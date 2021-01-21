Awesome Online And Drive-Through Events This Weekend: Jan. 22 - 24

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on schools, stores, businesses and events. With in-person concerts, talks, comedy shows, food festivals and other gatherings cancelled, we have turned our events column into an events/nonevents column. It will remain this way as long as social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in effect.

During this difficult time, please consider contributing to your local arts organizations or to individual artists and performers.

Enjoy an interactive theater production that comes with a meal of Indian food. Learn about the carrier pigeons of Catalina Island. Watch Mads Mikkelsen get drunk. Catch screenings of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Evil Dead. Tour L.A. mysteries and graffiti art sites. Eat doshirak-inspired Korean food. Participate in an online horror book club.

Friday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Feb. 21



Roger Eno & Brian Eno: Mixing Colours

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center teams with dublab for an outdoor art installation with more than 100 short films on LED screens throughout the plaza. The films were selected from Brian and Roger Eno's A Quiet Scene global video collaboration. The competition was held in conjunction with the brothers' album, Mixing Colours, which came out last year.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 22; 1 p.m. PST



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Watch Party

Watch an episode of the show with commentary from co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna plus series stars Donna Lynne Champlin and Scott Michael Foster. All money raised through ticket sales and donations will go towards delivering cookies and thank you cards to L.A.'s frontline ICU workers. If you are unable to make the live event, a ticket includes a link to the recording.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 22 - Thursday, Jan. 28



Psycho Goreman

Cinelounge Drive-In

lot adjacent to 1625 N. Las Palmas Blvd., Hollywood

Catch this comedy-horror splatterfest -- written and directed by Steven Kostanski -- at the drive-in. Siblings Mimi and Luke accidentally resurrect an ancient alien overlord. They force the monster to obey their commands via a magical amulet but don't realize they're attracting a number of space assassins.

COST: Tickets start at $29.99; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 22; 5:30 p.m.



Mysterious & Suspenseful LA

L.A. Walking Tours offers a virtual journey to L.A.'s underbelly. Listen to the most suspenseful, unexplained and thrilling stories of the city's mysterious past. The true crime tales include the Wonderland Murders, the Hillside Strangler and the Redondo Junction crash. Some of the stories may not be suitable for children, so parental guidance is advised.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Koné Bakary and Anzian Marcel in Philippe Lacôte's 'Night of the Kings.' (Courtesy of NEON)

Saturday, Jan. 23; 11 a.m.



Night of the Kings + Live Q&A with Philippe Lacôte

American Cinematheque continues its online Q&As and film releases with a screening of writer/director Philippe Lacôte's fantasy-drama, which is set to have its virtual premiere at Sundance. In the movie, a young man is sent to a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest. He's designated by the Boss of the prison to be the new "Roman" and must tell a story through dawn to the other prisoners.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham star in director Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman.' (Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features)

Saturday, Jan. 23; 1 p.m.



Promising Young Woman + Live Q&A

Also on Saturday, American Cinematheque welcomes writer/director Emerald Fennell and actors Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham as they discuss their new dramatic thriller, which stars Mulligan as a traumatized woman bent on revenge.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. PST



Watch With... Bruce Campbell presents Evil Dead

This livestreamed series brings favorite movies and their stars together with their fans. Watch the 1981 horror classic along with Campbell as he pauses the action to add comments, tell stories, explain scenes or serve up trivia. He'll answer questions from the chat. The Video on Demand will be available to view for 48 hours following the live event.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 23; 4 p.m. PST



Clockblockers Unite: a Timeless Evening

Fans of the former NBC sci-fi show can join in a cast and creatives Zoom reunion to benefit Feeding America. Expected to attend are co-creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke with stars Malcolm Barrett, Claudia Doumit, Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Goran Višnjić. The evening features a reading of the season two episode "Hollywoodland" with new material written specifically for this event. A moderated discussion and Q&A follows. The event will be on demand through Jan. 27.

COST: $20 - $100 suggested donation; MORE INFO

The Library Foundation presents Lost & Found at the Movies: Rebels and Revolutionaries. (Courtesy of ALOUD)

Saturday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. PST



Lost & Found at the Movies: Rebels and Revolutionaries

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles's latest film program focuses on stories of cinematic revolt. Discuss rebellion, revolt, revolution and radical ideas with filmmakers Haifaa Al Mansour, Billy Woodberry, Grace Lee and Mo Perkins.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

A man walks past an image of the Mona Lisa amid street art covering building exteriors in the Arts District near downtown Los Angeles in 2013. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday, Jan. 23; 10 a.m.



