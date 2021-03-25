Awesome Online And IRL Events Happening This Weekend: March 26 - 28
Somalian cuisine. Vintage cocktails. Mentalists and magicians. Tom of Finland. Teen comedians. The perfect groove for Women's History Month. A Mexican horror mockumentary.
Friday, March 26; 7 p.m.
Cocktails at the Carthay Circle Theatre
The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles presents a virtual event that focuses on the classic Carthay Circle Theatre, which was located at Wilshire Boulevard and San Vicente. Beth and James Silverman, two of the original bartenders to open the famed Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge in Disney's California Adventure, lead a discussion about the theater while crafting cocktails. The night also includes some other Disney recreations of Art Deco architecture. All ticket buyers for this virtual cocktail hour will receive an ingredient list ahead of time.
COST: $14; MORE INFO
Friday, March 26; 1 p.m.
Playing with SCOBY Workshop
Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery presents a family-friendly workshop on how to make your own kombucha culture with artist Maru Garcia. Please note: Contents are intended for educational purposes only and not consumption. This program is free and open to all. Advance registration required.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, March 26 - Sunday, March 28
Cine Nepantla: Feral
Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles virtually screens the Mexican horror mockumentary Feral, directed by Andre�?s Kaiser. The film takes place in the Oaxacan mountains, where videotape diaries and interviews reveal disturbing events involving a psychoanalyst priest and his child patients. Tickets include the post-streaming discussion in English and Spanish between Kaiser and screenwriter and film critic Guido Segal.
COST: $5; MORE INFO
Friday, March 26; 7 p.m. PT
Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion
CAP UCLA presents tabla master Zakir Hussain who has toured the U.S. many times over the last 25 years. He has played an important role in helping India's musical traditions stay alive and sharing them with the world. Watch this online performance from CAP UCLA's 2018-19 season.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, March 26 - Saturday, March 27
Invincible Experience and Screening
The Rose Bowl Lot F
1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena
Amazon Prime Video celebrates the release of its new hour-long, animated series (available Friday) with an immersive drive-through experience and screening of the first two episodes. Guests get a sneak peek of the show, based on the comic book written by Robert Kirkman, as well as photo opps, food and swag. Allow 15 minutes for the drive-through experience prior to parking.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 27; 7 p.m. PT
House on the Hill: Mary Ellen Pleasant's Story
Theatre 40 celebrates Women's History Month by presenting a Zoom reading about the life of Ms. Pleasant (1814-1904), the first African American female millionaire. She was an abolitionist who worked with the Underground Railroad and sued for and obtained the right to ride the trolley car in San Francisco. The play was written by Sharon L. Graine.
COST: FREE but donations accepted; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 25; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Steamboat Bill, Jr.
Hollywood Legion Theater Drive-In
2035 North Highland Ave., Hollywood
Enjoy Buster Keaton's 1928 comedy classic featuring live keyboard accompaniment by Retroformat's Cliff Retallick. Each ticket includes unlimited popcorn, one soda and one candy for each passenger.
COST: Tickets start at $65 per car; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 26; 5 p.m. PT
Unnamed Footage Festival
Instead of screening films at several San Francisco theaters, the fourth edition of the festival holds a 24-hour webathon of found footage horror, first-person POV cinema and faux documentary. The one-time-only event includes features and shorts along with Q&As with filmmakers, industry professionals and guests. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to nonprofit and independent cinemas across the country.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 26 - Sunday, March 27; 12 p.m. PT
Everywoman
L.A.-based DJ and producer Tokimonsta holds a livestreamed Women's History Month celebration on Twitch. Check out panel discussions and performances by Tinashe, Jubilee, Gavin Turek, Aluna, Femme Fatale, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su and Toki herself.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 27; 6 - 10 p.m. PT
Saturday Nights with Prism DJs
One Colorado
41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena
Every Saturday night in March and April, One Colorado invites Prism DJs to spin tunes in the courtyard during dinner hours. This weekend, DJ Tessa provides the soundtrack as you shop or nosh at Sage Vegan Bistro & Brewery, Sushi Roku or Il Fornaio.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 27 - Sunday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 31; 6 p.m. PT
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
The dance troupe returns to the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA for three virtual performances. Take in the music, costumes and dances of Mexican folklore from pre-Columbian civilizations through today. Their repertory pays homage to local dance traditions from more than 60 regions of Mexico.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 27; 6 p.m. PT
What's Your Problem, Sir?
Nonbinary comic Ever Mainard uses storytelling, improv, riffing and crowd interaction to create cathartic moments in this digital show. Audience participation is not required but it's strongly encouraged.
