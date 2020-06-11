Awesome Online And IRL Events This Weekend: June 12 - 14
Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on schools, stores, businesses and events. With in-person concerts, talks, comedy shows, food festivals and other gatherings cancelled, we have turned our events column into a "nonevents" column. It will remain this way as long as social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in effect.
During this difficult time, please consider contributing to your local arts organizations or to individual artists and performers.
Take a break from the good, the bad and the ugly out in the world with a screening of pioneering queer cinema, a house music party, a radio race or the award-wining play Scraps.
Friday, June 12; 12 p.m.
Gallery1988 Virtual Exhibitions
The pop-art gallery unveils two new shows online on Friday: Trading Cards 5, an exhibition of 40 new cards by Cuyler Smith, and Raised by Rainbows Too by Luke Flowers.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 12
Pioneers of Queer Cinema
Just in time for Pride Month, Kino Lorber presents three newly restored classic German films: Victor and Victoria (1933), Mädchen in Uniform (1931) and Michael (1924). Opening on Friday virtually with Laemmle Theatres and Lumiere Cinema, ticket purchases help support theaters while they are closed.
COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO
Friday, June 12; 6 - 7:15 p.m.
An Evening with Stacey Abrams
Live Talks LA presents a conversation with the politician, activist and author about her new book, Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America. Abrams will be interviewed by journalist and author Elaine Welteroth. The event streams on the Live Talks Los Angeles Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.
COST: FREE - $34 (includes signed book); MORE INFO
Friday, June 12 - Sunday, July 12
Big Bear Film Summit
The summit's inaugural edition, which was created to encourage production in and around Big Bear Lake, presents 52 films (12 features and 40 shorts and music videos) as well as a screenplay competition. Festival highlights include the virtual premiere of Noah Warner's comedy The Trap Door at the Edge of the Universe, Mindy Bledsoe's road trip drama The In-Between and Lucas Astrom's Hard Plastic, starring Andy Dick and his daughter in a story about an aspiring disc golfer out to prove herself to her father.
COST: Pay-what-you-can for individual screenings, $25 all-access passes; MORE INFO
Fridays through Sundays in June and July
Heritage Square Museum Outdoor Walking Tours
Take an outdoor, self-guided walking tour where you get to peruse the exterior of these historical buildings with help from a printed guide. Step back in time to the 19th century as you stroll through the museum grounds and gardens. All proceeds benefit the museum's historic preservation efforts. Several hand sanitizing stations are now on site, face coverings are required for entrance to the museum and restroom facilities are cleaned every half hour. No food or beverages available on site but you can bring bottled water.
COST: $5 - $7, free for museum members; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 13 - Tuesday, June 30
Self-Help Graphics 2020 Annual Print Fair (Virtual)
Art lovers and collectors can purchase new, limited-edition, serigraphs, relief and intaglio prints created by artists of SHG's Professional Printmaking Program and the Open Print Studio. Participating Ateliers include Consejo Gráfico, Queerida (for the first time in its entirety), Día de los Muertos, Experimental and the 2020 Census. Proceeds benefit the community art center and its printmaking program.
COST: FREE viewing; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 13
Goya Giveaway
In partnership with the Honduras Consulate in Los Angeles, Goya Foods is donating more than 4,000 pounds of food to 500 families struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pick-up is available from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rincón Hondureño (1654 W. Adams Blvd.) and at Casa Honduras (9131 S. Vermont Ave.) and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ledys Restaurant (12150 Hamlin St. in North Hollywood).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 13 - Sunday, June 14
KCRW's 8th Annual 24-hour Radio Race
If you've ever wanted to make stories for radio, producers of all experience levels are invited to join this fun competition. Create a team then spend 24 hours writing, recording and editing a nonfiction radio story. The contest starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and stories must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Sunday.
COST: $12 entry fee; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 14
All Black Lives Matter
On Sunday at 11 a.m., this march will honor the life of Tony McDade, a Black trans man killed by a Tallahassee police officer. The march will start with two trans speakers and will include a moment of quiet meditation for Black people who have been killed by law enforcement. This event is occuring instead of the traditional L.A. Pride celebration, which had been postponed due to coronavirus.