Virtual Graffiti and Mural Tour of Los Angeles

L.A. Art Tours presents a one-hour virtual version of its popular guided tour of graffiti and murals in the Arts District. Attendees will be guided by a graffiti artist streaming live from the streets of DTLA. All guests are sent PDF images of the art seen on the tour.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Los Angeles Art Association opens a group show and three solo shows, which includes Lisa McCord's photography exhibition 'Rotan Switch.' (Courtesy of Lisa McCord )

Saturday, Jan. 23 - Friday, Feb. 19



Art Openings

Gallery 825

825 N. La Cienega Ave., West Hollywood

The Los Angeles Art Association opens Remodeling in Process, a group show of works that were created in response to the challenges and promises of 2021. The gallery also opens three solo art exhibitions: Michele Benzamin-Miki's The Tale of the White Spider, Lisa McCord's Rotan Switch and Mike Collins' When The Quiet Comes. All exhibitions will be on view online and by appointment only at the gallery.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Catalina Island Museum holds 'You've Got Mail: Catalina Island's Mail Carrier History' via Zoom. (Catalina Island Museum)

Saturday, Jan. 23; 11 a.m.



You've Got Mail: Catalina Island's Mail Carrier History

Here's a niche history lesson for you: The Catalina Island Museum hosts an online lecture focusing on a rare letter in the museum's permanent collection. Written on the island in 1826 and mailed to Ipswich, Massachusetts, it is the first known letter carried from the West Coast to the East Coast via Cape Horn. Learn how it connects to U.S. - Mexican history and the use of carrier pigeons at this Zoom event.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 23; 10 a.m.



LA Uncovered! Car Based City Wide Amazing Scavenger Race! Isolation Breaker

Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round

4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park

The More to Explore Meetup group holds a CityScapes adventure that's part scavenger hunt, road rally, history and culture tour, with a dash of social good. Drive up at the appointed time to receive a list of sites around L.A. Then, travel to the sites to take pix and complete tasks. Bonus points for stocking community fridges along the journey. Prizes to the winning team. Please make sure you participate/travel in your cars with people who are already in your bubble/pod.

COST: $23; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 24; 7:30 p.m.



UnCabaret Zoom Edition #21

Beth Lapides' storytelling-comedy-variety show returns with guests Alex Mapa, Aparna Nacherla, Julia Sweeney, Alex Edelman, Jackie Kashian, Jamie Bridgers and Mitch Kaplan.

COST: FREE - $100; MORE INFO



Sunday, Jan. 24; 6 p.m. PST



Mozart Birthday Celebration

LACMA's Sundays Live music series presents an encore livestream of the composer's birthday. The American Youth Symphony performs "String Quartet No. 18 in G major, K. 387," originally recorded at St. James' in-the-City. The Capitol Ensemble performs "Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat major, K. 364," which was recorded in 2017 in LACMA's Bing Theater.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 24; 7 p.m.



Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Glendale Sears Parking Lot

236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

The Electric Dusk Drive In and Secret Movie Club screen the 1937 Disney classic on the big screen. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. (30 minutes before the show) to get the best possible space.

COST: Car tickets start at $23; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 24; 9:30 p.m.



The Thing in the Labyrinth Horror Book Club

The Last Bookstore's horror book club continues online with a discussion of Jessica Leonard's Antioch. The novel follows a small town book nerd who might be able to uncover a local, violent serial killer... if she doesn't become a victim herself. The book club outing requires a ticket, which includes the book and a moderated discussion via Zoom. Please send a mailing address to larkin.lastbookstore@gmail.com. Do not try to pick up the book in person.

COST: $26.95; MORE INFO

Sri Rao stars in the Geffen Stayhouse production of 'Bollywood Kitchen.' (Hartman Benzon Media)

Through Saturday, Feb. 20



Bollywood Kitchen

The Geffen Playhouse's latest online production puts a twist on the "dinner and a show" concept. Filmmaker and cookbook author Sri Rao invites guests to prepare a homemade Indian meal from family recipes. He tells the story of his parents immigrating to America, the joy that Bollywood musicals brought them and the culinary traditions they shared. Enjoy a delicious Indian meal (spices and ingredients box) delivered to your door. Or, if you don't want to cook, viewing-only tickets are also available.

COST: $40 - $175; MORE INFO

The Broad's 'Time Decorated: The Musical Influences of Jean-Michel Basquiat' is a video series dedicated to the famed New York City artist. (Jean-Michel Basquiat: 'Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time,' courtesy of The Broad)

Ongoing



Time Decorated: The Musical Influences of Jean-Michel Basquiat

In honor of the museum's five-year anniversary, the Broad drops a new three-part video series in which musicians, creatives and scholars discuss the impact of music genres on artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's work. The first-segment, which focuses on jazz and bebop, features Terrace Martin and Quincy Jones Productions. Subsequent videos turn to Punk, No Wave, Bebop and Hip-Hop.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Film Streaming Pick



Another Round

We'll watch almost anything with Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) in it, and Another Round is his latest film. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the comedy-drama follows four middle-aged teachers who are stuck in a rut. They embark on an experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness. What could possibly go wrong? The film is now available on Amazon Prime.

Kwang Uh and Mina Park, the team behind the nationally acclaimed Baroo, recently opened Shiku at Grand Central Market. (Jakob N. Layman)





Dine & Drink Deals

Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.