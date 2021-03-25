Awesome Online And IRL Events Happening This Weekend: March 26 - 28

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Somalian cuisine. Vintage cocktails. Mentalists and magicians. Tom of Finland. Teen comedians. The perfect groove for Women's History Month. A Mexican horror mockumentary.

Friday, March 26; 7 p.m.



Cocktails at the Carthay Circle Theatre

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles presents a virtual event that focuses on the classic Carthay Circle Theatre, which was located at Wilshire Boulevard and San Vicente. Beth and James Silverman, two of the original bartenders to open the famed Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge in Disney's California Adventure, lead a discussion about the theater while crafting cocktails. The night also includes some other Disney recreations of Art Deco architecture. All ticket buyers for this virtual cocktail hour will receive an ingredient list ahead of time.

COST: $14; MORE INFO

Friday, March 26; 1 p.m.



Playing with SCOBY Workshop

Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery presents a family-friendly workshop on how to make your own kombucha culture with artist Maru Garcia. Please note: Contents are intended for educational purposes only and not consumption. This program is free and open to all. Advance registration required.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles screens the Mexican horror mockumentary 'Feral,' virtually . (Courtesy of LACLA)

Friday, March 26 - Sunday, March 28



Cine Nepantla: Feral

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles virtually screens the Mexican horror mockumentary Feral, directed by Andre�?s Kaiser. The film takes place in the Oaxacan mountains, where videotape diaries and interviews reveal disturbing events involving a psychoanalyst priest and his child patients. Tickets include the post-streaming discussion in English and Spanish between Kaiser and screenwriter and film critic Guido Segal.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

CAP UCLA presents an online performance of Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion. (Susana Millman)

Friday, March 26; 7 p.m. PT



Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion

CAP UCLA presents tabla master Zakir Hussain who has toured the U.S. many times over the last 25 years. He has played an important role in helping India's musical traditions stay alive and sharing them with the world. Watch this online performance from CAP UCLA's 2018-19 season.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

'Invincible' is a new adult animated series that includes the voices of actors Zachary Quinto (Robot) and Steven Yeun (as Mark Grayson). (Amazon Prime Video)

Friday, March 26 - Saturday, March 27



Invincible Experience and Screening

The Rose Bowl Lot F

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

Amazon Prime Video celebrates the release of its new hour-long, animated series (available Friday) with an immersive drive-through experience and screening of the first two episodes. Guests get a sneak peek of the show, based on the comic book written by Robert Kirkman, as well as photo opps, food and swag. Allow 15 minutes for the drive-through experience prior to parking.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 27; 7 p.m. PT



House on the Hill: Mary Ellen Pleasant's Story

Theatre 40 celebrates Women's History Month by presenting a Zoom reading about the life of Ms. Pleasant (1814-1904), the first African American female millionaire. She was an abolitionist who worked with the Underground Railroad and sued for and obtained the right to ride the trolley car in San Francisco. The play was written by Sharon L. Graine.

COST: FREE but donations accepted; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.



Steamboat Bill, Jr.

Hollywood Legion Theater Drive-In

2035 North Highland Ave., Hollywood

Enjoy Buster Keaton's 1928 comedy classic featuring live keyboard accompaniment by Retroformat's Cliff Retallick. Each ticket includes unlimited popcorn, one soda and one candy for each passenger.

COST: Tickets start at $65 per car; MORE INFO

The marathon Unnamed Footage Festival presents Gillian Horvat's 'I Blame Society' as the opening film. (Courtesy UFF)

Saturday, March 26; 5 p.m. PT



Unnamed Footage Festival

Instead of screening films at several San Francisco theaters, the fourth edition of the festival holds a 24-hour webathon of found footage horror, first-person POV cinema and faux documentary. The one-time-only event includes features and shorts along with Q&As with filmmakers, industry professionals and guests. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to nonprofit and independent cinemas across the country.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

TOKiMONSTA performs at the 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 12, 2016. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Saturday, March 26 - Sunday, March 27; 12 p.m. PT



Everywoman

L.A.-based DJ and producer Tokimonsta holds a livestreamed Women's History Month celebration on Twitch. Check out panel discussions and performances by Tinashe, Jubilee, Gavin Turek, Aluna, Femme Fatale, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su and Toki herself.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Prism DJs spin on Saturday nights at One Colorado in Pasadena. (chocolatedazzles, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Saturday, March 27; 6 - 10 p.m. PT



