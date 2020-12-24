Awesome Online And Drive-In Events This Weekend: Dec. 25 - 27

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Dine at BCD Tofu's drive-in movie nights. Watch Jewish and Muslim comedians on Christmas. Attend a Kwanzaa Kuumba makers festival. Catch Chance the Rappers' Chi-Town Christmas concert. Take an urban hike of architectural homes and sites. Or travel down Ed Ruscha's Sunset Blvd. without leaving home.

Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25; 5:30 and 8 p.m.



Meals on Wheels with Reels

BCD Tofu House

3575 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

Socially distanced movie nights come to the Wilshire location of BCD's parking lot. Get meal kits for three to four people plus entrance to a screening of Home Alone (Thursday) or Up (Friday).

COST: Tickets start at $85 per car; MORE INFO

Special screening of 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' at Mission Tiki Drive-in Theater on Aug. 27, 2020, in Montclair, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Orion Pictures)

Friday, Dec. 25



Drive-in Movies

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

The drive-in theater screens several films at night on Christmas Day: Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World with Tom Hanks, Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich and animated feature The Croods: A New Age.

COST: $10 per adult, $1 per child, ages 5 to 9; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 25; 7 p.m. PST



Jews & Muslims on Christmas

Comedy Oakland presents a livestream of sets from Jewish and Muslim comedian Usama Siddiquee, Joe Nguyen, Fielding Edlow, Zahra Ali, Tamer Kattan, Ira Summer, Samson Koletkar and Ben Feldman. Only the first 100 participants will be able to join via Zoom.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 25



Wonder Woman 1984

Director Patty Jenkins' follow-up to Wonder Woman (2017) debuts on Christmas Day on HBO Max. For the big-screen experience, catch the superhero flick at a few local drive-ins including Regency Theatres Van Nuys Plant 16, Cinelounge Drive-In Hollywood and the Hollywood Legion Theatre.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 25



Soul

The latest Disney/Pixar animated feature opens this weekend, exclusively on Disney+. From veteran director Pete Docter and co-director (and former LAist writer) Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), the film stars Jamie Foxx as a musician who has lost his passion for music. He's transported out of his body and searches for a way back with the help of a baby soul (Tina Fey) who's just learning about herself.

COST: Subscription required; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 26; 5 and 8 p.m.



Jingle All the Way / A Christmas Story

Castaic Lake

32100 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic

The fun doesn't stop although Christmas is over. Watch Jingle all the Way at 5 p.m. or A Christmas Story at 8 p.m. from the bubble of your car.

COST: $55 - $95 (for both films); MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 26; 12 p.m. PST



Georgia Comes Alive

Watch a one-day virtual music festival that's being held to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections. The lineup includes Blind Boys of Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dave Matthews, Big Freedia, Ben Folds, The Revivalists, Tank and the Bangas, Musiq Soulchild, Bobby Rush, Warren Haynes, Portugal. The Man and Patterson Hood. You'll also get to enjoy dance music sets by Diplo and Big Gigantic.

COST: By donation; MORE INFO

Camille Yarborough sings African music behind a traditional "kinara" candelabra during a preview of the "Kwanzaa 2004: We Are Family" festival in NYC. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Saturday, Dec. 26; 2 - 3:15 p.m.



Kwanzaa Kuumba Makers Festival

The California African American Museum holds an online celebration on the first day of Kwanzaa. Learn about Kuumba, the sixth principle of the holiday, which emphasizes a commitment to creativity. The pre-recorded family workshops will show you how to make creations using common household materials, from a memory book with Sharon Barnes to a decoupage workshop with Rosalyn Myles.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Jan. 31



Holiday in the Park

Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia

The roller coasters and thrill rides may be closed but the park partially reopens for a holiday light show and drive-through experience. View several different areas decked out with millions of lights choreographed to seasonal music. Check out characters dressed for the holidays and a drive-by featuring Santa and his elves. Online reservations are required (even for season pass holders) and tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the park. The light experience is open nightly through Jan. 10, and then on Friday through Sunday until Jan. 31.

