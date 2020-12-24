Awesome Online And Drive-In Events This Weekend: Dec. 25 - 27
Dine at BCD Tofu's drive-in movie nights. Watch Jewish and Muslim comedians on Christmas. Attend a Kwanzaa Kuumba makers festival. Catch Chance the Rappers' Chi-Town Christmas concert. Take an urban hike of architectural homes and sites. Or travel down Ed Ruscha's Sunset Blvd. without leaving home.
Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25; 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Meals on Wheels with Reels
BCD Tofu House
3575 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown
Socially distanced movie nights come to the Wilshire location of BCD's parking lot. Get meal kits for three to four people plus entrance to a screening of Home Alone (Thursday) or Up (Friday).
COST: Tickets start at $85 per car; MORE INFO
Friday, Dec. 25
Drive-in Movies
Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
The drive-in theater screens several films at night on Christmas Day: Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World with Tom Hanks, Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich and animated feature The Croods: A New Age.
COST: $10 per adult, $1 per child, ages 5 to 9; MORE INFO
Friday, Dec. 25; 7 p.m. PST
Jews & Muslims on Christmas
Comedy Oakland presents a livestream of sets from Jewish and Muslim comedian Usama Siddiquee, Joe Nguyen, Fielding Edlow, Zahra Ali, Tamer Kattan, Ira Summer, Samson Koletkar and Ben Feldman. Only the first 100 participants will be able to join via Zoom.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, Dec. 25
Wonder Woman 1984
Director Patty Jenkins' follow-up to Wonder Woman (2017) debuts on Christmas Day on HBO Max. For the big-screen experience, catch the superhero flick at a few local drive-ins including Regency Theatres Van Nuys Plant 16, Cinelounge Drive-In Hollywood and the Hollywood Legion Theatre.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Friday, Dec. 25
Soul
The latest Disney/Pixar animated feature opens this weekend, exclusively on Disney+. From veteran director Pete Docter and co-director (and former LAist writer) Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), the film stars Jamie Foxx as a musician who has lost his passion for music. He's transported out of his body and searches for a way back with the help of a baby soul (Tina Fey) who's just learning about herself.
COST: Subscription required; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 26; 5 and 8 p.m.
Jingle All the Way / A Christmas Story
Castaic Lake
32100 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic
The fun doesn't stop although Christmas is over. Watch Jingle all the Way at 5 p.m. or A Christmas Story at 8 p.m. from the bubble of your car.
COST: $55 - $95 (for both films); MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 26; 12 p.m. PST
Georgia Comes Alive
Watch a one-day virtual music festival that's being held to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections. The lineup includes Blind Boys of Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dave Matthews, Big Freedia, Ben Folds, The Revivalists, Tank and the Bangas, Musiq Soulchild, Bobby Rush, Warren Haynes, Portugal. The Man and Patterson Hood. You'll also get to enjoy dance music sets by Diplo and Big Gigantic.
COST: By donation; MORE INFO
Saturday, Dec. 26; 2 - 3:15 p.m.
Kwanzaa Kuumba Makers Festival
The California African American Museum holds an online celebration on the first day of Kwanzaa. Learn about Kuumba, the sixth principle of the holiday, which emphasizes a commitment to creativity. The pre-recorded family workshops will show you how to make creations using common household materials, from a memory book with Sharon Barnes to a decoupage workshop with Rosalyn Myles.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Jan. 31
Holiday in the Park
Magic Mountain
26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia
The roller coasters and thrill rides may be closed but the park partially reopens for a holiday light show and drive-through experience. View several different areas decked out with millions of lights choreographed to seasonal music. Check out characters dressed for the holidays and a drive-by featuring Santa and his elves. Online reservations are required (even for season pass holders) and tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the park. The light experience is open nightly through Jan. 10, and then on Friday through Sunday until Jan. 31.
