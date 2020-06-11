Awesome Online And IRL Events This Weekend: June 12 - 14

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on schools, stores, businesses and events. With in-person concerts, talks, comedy shows, food festivals and other gatherings cancelled, we have turned our events column into a "nonevents" column. It will remain this way as long as social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in effect.

During this difficult time, please consider contributing to your local arts organizations or to individual artists and performers.

Take a break from the good, the bad and the ugly out in the world with a screening of pioneering queer cinema, a house music party, a radio race or the award-wining play Scraps.

Friday, June 12; 12 p.m.



Gallery1988 Virtual Exhibitions

The pop-art gallery unveils two new shows online on Friday: Trading Cards 5, an exhibition of 40 new cards by Cuyler Smith, and Raised by Rainbows Too by Luke Flowers.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, June 12



Pioneers of Queer Cinema

Just in time for Pride Month, Kino Lorber presents three newly restored classic German films: Victor and Victoria (1933), Mädchen in Uniform (1931) and Michael (1924). Opening on Friday virtually with Laemmle Theatres and Lumiere Cinema, ticket purchases help support theaters while they are closed.

COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO

Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment event on December 11, 2019. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood R)

Friday, June 12; 6 - 7:15 p.m.

An Evening with Stacey Abrams

Live Talks LA presents a conversation with the politician, activist and author about her new book, Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America. Abrams will be interviewed by journalist and author Elaine Welteroth. The event streams on the Live Talks Los Angeles Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.

COST: FREE - $34 (includes signed book); MORE INFO

Friday, June 12 - Sunday, July 12



Big Bear Film Summit

The summit's inaugural edition, which was created to encourage production in and around Big Bear Lake, presents 52 films (12 features and 40 shorts and music videos) as well as a screenplay competition. Festival highlights include the virtual premiere of Noah Warner's comedy The Trap Door at the Edge of the Universe, Mindy Bledsoe's road trip drama The In-Between and Lucas Astrom's Hard Plastic, starring Andy Dick and his daughter in a story about an aspiring disc golfer out to prove herself to her father.

COST: Pay-what-you-can for individual screenings, $25 all-access passes; MORE INFO

Explore the grounds and exteriors of the houses in Heritage Square this weekend. (Chrisitne N. Ziemba for LAist)

Fridays through Sundays in June and July



Heritage Square Museum Outdoor Walking Tours

Take an outdoor, self-guided walking tour where you get to peruse the exterior of these historical buildings with help from a printed guide. Step back in time to the 19th century as you stroll through the museum grounds and gardens. All proceeds benefit the museum's historic preservation efforts. Several hand sanitizing stations are now on site, face coverings are required for entrance to the museum and restroom facilities are cleaned every half hour. No food or beverages available on site but you can bring bottled water.

COST: $5 - $7, free for museum members; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 13 - Tuesday, June 30



Self-Help Graphics 2020 Annual Print Fair (Virtual)

Art lovers and collectors can purchase new, limited-edition, serigraphs, relief and intaglio prints created by artists of SHG's Professional Printmaking Program and the Open Print Studio. Participating Ateliers include Consejo Gráfico, Queerida (for the first time in its entirety), Día de los Muertos, Experimental and the 2020 Census. Proceeds benefit the community art center and its printmaking program.

COST: FREE viewing; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 13



Goya Giveaway

In partnership with the Honduras Consulate in Los Angeles, Goya Foods is donating more than 4,000 pounds of food to 500 families struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pick-up is available from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rincón Hondureño (1654 W. Adams Blvd.) and at Casa Honduras (9131 S. Vermont Ave.) and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ledys Restaurant (12150 Hamlin St. in North Hollywood).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 13 - Sunday, June 14



KCRW's 8th Annual 24-hour Radio Race

If you've ever wanted to make stories for radio, producers of all experience levels are invited to join this fun competition. Create a team then spend 24 hours writing, recording and editing a nonfiction radio story. The contest starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and stories must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Sunday.

COST: $12 entry fee; MORE INFO

A woman chants while holding a sign reading "How many black lives will they kill?" (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Sunday, June 14



All Black Lives Matter

On Sunday at 11 a.m., this march will honor the life of Tony McDade, a Black trans man killed by a Tallahassee police officer. The march will start with two trans speakers and will include a moment of quiet meditation for Black people who have been killed by law enforcement. This event is occuring instead of the traditional L.A. Pride celebration, which had been postponed due to coronavirus.

LOCATION: Hollywood and Highland

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sundays, June 14 (July 19 and Aug. 23)



Grand Park's Sunday Sessions: Home Edition

The park's annual music party goes online on select Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m. The series showcases how house music defines eras and subcultures, from an L.A. perspective. This week, check out DJ sets and visuals from Ladies First, a community of Asian American and Black female voices, featuring Bella Fiasco, Kim Lee, Kronika, Lani Love, Novena Carmel, Rashida, Storm the DJ and Suga Shay.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 14; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Post 43 Blood Drive

2035 N. Highland Blvd., Hollywood

The Hollywood Post 43 American Legion, UCLA Health and the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center team up for a blood drive to support the L.A. healthcare system and patients in need as supplies are critically low. The Legion also hosts stand-up comedy from Ahmed Al-Kadri, Alice Hamilton, Noah Copfer, Sam Mamaghani, Carolyn Portner, Kazeem Rahman, Kelly Reilly and Mike Spettel while guests donate blood. To keep things safe and socially distant throughout the process, please schedule appointments in advance.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Ongoing



Annenberg Space for Photography

Wallis Annenberg announced that the Century City photo hub will not be reopening, which is a bummer for photo fans. Over the past decade, the venue has featured memorable exhibitions including Who Shot Rock & Roll; Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop; National Geographic's Photo Ark; Refugee; Generation Wealth; Identity: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders The List Portraits; W|ALLS: Defend, Divide and the Divine and Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling. Thankfully, the archives aren't going away. The images, interviews and audio tours will be available on the Annenberg's site and its social media channels.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Ongoing



Scraps

The Matrix Theatre Company's award-winning production of Geraldine Inoa's play is now available to watch on their Youtube page. Incorporating "poetry, realism and expressionism," Inoa's work chronicles how the family and friends of a black teenager shot by a white police officer struggle to cope in the aftermath. Scraps takes place in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, three months after the fatal shooting, and the themes are, sadly, as relevant as ever.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Restaurants all over Southern California, including E.P. & L.P.'s rooftop, are reopening with revamped menus and new social distancing measures. (Courtesy of E.P. & L.P.)





Dine & Drink Deals

Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.