COST: $5; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 27; 5 p.m. PT
The QuaranTeen
The Company of Angels theater company and the nonprofit Legacy L.A present a virtual comedy show hosted by Elizabeth Covarrubias. For seven weeks, a group of young adults met via Zoom to develop their funny bones. Watch the results on Facebook or YouTube.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 27 - Sunday, March 28; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Hoppin' Photos with Bunny
2nd & PCH
E. 2nd St. and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
The retail destination invites guests to take springtime selfies with a seasonal backdrop on Seaport Way. A photographer will not be present, so you'll have to take your own photos with the Bunny. Socially distanced lines are required. Also on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., browse hand-crafted goods at the Creative Communal Makers Market.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, March 28; 5:30 p.m. PT
Backhausdance With(in) OCMA: Mesh
Choreographer Jennifer Backhaus and the Backhausdance dancers created a program that lets viewers immerse themselves in an exploration of human connection and empathy, based on the Orange County Museum of Art exhibition Alexandra Grant: Telepathy is One Step Further Than Empathy. The film was shot in the OCMA galleries.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, March 28; 7 p.m. PT
The Orpheum Circuit Tour: Three Headliners of Magic and Mystery
Theatre 40 presents three Magic Castle magicians in this online show. Felix Jones is a mentalist who specializes in card magic with a mix of comedy. Simone Turkington brings a touch of the '60s to illusions, card effects and mentalism. Chris Herren plays a masked Faust with a vintage cirque act that combines magic and pantomime.
COST: $28; MORE INFO
Sunday, March 28; 4 p.m.
Towne Street Theatre's HERstory
L.A.'s premier African American theater company presents its live, online reading series to celebrate Women's History Month. HERstory unveils the often overlooked stories and experiences of diverse women throughout history. Listen to five original short plays, focusing on subjects such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923, Thomas Jefferson's relationship with 14-year old slave Sally Hemings and today's civil unrest over racial inequality.
COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO
Though Saturday, May 1
Tom of Finland: Pen and Ink 1965 - 1989
David Kordansky Gallery
5130 W. Edgewood Pl., Mid-Wilshire
The gallery presents an exhibition of finished and preparatory drawings that show the breadth of Tom of Finland's (Touko Laaksonen) creative output. The late artist is known for works that depict hyper-masculine gay men in moments of intimacy, joy and pleasure. Timed reservations are required to view the exhibition.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
There's nothing of note in new releases this week, so if you're suffering from wanderlust, catch up on Stanley Tucci's travels through Italy. His six-episode show guides viewers through six regions, showcasing local foods and dishes such as spaghetti alla nerano (zucchini) on the Amalfi Coast, Rome's four pastas and Florentine steak in Tuscany. Watch all six episodes on CNNgo.
Outdoor pick
Brush Canyon Trail
This moderate hike, which ends below the Hollywood sign, offers great views on a clear day. It's an out-and-back trail of just over six miles (total). With more than 1,000 feet in elevation gain, you'll definitely get the blood flowing. Our tip: Head out at dawn on the weekends because the small parking lot and overflow lot off of Canyon Drive (near Franklin Ave.) fill up quickly. Masks and social distancing still required.
Dine & Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Blinking Owl Distillery in Santa Ana has a new kitchen, so guests can enjoy food by chef Luis Perez and Eddie Perez alongside their cocktails. Look for an endive salad with a vodka citrus ginger vinaigrette, a burger with bourbon fry sauce and pizza made with handmade rye dough. The new kitchen also means Blinking Owl is no longer bound to the one drink per person rule.
- Chinatown tea shop Steep LA has organized a Stop Asian Hate Charity Sale on Sunday, March 28 at 11 a.m. in the Courtyard at Mandarin Plaza (970 N. Broadway). The shop is joined by more than 30 businesses -- including Now Serving, Amboy, Katsu Sando, Lasita, Angry Egret Dinette, Ricebox, Konbi, Ototo, KinKan and Pique-Nique -- that have donated food, baked goods and lifestyle item. All money raised from this sale will be donated to STOPAAPIHATE.ORG. The sale runs until items sell out.
- Birrieria La Mami is open in South L.A. (4002 S. Avalon Blvd.), selling birria, tacos, birria de res ramen and chickens from the grill.
- Catering service-turned-restaurant Flavors from Afar, which is run by refugees, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The concept rotates chefs every few weeks. Through Sunday, taste Malia Hamza's menu, which highlights Somalian cuisine.
- Comfy Pup is a new weekend new pop-up that offers Chicago or Coney-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and Indiana pork tenderloin sandwiches. Find them at 1802 Roasters and Hangaburs (1206 Cypress Ave., El Sereno).
- Ayara Thai presents a Boobie Bua Loy class on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Learn to make the classic Thai dessert of sweet floating taro dumplings in warm coconut milk broth -- with a twist. Chef Cathy will show participants how to naturally dye and shape the dumplings into breasts and vulvas. A portion of proceeds will go to the Center for Reproductive Rights. Tickets are $70, and the price does not include ingredients or equipment.
- Photographer Esevan Oriol has a food truck -- L.A. Original Tacos -- and it's serving up steak, shrimp, chicken, ground beef and veggie tacos. Follow on Instagram for locations.
- Tancredi Deluca (owner of Amici, Trattoria Amici and Emilia) has launched a new delivery and takeout concept in Beverly Hills called the Delucatessen at Emilia. Open on weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hot and cold sandwiches (served on artisanal bread, baked in-house daily) reflect Deluca's hometown in Trieste, Italy.
