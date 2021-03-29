The Best Virtual And Real-Life Events This Week In LA: March 29 - April 1

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Amoeba Records returns. Magic Mountain reopens. A bunch of museums welcome visitors. The casts and creatives of Lovecraft Country, The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso lead PaleyFest LA. Trans and nonbinary authors discuss Shakespeare. The Easter Bunny brings pastel donuts.

Monday, March 29; 9 a.m. PT



Films.Dance: Sit Still

Since we still can't yet attend dance performances in person, the global film series continues screening international dance films. Check out a short film directed by Vincent René-Lortie featuring a 7-year-old krumper Adeline Kerry Cruz with choreography by Russell "Gutta" Ferguson. Watch on Films.Dance, Instagram and Facebook.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The 18th Street Arts Center presents a solo show from Elana Mann, including 'Our work is never done (unfinished business) (detail), 2020. (Beth Devillier)

Monday, March 29 - Friday, July 2



Elana Mann: Year of Wonders, redux

18th Street Arts Center

Airport Campus

3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

The Arts Center presents a solo exhibition at its Airport Gallery. Mann's exhibition features sculptural folk instruments, video and works on paper. The instruments reflect the time in which they were built, influenced by political changes, social movements and the global coronavirus pandemic. Open by appointment only, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, March 29; 5 p.m. PT



Happy Days: A Virtual Table Read

SAG-AFTRA teams up with People magazine for an online table read of a Happy Days episode. Henry Winkler leads a cast that features Glenn Close, Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie Chung, John Carroll Lynch and Luke Newton. The event benefits the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and community. Watch on People.com, the PeopleTV app and People's social platforms.

COST: FREE, but donations encouraged; MORE INFO

Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper stars in the Story Pirates' 'Sleep Squad.' ( Photo courtesy of Story Pirates)

Monday, March 29 - Sunday, April 11



The Story Pirates' Sleep Squad

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts offers a family-friendly, interactive virtual theater experience for kids ages 4-12. This is a new bedtime/naptime experience to send young "astronauts" on a dreamy adventure. The story can be enjoyed in one sitting or in three 15-minute segments. An add-on Dreamtime Travel Kit is also available for purchase.

COST: $19 - $34; MORE INFO

Monday, March 29; 4 - 6 p.m. PT



99 Seats Later

The Groundlings hosts a Zoom panel discussion featuring some of the women who helped launch the theater. Hear from Terry Bolo (Pee-wee's Big Adventure), Victoria Carroll Bell (The Incredible Hulk), Donna Dubain (7 Year Zig Zag), Phyllis Katz (Sherman Oaks), Suzanne Kent (Pee-wee's Playhouse), Laraine Newman (Coneheads), Tracy Newman (According to Jim), Lynne Marie Stewart (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Gloria Vassy (Pee-wee's Big Holiday). Moderated by current Main Company members Allison Dunbar (Dave) and Annie Sertich (Superstore).

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Marquee TV provides additional programming for The Other Art Fair, includiing the short film 'The Sun is God,' choreographed by Valentino Zucchetti. (Courtesy Marquee TV)

Tuesday, March 28 - Sunday, April 4



The Other Art Fair x Marquee TV Virtual Editions

A fair for emerging artists presents a virtual L.A. edition with more than 100 artists from around the world in a 3D environment (no headset required). In addition to interactive art and workshops, you can book 10-minute appointments with the artists themselves. Marquee TV, a performing arts streaming service, presents a selection of short films focused on dance and music.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

PaleyFest LA programs, including 'The Queen's Gambit' with Anna Taylor-Joy, are released to the public on March 30. (Courtesy of PaleyFest LA)

Tuesday, March 30



PaleyFest LA

PaleyFest LA is being held virtually this year with the casts and creatives of several shows including Lovecraft Country, The Queen's Gambit, Evil, Ted Lasso, What We Do in the Shadows and a 20th anniversary conversation on Six Feet Under. The programs will debut this week on the Paley Center's Yahoo Entertainment channel.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 31



Godzilla vs. Kong

Adam Wingard's sci-fi action pic stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall, who witness these mythic adversaries face off in a battle for the fate of the world. The film opens in theaters across Southern California, with both indoor and drive-in options available. For people who want to watch at home, the movie is also available to stream via HBO Max.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 31; 6 p.m. PT



Trans & Non-Binary Shakespeare Panel

In honor of International Transgender Visibility Day, Book Soup presents an online discussion with contributors from That Way Madness Lies: 15 of Shakespeare's Most Notable Works Reimagined, in which 15 YA writers put a modern, reimagined spin on Shakespeare's classics. Look for Mark O'Shiro, Anne-Marie McLemore, AR Capetta and Cory McCarthy.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 31 - Saturday, April 10



Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The 36th edition of the festival -- which boasts 47 world premieres and 37 U.S. premieres -- offers hybrid viewing from beachfront drive-ins to at-home streaming. The opening night film is Aaron Maurer's documentary Invisible Valley, which weaves together stories of undocumented farmworkers, wealthy snowbirds and music festival-goers in the Coachella Valley. This year's honorees and panelists include: Bill Murray, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan and Delroy Lindo.

