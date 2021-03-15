Awesome Online And IRL Events This Week: March 15 - 18
Head to Griffith Park for a night hike. Spend time with Michelle Obama and her pals, Waffles and Mochi. Catch the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. Score a bunch of St. Patrick's dining and drink deals. Soak in SXSW without traveling to Austin.
Monday, March 15; 5 p.m. PT
For the Love of Opera: Celebrating RBG's 88th Birthday
Celebrate the life and legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by watching a performance of her favorite arias. The program includes "Hai già vinta la causa" from Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro and "To this we've come" from Menotti's The Consul with performances by Michelle Rice, Joshua Blue, Norman Garrett, Ashley Marie Robillard, Grant Loehnig, Stephen Karr and Grant Loehnig. Watch via Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience and The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music Facebook pages, with a limited number of Zoom slots also available.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, March 15; 8 p.m. PT
The Blank Theatre Living Room Series
Now in its 30th year, the development series fosters new works from diverse voices. Tune into digitally produced play readings each Monday night through May 17. This week, The Blank presents Memory of Ice by Stacey Isom Campbell.
COST: $15 suggested donation; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 16; 6 p.m. PT
Kathy Fiscus: A Tragedy That Transfixed the Nation
Historian William Deverell dives into Fiscus' story, which changed the course of television history. Near dusk on a spring evening in 1949, the three-year old girl fell down an abandoned well in her family's San Marino backyard. For more than two days, rescue teams attempted to retrieve the trapped girl, as the country watched. The incident became the first live, breaking-news TV event in history. Deverell will talk with Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian for the virtual Vroman's/Crowdcast event.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 16; 6 p.m. PT
Walter Isaacson in conversation with Doris Kearns Goodwin
Isaacson talks to fellow author Goodwin at a Live Talks LA event about his latest book, The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race. The book examines the work of Doudna, a 2020 Nobel Prize-winner in chemistry, for her invention of the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The discovery opened the door to a number of medical advances and moral questions.
COST: FREE - $45 (includes book); MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 16 - Saturday, March 20
South by Southwest Conference and Festivals
Attend the virtual SXSW music, film and comedy festivals without going to Austin. Dynasty Typewriter, which was asked to present one of the comedy showcases, tapped comedians Beth Stelling, Billy Wayne Davis, Daniel Webb, Joel Kim Booster, Kimberly Clark and Reggie Watts. The film fest opens with the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil and closes with Alone Together, a documentary about Charli XCX. Speakers include Stacy Abrams, Ava Duvernay, Mark Cuban and Willie Nelson.
COST: $325 per pass; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 17 - Sunday, March 21
A Wilderness of Monkeys
Ophelia's Jump presents the world premiere of a new comedy by Carol Fisher Sorgenfrei who describes her play as a "a revenge-comedy sequel" to William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.
COST: Pay what you can; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 17; 4 p.m. PT
The Body is So Impermanent
The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents the world premiere of Peter Sellars' multidisciplinary performance film (U.S., 2021). The latest project from the theater director is a response to COVID-19 and was made in isolation by artists on three continents. The screening will be preceded by a meditation session led by Alisa Dennis, Ph.D., and followed by a conversation with the audience and artists. COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 17; 7 p.m. PT
St. Patrick's Night Hike
Griffith Park Pony Rides
4400 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park
Hiking With Friends hosts a St. Patrick's Day hike... at night. Wear something green, bring a flashlight and make sure you have water and snacks. The trek is 3-4 miles, round trip. Masks are required and you must review the group's hiking guidelines before participating.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 17; 7:45 p.m. PT
Secret Movie Club: The Departed
Electric Dusk Drive-in
Glendale Sears Parking Lot
211 W. California Ave., Glendale
Spend St. Patrick's Day at the drive-in watching Martin Scorcese's 2006 film about South Boston gangsters. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson.
COST: $23; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 17; 8 p.m. PT
Tropicana Movie Nights: The Commitments
The Hollywood Roosevelt
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
For St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, the hotel a poolside screening of the 1991 film The Commitments. Guests who dress up in the theme of the movie get a free cocktail or concession candy at the bar. Tickets must be purchased at least eight hours in advance.
COST: Tickets start at $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 18; 7 p.m. PT
Vacuum
Theatre 40 presents a Zoom reading of Leda Siskind's play, which she describes as as a modern update to Oedipus the King, "if Odeipus was a white supremacist who worked in a vacuum repair shop."
