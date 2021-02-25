Awesome Online And Drive-In Events This Weekend: Feb. 26 - 28

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Head to the drive-in for a screening of Coming to America, just in time for the sequel, Coming 2 America, to debut on March 5. Learn about the music and life of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez. Catch some laughs -- and maybe some feels -- at a nonbinary, interactive comedy show. Listen to a concert by Joachim Cooder and Amythyst Kiah. Explore Bob Baker's Los Angeles. Tune in for the opening of Historic Belmar Park in Santa Monica.

Friday, Feb. 26 - Friday, March 19



Pandora

What if a woman were suddenly dropped into the world without preconceived notions of beauty, love or violence? What would happen to humanity if they could see through her eyes? The Getty Villa Museum presents a virtual reading of Laurel Ollstein's play about Pandora's box -- from a feminist perspective.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 26 - Saturday, Feb. 27



Street Food Cinema

Santa Monica Airport - Interim Open Space

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

Watch classic movies at the drive-in this weekend. The Sandlot and Step Brothers screen on Saturday. Finding Nemo and Coming to America screen on Sunday.

COST: Tickets start at $28; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 26; 7 p.m.



Singing Our Way to Freedom: Virtual Screening and Q&A

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes holds a virtual screening of the 86-minute documentary chronicling the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez. It begins with his start as a farmworker in Blythe, covers his time with Cesar Chavez (he was Chavez's favorite musician) and follows Sanchez as he receives one of the country's highest musical honors. The film will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with director Paul Espinosa at 8:30 p.m. Register to view on Zoom or watch on Facebook.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Jayro Bustamante's 'La Llorona' is one of the five films nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes on Sunday. (Courtesy of Shudder)

Saturday, Feb. 27; 11 a.m. PST



HFPA Foreign Language Film Series & Symposium

Listen to a panel discussion with the directors of the Golden Globe-nominated foreign language films of 2020. The discussion features Jayro Bustamante (La Llorona), Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Filippo Meneghetti (Two Of Us), Edoardo Ponti (The Life Ahead) and Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round). Silvia Bizio moderates.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Benita Bike's DanceArt holds an outdoor dance concert on Saturday with a program that includes 'Schoenfield Dances.' (Dean Wallraff)

Saturday, Feb. 27; 2 p.m. PST



Benita Bike's DanceArt

Tierra del Sol Foundation Parking Lot

9919 Sunland Blvd., Sunland

The L.A.-based modern dance troupe presents the premiere of Benches, a work that transports the audience into a park for a day to watch and imagine the lives of those who are alone or in groups. In addition, Schoenfield Dances feature a rag, fughetta, shuffle and boogie. This is a live performance during a limited-attendance, outdoor program. Email benita@danceart.org for free tickets with the names and number of people in your pod who plan to attend. No walk-ups allowed.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah performs a set at the Skirball Cultural Center's virtual concert series. (Anna Hedges)

Saturday, Feb. 27; 8 p.m. PST



Joachim Cooder with special guest Ry Cooder and Amythyst Kiah

The Skirball's Spring 2021 virtual concert series launches with a performance by Joachim Cooder, who'll be by his dad, Ry Cooder. They'll play original folk compositions and modern arrangements of Uncle Dave Macon's country tunes. Following their set, Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah will perform Appalachian tunes mixed with rock, country and blues.

COST: FREE but reservations recommended; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 27 - Sunday, April 11



Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale

View works by more than 60 Western artists at this online exhibition, which begins with a sale of miniatures followed by a the major works art sale, on Saturday, March 13. Artists include George Carlson, G. Russell Case, Tammy Garcia, Logan Maxwell Hagege, Mark Maggiori, Billy Schenck and Terri Kelly Moyers. Proceeds support the Autry's exhibitions, public programs and educational offerings.

COST: FREE viewing; MORE INFO

Ever Mainard hosts the comedy show, 'What's Your Problem, Sir?' (Courtesy of Naked Comedy)

Saturday, Feb. 27; 6 p.m. PST



What's Your Problem, Sir?

Join comic Ever Mainard for a night of interactive, vulnerable comedy. The nonbinary Mainard uses storytelling, improv and prompts from the crowd to create moments of connection through digital interaction.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 27; 11 a.m. PST



Villains

L.A. Writers Center launches Breathe, a new monthly play reading series to amplify the works of BIPOC writers. Starting this weekend, Marquis Ewing's Villains streams on Howlround.tv. In the play, three actors (two black and one white) disillusioned by Hollywood's lack of racial diversity band to create their own production but fall into a trap of own destructive biases and interests.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Moth storytelling night presents its Pacific Time Zone Mainstage show virtually this weekend. (Liz Linder)

Saturday, Feb. 27; 7:30 p.m. PT



The Moth

Five performers take to the virtual stage and tell personal tales under the theme "great expectations." Jonathan Ames hosts. Storytellers include Stephen James, Aida Rodriguez and Michael Fischer. RSVP for the Zoom link.