COST: Tickets $10 per streaming film, passes available; MORE INFO

American Cinematheque presents a Q&A with the filmmakers behind the Oscar-nominated documentary, 'My Octopus Teacher.' (Image courtesy American Cinematheque)

Wednesday, March 31; 6 p.m. PT



My Octopus Teacher Q&A

The Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary, filmed over eight years, explores the bond between a man and an octopus living in a kelp forest off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa. Listen to a Q&A with filmmakers James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich, moderated by fellow documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

TBS celebrates the return of the TV show, 'Wipeout,' with an experiential activation called 'Big Balls Are Back' at the Santa Monica Pier. (Courtesy TBS)

Wednesday, March 31 - Sunday, April 4; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Big Balls Are Back

The Santa Monica Pier

380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

TBS celebrates the return of the TV show Wipeout on April 1 with a cheekily titled obstacle course starring the show's iconic big balls, which stand at 25 feet tall and 70 feet long. The touch-free, interactive installation will appear in the middle of the pier, allowing for photo ops and mock contestant-style interviews. Fans at the pier can also scan a QR code and enter the Wipeout Bracket Battle for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card and Wipeout swag.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

L.A. Works hosts a virtual advocacy workshop in honor of Cesar Chavez Day. (Courtesy of L.A. Works)

Wednesday, March 31; 4 p.m. PT



A Focus on Farm Workers: Cesar Chavez Day of Service

L.A. Works hosts a virtual advocacy workshop and supply drive in honor of Cesar Chavez Day. Learn about the policies impacting farmworkers, both before and during the pandemic. Hear from speakers including California State Senator María Elena Durazo, Alexis Guild of Farmworker Justice and Ricardo Castorena of Binational of Central California.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 1



Natural History Museum Reopening

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

Wander the halls of the museum once again to get a closer look at dinosaurs, nature and L.A. history. The temporary exhibitions Rise Up L.A. and Insects of L.A. are now on view, and the Butterfly Pavilion is also open. Timed-entry tickets are required as is mask use.

COST: $7 - $15; MORE INFO

Visitors in 'Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera,' Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which reopens to the public on April 1. (Art by Vera Lutter, photo Museum Associates/LACMA)

Thursday, April 1



LACMA Reopens

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art reopens to the public with new ticketing processes and enhanced health and safety protocols. On view are six new exhibitions and extended presentations of exhibitions that were temporarily closed last year including Cauleen Smith: Give It Or Leave It, Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative and Yoshitomo Nara. The museum will also continue to provide online programs to enjoy at home.

COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO

The new location for Amoeba Music is at the corner of Hollywood and Argyle boulevards. (Amoeba.com)

Thursday, April 1



Amoeba Music Reopens

6200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

If you've missed flipping through record and CD bins, Amoeba returns in a new location, as part of the Hollywood & Argyle "El Centro" complex. The store is giving opening-day visitors posters and commemorative silk-screened shirts. You must follow public health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and mandatory face coverings.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 1



Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia

The Santa Clarita theme park reopens with rides on April 1 and 2 for members and passholders and on Saturday, April 3 to the general public. Tickets and reservations are available online to California Residents only. Safety protocols will be in place and guests and team members are required to wear masks.

COST: Single day tickets start at $45, passes start at $60; MORE INFO

Ongoing



The California African American Museum (CAAM) Exhibitions

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

CAAM reopened to the public this past weekend. Guests can visit the galleries Tuesdays through Sundays. Currently on view are the exhibitions Sula Bermúdez-Silverman: Neither Fish, Flesh, nor Fowl; Nikita Gale: PRIVATE DANCER; Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.; Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection; and Enunciated Life. New protocols are in place including required reservations, 25% capacity, mandatory face masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

COST: FREE with advanced reservations; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick



Law & Order: Organized Crime

Ok, hear us out. While we normally don't care for spin-offs of procedurals, this Dick Wolf show brings back the popular detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni), who ditched Special Victims Unit and partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) years ago. Find out what he's been up to and why he had returned to head up a new NYPD task force charged with taking down the city's crime syndicates. Tamara Taylor (Bones) and Dylan McDermott join him. Debuts Thursday, April 1 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Primo's Donuts is offering an assortment of Easter donuts through Sunday, April 4. (Erica Mae Allen )





Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