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 11; 7 p.m. PT
Chirp N' Turf: Outdoor Standup Comedy
Violet Cactus
1813 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Jay Light and Handren Seavey host a biweekly standup comedy show outside on the AstroTurf. Masks and a sense of humor are required.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 18 - Monday, Sept. 6
Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum
900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park
The Natural History Museum's indoor galleries are still closed but the outdoor Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens are open to the public. Come in via the North Entrance then stroll through the garden on the way to the butterflies. Advance, timed tickets and pre-paid parking reservations are required.
COST: $6 per ticket, $6 for parking; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 18; 1 p.m. PT
Does Power Dressing Have the Power to Change Politics?
Zócalo Public Square and the Natural History Museum team up on a panel discussion on what women wear -- through the prism of politics and pantsuits. Vanessa Friedman, fashion director and chief fashion critic, New York Times moderates a panel that includes Studio One Eighty Nine co-founder and president Abrima Erwiah, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell. They'll discuss the past, present and future of women's fashion in American government.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 18
A Touch of Disney
Disney California Adventure Park
1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim
As Disneyland inches its way toward reopening, a new ticketed experience takes place within California Adventure Park, running Thursdays through Mondays, from 12 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining and shopping experiences. Tickets for a specific date must be purchased in advance. Entry includes a $25 dining card and unlimited downloads of PhotoPass photos of the day.
COST: $75; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 18; 4 p.m. PT
Snyder Cut Watch Party
Zack Snyder gets a second try at the Justice League when HBO Max releases the "Snyder Cut" of the movie. The director hosts an official watch party on the Scener platform, which includes a Q&A with him and special guests. To join the party, you must have an HBO Max account and the free Scener extension for Chrome browsers.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Waffles + Mochi
Michelle Obama's new Netflix series, which she both stars in and produces, follows the cutest puppets -- Waffles and Mochi -- on culinary adventures around the world. They visit restaurants, homes and farms then prepare recipes with notable chefs, home cooks, kids and celebs. The show premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, March 16.
Dine & Drink Deals
Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
St. Patrick's Day may be a little subdued this year, but the celebrations continue.
- Norms locations are offering a St. Patrick's Day family meal that includes corned beef & cabbage with Irish potatoes, soup, salad and mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. The four-course meal is $12.99 and available starting at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Order the deal for dine-in (outdoors) and takeout (although the ice cream is not available for to-go orders).
- Maple Block Meat Co. celebrates St. Patrick's Day with ruebens, pastrami sandwiches, a corned beef plate and $8 Guinness on draft. You can also request green beer and housemade shamrock sugar cookies. These items can be enjoyed in-person or ordered through third-party delivery apps.
- The Tam O'Shanter celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a virtual whisky tasting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ($65 per person, 21+). On Wednesday, the Tam offers socially distant dining on its patio as well as Irish classics to take home (corned beef & cabbage, brisket, whisky flights).
- STK Steakhouse in Westwood is offering $5 lil' corned beef sliders served with tater tots and $7 Leprechaun Stiletto cocktails during happy hour (3-6:30 p.m.) through Sunday, March 21. The St. Patrick's Day deal is available for takeout/delivery.
- Santa Monica's Lanea Cocktail Bar has added a beer and bourbon pack to its menu for St. Patrick's Day. Available through Sunday, March 21, it includes a Calidad Beer and a shot of Jameson for $10. Patrons can also indulge in green tacos and quesadillas all day on March 17. The pack is available for both outdoor dining, pick up or take-out through the Fetcha app.
- Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan becomes available on Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 16. To celebrate the release, Universal Pictures is taking over the female-owned The Palm Coffee Bar, Lavender & Honey Espresso Bar, The Assembly Cafe and Romancing The Bean with special decor and drinks. (When not teaching men the meaning of consent by night, Mulligan's Cassie is a barista by day.)
- The Taqueando's team continues its series of pop-ups at the former Church & State in DTLA. The four-week residency (which began last week) features chef Priscilla Curiel of San Diego's Tuétano Taquería, Ricky Piña of Ricky's Fish Tacos and tamales to-go from Tamales Elena y Antojitos. Wine, beer, and cocktails will also be available. The pop-up is open Wednesday through Sunday, 5-10 p.m. (Ricky's will only be serving Thursday-Saturday.)