COST: $15 - $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 27; 6 p.m. PT



Maria Bamford

The wacky comedian headlines her third stand-up comedy livestream. Jackie Kashian opens and a virtual after-party follows. Ticketholders can stream the show live on Saturday night or watch the rebroadcast for 24 hours.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery opens two shows this weekend, including 'Intensive Purposes,' a solo show by pop surrealist Luke Cheuh. ('Doe-Eyed,' courtesy of the gallery and artist)

Saturday, Feb. 27 - Saturday, April 3



Corey Helford Gallery Exhibitions

571 S. Anderson St. Boyle Heights

The gallery presents a group show that includes a new series of works by seven artists: Andy Adamson, Helice Wen, Kozyndan, Rodolfo Loaiza, Travis Lampe, Yang Cao and Zoé Byland. It opens alongside Intensive Purposes, a solo show by pop surrealist Luke Cheuh. The openings will be streamed on Instagram Live. The gallery has partially reopened by appointment only.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 27 - Saturday, March 20



Daydreams

Giant Robot 2

2062 Sawtelle, Sawtelle

Giant Robot presents the first solo exhibition by Felicia Chiao with a virtual opening and walkthrough at noon on Feb. 27 via Instagram Live.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The exhibition 'Lifelines/Timelines: Exploring The Huntington's Collections Through Bonsai,' will be on view March 14 - June 15 at The Huntington. (Andrew Mitchell)

Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 - 11:30 a.m./1:30 - 3 p.m. PST



Virtual Bonsai-A-Thon

The Golden State Bonsai Federation holds its annual Huntington Bonsai-A-Thon virtually this year. Divided into two sessions, the morning features guided video tours of the bonsai courts, the Ben Oki Bonsai Nursery and the "Lifelines/Timelines" bonsai exhibition. The afternoon introduces the garden's new penjing court and covers the history of this art form.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

People dance to jazz music during the Second Line for the late Fats Domino in the 9th Ward of New Orleans, November 1, 2017. (EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday, Feb. 27; 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT



Virtual African American Festival

The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts the 19th annual festival online. It features a day of African and African American music, dance, storytelling and historical displays. Watch Mardi Gras second line dancing, breakdancing, tap, modern dance, soul-pop fusion, West African drumming and storytelling.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



A puppet interacts with a child at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre. (Lisa Whiteman for LAist)

Saturday, Feb. 27 - Saturday, March 6



Bob Baker Day

Celebrate L.A. through an interactive digital map of the networks connecting the Bob Baker Marionette Theater's friends and collaborators. The 7th annual celebration includes puppets, art, music and community activities that you choose for yourself. The digital map and activities will be available for one week.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 27; 6 p.m.



Virtual Event: Los Angeles A Cappella Festival 2021

The Contemporary A Cappella Society's annual festival takes place online this weekend with its signature concert happening Saturday night. It highlights the vocal talents of MICappella, Pipeline Vocal Project, Just 6 and Rebel Bit.

COST: Concert tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Join a virtual opening celebration and site dedication of Historic Belmar Park in Santa Monica that honors the city's African American community. (Courtesy of the City of Santa Monica)

Sunday, Feb. 28; 3 p.m.



Historic Belmar Park Commemoration and Opening

The city of Santa Monica hosts a virtual grand opening celebration to unveil Santa Monica's newest open space, Historic Belmar Park, located adjacent to the Civic Auditorium. The site not only provides recreation fields but also a history lesson as the park was part of a once thriving African American neighborhood. A public art installation, interpretive signage and education plan was developed as part of the Belmar History + Art project. The 3.5-acre site includes a sports field complex adjacent to the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

David Oyelowo speaks during SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found)

Sunday, Feb. 28 - Sunday, March 14



The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF)

The annual festival returns with features, short films, documentaries and animated works from the U.S. and the African diaspora. The programming also includes workshops, discussions and an art exhibition. PAFF opens on Sunday with The Water Man, directed by and starring David Oyelowo.

COST: Single tickets start at $8.49, passes available; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Feb. 28



Printed Matter's Virtual Art Book Fair

The New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to artists' books holds its first virtual fair. Guests can check out a marketplace of tomes from around the world, watch pre-recorded programs including book trailers and artist-made videos, panels and talks, chat directly with artists and publishers, and watch performances.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick



The Vigil

The religion-meets-the-supernatural horror subgenre offers some of the creepiest films around (e.g. The Exorcist). Based in Jewish lore and demonology, The Vigil is set during a single night in Brooklyn's Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood when Yakov (Dave Davis) reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi (Menashe Lustig) to be the overnight "shomer" and sit with the body of a deceased community member. Written and directed by Keith Thomas. The Vigil is available on-demand on Apple TV and other digital platforms starting Friday, Feb. 26.

Soup joumou, a Haitian beef and pumpkin stew. (Courtesy of Alta Adams)





Dine & Drink Deals

Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

To celebrate Black History Month, Alta Adams is offering a special soup joumou dinner through the weekend. The meal is based on an aromatic beef and pumpkin stew that Haitians eat to celebrate their Independence Day. The soup comes with a spinach, avocado and grapefruit salad, riz-cole (Haitian red beans and rice), pikliz (slaw) and coconut-pineapple upside down cake. $49 per person.

Attend a Virtual Chai Tea and Chocolate Tasting on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. hosted by SpiceTopia.com. Taste four chai teas and four bean-to-bar chocolates. The event benefits Life Group LA, which provides support to those living with HIV. Tickets cost $45.

Birdie G's in Santa Monica recently reopened for outdoor dining with new dishes such as Goldbars (stuffed potato latkes) and cardoon kugel.

Ollo in Malibu offers a Sunday fried chicken special available for pickup or delivery on Sundays, from 12 to 7 p.m. Order a bucket of crisp, buttermilk-brined, Southern-style fried chicken ($35). Trimmings and sides are also available.

