Virtual StorySLAM: EARTH

Since April is Earth month, this virtual edition of The Moth's storytelling night features tales about communing with nature, digging through dirt, saving the planet and wild encounters. If you have a five-minute story to share, put your name into the storyteller's hat for a chance to be selected.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Diane von Furstenberg attends Diane Von Furstenberg's InCharge Conversations 2020, presented by Mastercard on March 06, 2020, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

Monday, April 12; 6 p.m. PT



Diane von Furstenberg in conversation with Bozoma Saint John

Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes the fashion designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist who talks about personal growth and her new book, Own It: The Secret to Life. Von Furstenberg will talk with Bozoma Saint John, global chief marketing officer at Netflix. (Later this week, Live Talks LA welcomes Admiral William H. McCraven to discuss his new book with actor Mark Harmon of NCIS.)

COST: $34 (includes a signed copy of the book); MORE INFO

The virtual edition of the Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival opens with the feature 'Playing with Sharks,' about conservationist Valerie Taylor. (Courtesy of 'Playing with Sharks')

Monday, April 12 - Friday, April 23



Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival

KCET, PBS SoCal and Link TV present a virtual version of the environmentally focused film fest. It opens with the West Coast premiere of Playing With Sharks, which tells the story of pioneering scuba diver, marine conservationist and shark expert Valerie Taylor. The film is followed by a discussion with writer/director Sally Aitken, creator/producer Bettina Dalton and Taylor.

COST: $10 - $45 (all-access pass); MORE INFO

Monday, April 12; 6:30 p.m. PT



Sharon Stone with Anderson Cooper

Writers Bloc presents an evening with actress Sharon Stone who discusses her book, The Beauty of Living Twice, with CNN's Anderson Cooper. In this memoir, Stone discusses her triumphs and disappointments, her struggle to recover from a massive stroke and her charity work for HIV/AIDS causes and poverty and education in Africa. Attendees are asked to support authors and local bookstores by preordering a copy of The Beauty of Living Twice from Skylight Books.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile (L), with British actress Catherine Shepherd, poses with her awards during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2019. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Tuesday, April 13; 5 p.m. PT



The Gaylywed Game feat. Brandi & Catherine Carlile vs. Glennon Doyle & Abby Wambach

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile is in the middle of a virtual book tour for her just-released memoir, Broken Horses. In partnership with Book Soup, the L.A. event features Leslie Jordan hosting a gaylywed game that pits Carlile and wife Catherine vs. soccer star Wambach and her spouse, Doyle. Tickets to this event include a copy of the book. The stream will be available to view until 11:59 p.m. on April 27.

COST: $33 - $58; MORE INFO

Fans of 'The Office' need to attend the virtual event from LAist's TV Pilot Club on April 13. (Courtesy KPCC/LAist)

Tuesday, April 13; 6:30 p.m. PT



TV Pilot Club (The Office): An LAist Virtual Event

A cringey boss, a drab corporate setting and a bunch of quirky co-workers make for a compelling and way-too-relatable half hour. TV junkies can join LAist's Mike Roe and special guests for a look back at all the camera confessionals, love triangles and eye-rolling moments that made The Office a hit. Rewatch the pilot before the event.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

A pharmacist at UCI Health holds a dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Wednesday, April 14; 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Event

Historic Filipinotown

Ava Duvernay's nonprofit Array Alliance partners with the Center for Family Health & Education to host a COVID-19 vaccination event. The pop-up site will administer a limited number of vaccinations for L.A. County residents who meet the current eligibility requirements (Phase 1A, 1B, or age 50+). Advanced registration is required for morning or afternoon appointments. Location will be provided upon registration.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Artist Judith F. Baca discusses her mural, 'The Great Wall of Los Angeles,' during an online program from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Judith F. Baca/Image courtesy of the SPARC Archives (sparc.org))

Wednesday, April 14; 5 - 6 p.m. PT



Stories from The Great Wall of Los Angeles

Artist Judy Baca discusses her art practice and her plans to extend her mural, The Great Wall of Los Angeles, in the Tujunga Wash. Officially named The History of California (1976-84), the half-mile-long artwork explores California, from prehistory through the mid-20th century. The Lucas Museum houses the mural's archive, which includes more than 350 objects from blueprints to concept drawings, as well as notes and correspondence. Baca will talk with the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art's Sandra Jackson-Dumont and Pilar Tompkins Rivas. Watch live on the Lucas Museum's YouTube channel.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Keith and The Girl (Keith Malley and Chemda) present the Virtual KATG Week 2021, a five day celebration of the long-running comedy podcast. (Anne Whiteman)

Wednesday, April 14 - Sunday, April 18



Virtual KATG Week 2021

The long-running, Queens-based comedy podcast Keith and The Girl, hosted by Keith Malley and Chemda, hosts a series of virtual events this week to celebrate its 16 years and second year of remote recording. Attend a live KATG episode recording (online), a Silent Trailers Game Show livestream, a movie night with commentary or game night.

