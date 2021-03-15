Awesome Online And IRL Events This Week: March 15 - 18

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

Head to Griffith Park for a night hike. Spend time with Michelle Obama and her pals, Waffles and Mochi. Catch the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. Score a bunch of St. Patrick's dining and drink deals. Soak in SXSW without traveling to Austin.

Monday, March 15; 5 p.m. PT



For the Love of Opera: Celebrating RBG's 88th Birthday

Celebrate the life and legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by watching a performance of her favorite arias. The program includes "Hai già vinta la causa" from Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro and "To this we've come" from Menotti's The Consul with performances by Michelle Rice, Joshua Blue, Norman Garrett, Ashley Marie Robillard, Grant Loehnig, Stephen Karr and Grant Loehnig. Watch via Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience and The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music Facebook pages, with a limited number of Zoom slots also available.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, March 15; 8 p.m. PT



The Blank Theatre Living Room Series

Now in its 30th year, the development series fosters new works from diverse voices. Tune into digitally produced play readings each Monday night through May 17. This week, The Blank presents Memory of Ice by Stacey Isom Campbell.

COST: $15 suggested donation; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 16; 6 p.m. PT



Kathy Fiscus: A Tragedy That Transfixed the Nation

Historian William Deverell dives into Fiscus' story, which changed the course of television history. Near dusk on a spring evening in 1949, the three-year old girl fell down an abandoned well in her family's San Marino backyard. For more than two days, rescue teams attempted to retrieve the trapped girl, as the country watched. The incident became the first live, breaking-news TV event in history. Deverell will talk with Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian for the virtual Vroman's/Crowdcast event.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Live Talks Los Angeles presents Walter Isaacson in conversation with Doris Kearns Goodwin about the discovery of the CRISPR gene editing tool. (Courtesy Live Talks LA)

Tuesday, March 16; 6 p.m. PT



Walter Isaacson in conversation with Doris Kearns Goodwin

Isaacson talks to fellow author Goodwin at a Live Talks LA event about his latest book, The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race. The book examines the work of Doudna, a 2020 Nobel Prize-winner in chemistry, for her invention of the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The discovery opened the door to a number of medical advances and moral questions.

COST: FREE - $45 (includes book); MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 16 - Saturday, March 20



South by Southwest Conference and Festivals

Attend the virtual SXSW music, film and comedy festivals without going to Austin. Dynasty Typewriter, which was asked to present one of the comedy showcases, tapped comedians Beth Stelling, Billy Wayne Davis, Daniel Webb, Joel Kim Booster, Kimberly Clark and Reggie Watts. The film fest opens with the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil and closes with Alone Together, a documentary about Charli XCX. Speakers include Stacy Abrams, Ava Duvernay, Mark Cuban and Willie Nelson.

COST: $325 per pass; MORE INFO

Watch the world premiere of a new comedy by Carol Fisher Sorgenfrei via Zoom. (Courtesy Ophelia's Jump)

Wednesday, March 17 - Sunday, March 21



A Wilderness of Monkeys

Ophelia's Jump presents the world premiere of a new comedy by Carol Fisher Sorgenfrei who describes her play as a "a revenge-comedy sequel" to William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.

COST: Pay what you can; MORE INFO

The Body is So Impermanent is the latest project from theater director Peter Sellars. (Courtesy UCLA Film & Television Archive)

Wednesday, March 17; 4 p.m. PT



The Body is So Impermanent

The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents the world premiere of Peter Sellars' multidisciplinary performance film (U.S., 2021). The latest project from the theater director is a response to COVID-19 and was made in isolation by artists on three continents. The screening will be preceded by a meditation session led by Alisa Dennis, Ph.D., and followed by a conversation with the audience and artists. COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Take a night hike on St. Patrick's Day in Griffith Park. (fredcamino, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Wednesday, March 17; 7 p.m. PT



St. Patrick's Night Hike

Griffith Park Pony Rides

4400 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park

Hiking With Friends hosts a St. Patrick's Day hike... at night. Wear something green, bring a flashlight and make sure you have water and snacks. The trek is 3-4 miles, round trip. Masks are required and you must review the group's hiking guidelines before participating.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 17; 7:45 p.m. PT



Secret Movie Club: The Departed

Electric Dusk Drive-in

Glendale Sears Parking Lot

211 W. California Ave., Glendale

Spend St. Patrick's Day at the drive-in watching Martin Scorcese's 2006 film about South Boston gangsters. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson.

COST: $23; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 17; 8 p.m. PT



Tropicana Movie Nights: The Commitments

The Hollywood Roosevelt

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

For St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, the hotel a poolside screening of the 1991 film The Commitments. Guests who dress up in the theme of the movie get a free cocktail or concession candy at the bar. Tickets must be purchased at least eight hours in advance.

COST: Tickets start at $12; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 18; 7 p.m. PT



Vacuum

Theatre 40 presents a Zoom reading of Leda Siskind's play, which she describes as as a modern update to Oedipus the King, "if Odeipus was a white supremacist who worked in a vacuum repair shop."

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 11; 7 p.m. PT



Chirp N' Turf: Outdoor Standup Comedy

Violet Cactus

1813 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Jay Light and Handren Seavey host a biweekly standup comedy show outside on the AstroTurf. Masks and a sense of humor are required.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

The Natural History Museum's indoor galleries are still closed, but the outdoor Butterfly Pavilion reopens this week. (bobrayner, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Thursday, March 18 - Monday, Sept. 6



Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

The Natural History Museum's indoor galleries are still closed but the outdoor Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens are open to the public. Come in via the North Entrance then stroll through the garden on the way to the butterflies. Advance, timed tickets and pre-paid parking reservations are required.

COST: $6 per ticket, $6 for parking; MORE INFO

Vice President Kamala Harris, husband Doug Emhoff, her great niece Amara, and family members walk after Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Thursday, March 18; 1 p.m. PT



Does Power Dressing Have the Power to Change Politics?

Zócalo Public Square and the Natural History Museum team up on a panel discussion on what women wear -- through the prism of politics and pantsuits. Vanessa Friedman, fashion director and chief fashion critic, New York Times moderates a panel that includes Studio One Eighty Nine co-founder and president Abrima Erwiah, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell. They'll discuss the past, present and future of women's fashion in American government.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

People visit Downtown Disney in Anaheim on July 9, the first day the shopping and dining complex has been open since it closed in mid-March. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, March 18



A Touch of Disney

Disney California Adventure Park

1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim

As Disneyland inches its way toward reopening, a new ticketed experience takes place within California Adventure Park, running Thursdays through Mondays, from 12 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining and shopping experiences. Tickets for a specific date must be purchased in advance. Entry includes a $25 dining card and unlimited downloads of PhotoPass photos of the day.

COST: $75; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 18; 4 p.m. PT



Snyder Cut Watch Party

Zack Snyder gets a second try at the Justice League when HBO Max releases the "Snyder Cut" of the movie. The director hosts an official watch party on the Scener platform, which includes a Q&A with him and special guests. To join the party, you must have an HBO Max account and the free Scener extension for Chrome browsers.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick



Waffles + Mochi

Michelle Obama's new Netflix series, which she both stars in and produces, follows the cutest puppets -- Waffles and Mochi -- on culinary adventures around the world. They visit restaurants, homes and farms then prepare recipes with notable chefs, home cooks, kids and celebs. The show premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, March 16.

Norms locations are offering a St. Patrick's Day family meal starting at 11 a.m. on March 17. (Courtesy of Norms)





Dine & Drink Deals

Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

St. Patrick's Day may be a little subdued this year, but the celebrations continue.