Saturday Nights with Prism DJs

One Colorado

41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena

Every Saturday night in March and April, One Colorado invites Prism DJs to spin tunes in the courtyard during dinner hours. This weekend, DJ Tessa provides the soundtrack as you shop or nosh at Sage Vegan Bistro & Brewery, Sushi Roku or Il Fornaio.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex presents a virtual performance from Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández. (Courtesy CAMI Music)

Saturday, March 27 - Sunday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 31; 6 p.m. PT



Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

The dance troupe returns to the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA for three virtual performances. Take in the music, costumes and dances of Mexican folklore from pre-Columbian civilizations through today. Their repertory pays homage to local dance traditions from more than 60 regions of Mexico.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Nonbinary comic Ever Mainard hosts a night of vulnerable comedy online. (Courtesy of Naked Comedy)

Saturday, March 27; 6 p.m. PT



What's Your Problem, Sir?

Nonbinary comic Ever Mainard uses storytelling, improv, riffing and crowd interaction to create cathartic moments in this digital show. Audience participation is not required but it's strongly encouraged.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 27; 5 p.m. PT



The QuaranTeen

The Company of Angels theater company and the nonprofit Legacy L.A present a virtual comedy show hosted by Elizabeth Covarrubias. For seven weeks, a group of young adults met via Zoom to develop their funny bones. Watch the results on Facebook or YouTube.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 27 - Sunday, March 28; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Hoppin' Photos with Bunny

2nd & PCH

E. 2nd St. and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

The retail destination invites guests to take springtime selfies with a seasonal backdrop on Seaport Way. A photographer will not be present, so you'll have to take your own photos with the Bunny. Socially distanced lines are required. Also on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., browse hand-crafted goods at the Creative Communal Makers Market.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Backhausdance presents its first virtual performance of 2021 in collaboration with the Orange County Museum of Art. (Adrien Padilla)

Sunday, March 28; 5:30 p.m. PT



Backhausdance With(in) OCMA: Mesh

Choreographer Jennifer Backhaus and the Backhausdance dancers created a program that lets viewers immerse themselves in an exploration of human connection and empathy, based on the Orange County Museum of Art exhibition Alexandra Grant: Telepathy is One Step Further Than Empathy. The film was shot in the OCMA galleries.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Three Magic Castle magicians perform in a one-night-only event via Zoom, sponsored by Theatre 40. (Courtesy of Theatre 40)

Sunday, March 28; 7 p.m. PT



The Orpheum Circuit Tour: Three Headliners of Magic and Mystery

Theatre 40 presents three Magic Castle magicians in this online show. Felix Jones is a mentalist who specializes in card magic with a mix of comedy. Simone Turkington brings a touch of the '60s to illusions, card effects and mentalism. Chris Herren plays a masked Faust with a vintage cirque act that combines magic and pantomime.

COST: $28; MORE INFO

Sunday, March 28; 4 p.m.



Towne Street Theatre's HERstory

L.A.'s premier African American theater company presents its live, online reading series to celebrate Women's History Month. HERstory unveils the often overlooked stories and experiences of diverse women throughout history. Listen to five original short plays, focusing on subjects such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923, Thomas Jefferson's relationship with 14-year old slave Sally Hemings and today's civil unrest over racial inequality.

COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO

Though Saturday, May 1



Tom of Finland: Pen and Ink 1965 - 1989

David Kordansky Gallery

5130 W. Edgewood Pl., Mid-Wilshire

The gallery presents an exhibition of finished and preparatory drawings that show the breadth of Tom of Finland's (Touko Laaksonen) creative output. The late artist is known for works that depict hyper-masculine gay men in moments of intimacy, joy and pleasure. Timed reservations are required to view the exhibition.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Stanley Tucci attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDB)

Streaming Pick



Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

There's nothing of note in new releases this week, so if you're suffering from wanderlust, catch up on Stanley Tucci's travels through Italy. His six-episode show guides viewers through six regions, showcasing local foods and dishes such as spaghetti alla nerano (zucchini) on the Amalfi Coast, Rome's four pastas and Florentine steak in Tuscany. Watch all six episodes on CNNgo.

The Brush Canyon Trail is a 6+-mile, moderate hike to the Hollywood Sign. (Christine N. Ziemba)

Outdoor pick



Brush Canyon Trail

This moderate hike, which ends below the Hollywood sign, offers great views on a clear day. It's an out-and-back trail of just over six miles (total). With more than 1,000 feet in elevation gain, you'll definitely get the blood flowing. Our tip: Head out at dawn on the weekends because the small parking lot and overflow lot off of Canyon Drive (near Franklin Ave.) fill up quickly. Masks and social distancing still required.

The Blinking Owl Distillery in Santa Ana now offers food to go with its handcrafted spirits. (Ron De Angelis)





Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