COST: $10 - $30 per event; MORE INFO

The Broad Stage presents 'National Geographic Live: Women and Migration,' streamed on April 14, followed by an audience Q&A with the photographers. (Danielle Villasana)

Wednesday, April 14; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. PT



National Geographic Live: Women and Migration

In 2019, more than 270 million people, nearly half of them women, were living in countries other than the one where they were born, according to the International Organization for Migration. Many were forced to leave their homes because of famine or violence. The Broad Stage online holds a visual presentation about women and migration, followed by a live conversation with the photographers.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 14; 3 - 6 p.m. PT



Bands on the Bay

San Pedro Fish Market Alamitos Bay

6550 E. Marina Dr., Long Beach

The fish market presents a series of live music throughout the month featuring acoustic performers and cover bands. This Wednesday, guests are invited to enjoy fresh seafood on the restaurant's expansive patio while listening to tunes from The Killer Lips.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

David Robinson, Rachel Robinson and Sharon Robinson (2nd from L-R) pose in front of the Jackie Robinson Statue at Dodger Stadium in 2017. (Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Thursday, April 15; 1 p.m. PT



Race and Sports: Collective Athlete Activism

On Jackie Robinson Day, the Rose Bowl Institute continues its Dialogues on Race and Sports series with a panel discussion on collective athlete activism. Participants include L.A. Dodgers President Stan Kasten, CEO and President of LaChica Sports Angela LaChica, Penn State educator Amira Davis and former pro softball player Kiki Stokes. The discussion will be moderated by journalist Juan Williams.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursdays, April 15, 22 and 29; 6 p.m. PT



Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest

Grand Park's annual spring arts experience takes place online this year for three consecutive Thursdays with programming that showcases the richness of L.A.'s arts community. DJ Lani Love kicks off the festival with a live hip-hop set featuring tunes from the Vietnamese diaspora.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 15



LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Reopening

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

While LA Plaza continues its online programming, the museum and cultural center reopens to the public on Thursday for limited-capacity attendances.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project is illuminated for the holidays in the Port of Long Beach on December 14, 2020 in Long Beach. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Through Saturday, May 1



Under Construction: The Long Beach Port in Paintings and Photographs

The LBCG/Rod Briggs Gallery

2221 E. Broadway, Long Beach

View a group show of paintings and photographs that document the construction of the recently completed Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge in Long Beach. Four artists (Helen Werner Cox, Kathryn Babcock, Sarah Arnold and Liz Talbot), who spent three years focusing on bridge construction, and two crane operators (Paul Trinidad and Nick Santa Ana) present photos from their perches. The works are available to view online or in-person (with COVID protocols in place).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, May 15



15-Year Anniversary Group Exhibition

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The gallery presents the first installment of a two-part anniversary show. View new works by more than 100 international artists including Arturo Garcia de las Heras, Ben Frost, Buff Monster, Camilla d'Errico, Christybomb, D*Face, DOSSHAUS, Eric Joyner, Hikari Shimoda and Yang Cao. View the works online or in person from Thursdays to Saturdays, 12 - 6 p.m. Mask-wearing and social distancing in the gallery are mandatory.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick



Younger

For its seventh and final season, Darren Star's series starring Sutton Foster as a 40-something mom trying to re-enter the workforce by posing as a millennial, moves from TV Land to Paramount+ and Hulu. Four episodes of season 7 are being released on April 15, with a new episode released each Thursday. The cast includes Hillary Duff, Peter Hermann, Nico Tortorella, Debi Mazar and Miriam Schor.

Kura Sushi opened its 31st location (and 16th in California) in Sherman Oaks' Westfield Fashion Square. (Courtesy of Kura Sushi)





Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few newsy notes and options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