Tickets: $20 per person, minimum of two people per car; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Chi-Town Christmas
Chance the Rapper recently released a one-hour virtual holiday concert film, Chi-Town Christmas, available on YouTube, Instagram and VR on Oculus. The film comes on the heels of of his joint album with Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving. The concert is an ode to Christmas, Chicago and Jeremih's recent recovery from COVID-19. Written and directed by Chance the Rapper, the film also pays homage to his favorite family Christmas movies and TV sitcoms growing up.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Ongoing
FORT:LA's Hess Highlights the Unheralded
Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (FORT:LA) is a nonprofit preservation group that celebrates architecturally significant homes. Each month, they ask an architecture "trailblazer" to select a theme and create a map-trail of homes that were designed in a particular style. The December self-guided trail is curated by architect and author Alan Hess, who looks beyond the houses of Wright, Schindler and Neutra to architecture's deeper cuts. The trail winds its way from Pasadena to Silver Lake and Beverly Hills then ends at Mandeville Canyon. Please do not disturb any of the occupants in the residential properties.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Ongoing
12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha's Archive
Earlier this fall, the Getty Research Institute launched an interactive website that allows users to discover thousands of photographs of Sunset Boulevard taken by artist Ed Ruscha between 1965 and 2007. "Drive" down Sunset Blvd. and browse through 65,000 photos taken across 12 years. See how the street and its neighborhoods have changed over the years.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Neighborhood Holiday Lights
While some SoCal neighborhoods have canceled their Christmas light dislays (sniff, sniff Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo) others are still getting into the holiday spirit with lavish light displays and muted celebrations. Here are a few places where you can still see some holiday twinklers in Southern California.
Altadena
Christmas Tree Lane
Santa Rosa Ave, Altadena
They take their lights seriously here. An acutal Christmas Tree Lane Association decorates and maintains the lights each year. The displays are turned on every night from 6 p.m. to midnight and they'll stay up through Jan. 7. Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles and download the official app for the full experience.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Pasadena
Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light-Up
3725 E. Sierra Madre Blvd.
In northeast Pasadena, head to Upper Hastings Ranch to see snowmen made of old tires, ginormous ornaments, Rudolph and his fellow reindeer, Jack Skellington, a tribute to the movie Elf and an array of blinkers, flashers and twinklers. The lights are on every night from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2. Please stay in your vehicle as you drive through.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Reseda
Yolanda Lights
7330 Yolanda Ave.
The lights go on from sunset to midnight and will stay up until the weekend after Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes Magos on Jan. 6). Neighborhood residents ask guests to park on Valerio near the school and enjoy a stroll through the light tunnels. Lit arches are set six feet apart for safe social distance viewing.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Riverside
Mission Inn's Festival of Lights
3649 Mission Inn Ave.
The hotel is only lit to about 25% capacity but its front facade is still impressive for visitors who are driving or walking by. Unfortunately, only guests staying at the hotel or dining at its restaurants are allowed to walk around inside or through the main walkway.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Torrance
Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
Roberts Rd., off Pacific Coast Hwy.
Located in the Seaside Ranchos neighborhood, the informal display is drawing crowds and adding a little brightness to the season.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Woodland Hills
Candy Cane Lane
5966 Lubao Ave.
The neighborhood has been decorating its streets and houses since 1948. While there are fewer houses participating this year, the show goes on. Drive through from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly until Christmas.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Dine & Drink Deals
Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Celestino Ristorante in Pasadena offers a Christmas Eve Dinner for takeout and delivery. The full menu is available along with special selections such as mushroom souffle, ravioli filled with duck, mushrooms and porcino blueberry sauce, ossobuco, bistecca and family-style lasagna. The restaurant will be open for delivery and pickup on Christmas Eve from 3 to 5 p.m. To order, call 626-795-4006.
- Black Angus has Christmas Eve solo meals ($34.99). Diners can choose from an 8 oz. prime rib or 6 oz. filet mignon with a lobster tail and all the fixings. Orders can be placed on blackangus.com for takeaway or curbside pickup.
- Takeout and delivery pre-orders are now available from Genghis Cohen for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The restaurant offers a family-style Christmas feast with more than 10 signature dishes, a whole roast duck, beer and cocktails ($300). Plus, the popular jelly donut-ice cream collaboration Dr. Dre(idel) with Coolhaus and DK's Donuts is now extended through Christmas.
- The Draycott in Pacific Palisades offers a Boxing Day menu on Saturday, Dec. 26. Items include English pea dip ($15), chicken liver mousse ($18), veggie curry ($29), crisp duck leg ($21) and sweets such as Eton mess and traditional mince pies.
- Georgia's Restaurant at the Long Beach Exchange sells Santa's Sangria through the end of December for delivery and pick-up. A single serving is $8, a double serving is $15.