LOCATION: Hollywood and Highland
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sundays, June 14 (July 19 and Aug. 23)
Grand Park's Sunday Sessions: Home Edition
The park's annual music party goes online on select Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m. The series showcases how house music defines eras and subcultures, from an L.A. perspective. This week, check out DJ sets and visuals from Ladies First, a community of Asian American and Black female voices, featuring Bella Fiasco, Kim Lee, Kronika, Lani Love, Novena Carmel, Rashida, Storm the DJ and Suga Shay.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 14; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Post 43 Blood Drive
2035 N. Highland Blvd., Hollywood
The Hollywood Post 43 American Legion, UCLA Health and the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center team up for a blood drive to support the L.A. healthcare system and patients in need as supplies are critically low. The Legion also hosts stand-up comedy from Ahmed Al-Kadri, Alice Hamilton, Noah Copfer, Sam Mamaghani, Carolyn Portner, Kazeem Rahman, Kelly Reilly and Mike Spettel while guests donate blood. To keep things safe and socially distant throughout the process, please schedule appointments in advance.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Annenberg Space for Photography
Wallis Annenberg announced that the Century City photo hub will not be reopening, which is a bummer for photo fans. Over the past decade, the venue has featured memorable exhibitions including Who Shot Rock & Roll; Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop; National Geographic's Photo Ark; Refugee; Generation Wealth; Identity: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders The List Portraits; W|ALLS: Defend, Divide and the Divine and Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling. Thankfully, the archives aren't going away. The images, interviews and audio tours will be available on the Annenberg's site and its social media channels.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Scraps
The Matrix Theatre Company's award-winning production of Geraldine Inoa's play is now available to watch on their Youtube page. Incorporating "poetry, realism and expressionism," Inoa's work chronicles how the family and friends of a black teenager shot by a white police officer struggle to cope in the aftermath. Scraps takes place in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, three months after the fatal shooting, and the themes are, sadly, as relevant as ever.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Dine & Drink Deals
Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- The Rooftop by JG at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills reopens on Friday, June 12 with new food offerings and new safety measures. Seating is available at the rooftop lounge area and restaurant but the bar remains closed.
- Compelling Coffee roasters is opening its first retail space and cafe this weekend in Hollywood (1737 N. Las Palmas Ave.), serving up coffees and an abbreviated menu from its takeout window.
- Shake Shack has opened a new shack in Canoga Park/Topanga (6443 Topanga Canyon Blvd.), operating with limited hours and a focus on safety.
- Pop!s Burgers and Shakes on the Third St. Promenade in Santa Monica offers a $22 BBQ Burger Box (which would make a great gift for Dad next weekend, btw). The box includes eight ready to grill patties and all the fixings. If you don't feel like grilling, the ready-to-eat option includes four single- or double-patty burgers, fries and four soft drinks for $27.50.
- West Hollywood's E.P. & L.P. recently reopened the L.P. Los Angeles Rooftop with a new menu and configuration to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Rooftop capacity for al fresco dining will be capped at 150 people.
- Missing the Hollywood Bowl experience? The venue just launched Supper To Go. From Thursdays through Saturdays, Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin present meals prepared daily in the on-site kitchen with wine pairings available. After ordering, select a pickup window between 4 and 7 p.m., and the meal is brought to your car. Unfortunately, the Bowl's picnic areas are still closed.
- Employees Only in West Hollywood reopened for dine-in service (6 p.m.- 2 a.m.). This weekend, they're partnering with The Barber Truck, offering end-of-quarantine haircuts on Friday and Saturday from 2-10 p.m. Employees Only will also be transforming the parking lot into an outdoor dining area with benches and umbrellas ideal social distancing.
- On The Go LA is a new platform that offers restaurants short-term food truck rentals. Their trucks roll through neighborhoods like ubiquitious ice cream trucks. On Saturday, Papa Pancho's Mexi-Cali fish and shrimp tacos will be driving through the Vermont Square neighborhood of South LA. Follow On the Go LA on Instagram for times and updates.