Tickets: $20 per person, minimum of two people per car; MORE INFO

Chance the Rapper celebrates the season with a holiday special, Chi-Town Christmas, online now. (Courtesy of the artist)

Ongoing



Chi-Town Christmas

Chance the Rapper recently released a one-hour virtual holiday concert film, Chi-Town Christmas, available on YouTube, Instagram and VR on Oculus. The film comes on the heels of of his joint album with Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving. The concert is an ode to Christmas, Chicago and Jeremih's recent recovery from COVID-19. Written and directed by Chance the Rapper, the film also pays homage to his favorite family Christmas movies and TV sitcoms growing up.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (FORT:LA) celebrates architecturally significant homes in L.A. with a series of self-guided tours. (Courtesy of FORT:LA)

Ongoing



FORT:LA's Hess Highlights the Unheralded

Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (FORT:LA) is a nonprofit preservation group that celebrates architecturally significant homes. Each month, they ask an architecture "trailblazer" to select a theme and create a map-trail of homes that were designed in a particular style. The December self-guided trail is curated by architect and author Alan Hess, who looks beyond the houses of Wright, Schindler and Neutra to architecture's deeper cuts. The trail winds its way from Pasadena to Silver Lake and Beverly Hills then ends at Mandeville Canyon. Please do not disturb any of the occupants in the residential properties.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Getty Research Institute opened an interactive website, 12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha's Archive, that examines Sunset Blvd. through the years. (From Sunset Blvd, 1966, Ed Ruscha. Streets of Los Angeles Archive. The Getty Research Institute, 2012.M.1. © Ed Ruscha)

Ongoing



12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha's Archive

Earlier this fall, the Getty Research Institute launched an interactive website that allows users to discover thousands of photographs of Sunset Boulevard taken by artist Ed Ruscha between 1965 and 2007. "Drive" down Sunset Blvd. and browse through 65,000 photos taken across 12 years. See how the street and its neighborhoods have changed over the years.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Homes are decorated with Christmas lights in the Hastings Ranch neighborhood of Pasadena on December 18, 2020. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Neighborhood Holiday Lights

While some SoCal neighborhoods have canceled their Christmas light dislays (sniff, sniff Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo) others are still getting into the holiday spirit with lavish light displays and muted celebrations. Here are a few places where you can still see some holiday twinklers in Southern California.

Altadena

Christmas Tree Lane

Santa Rosa Ave, Altadena

They take their lights seriously here. An acutal Christmas Tree Lane Association decorates and maintains the lights each year. The displays are turned on every night from 6 p.m. to midnight and they'll stay up through Jan. 7. Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles and download the official app for the full experience.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Pasadena

Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light-Up

3725 E. Sierra Madre Blvd.

In northeast Pasadena, head to Upper Hastings Ranch to see snowmen made of old tires, ginormous ornaments, Rudolph and his fellow reindeer, Jack Skellington, a tribute to the movie Elf and an array of blinkers, flashers and twinklers. The lights are on every night from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2. Please stay in your vehicle as you drive through.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Christmas lights on the 7300 block of Yolanda Ave. on December 19, 2020 in Reseda. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Reseda

Yolanda Lights

7330 Yolanda Ave.

The lights go on from sunset to midnight and will stay up until the weekend after Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes Magos on Jan. 6). Neighborhood residents ask guests to park on Valerio near the school and enjoy a stroll through the light tunnels. Lit arches are set six feet apart for safe social distance viewing.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Riverside



Mission Inn's Festival of Lights

3649 Mission Inn Ave.

The hotel is only lit to about 25% capacity but its front facade is still impressive for visitors who are driving or walking by. Unfortunately, only guests staying at the hotel or dining at its restaurants are allowed to walk around inside or through the main walkway.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Torrance



Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

Roberts Rd., off Pacific Coast Hwy.

Located in the Seaside Ranchos neighborhood, the informal display is drawing crowds and adding a little brightness to the season.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Woodland Hills

Candy Cane Lane

5966 Lubao Ave.

The neighborhood has been decorating its streets and houses since 1948. While there are fewer houses participating this year, the show goes on. Drive through from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly until Christmas.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

There's still time to order Christmas Eve dinner from Celestino Ristorante in Pasadena. ( Courtesy Celestino )





Dine & Drink Deals

Who doesn't miss going out to eat or stopping by a bar for a drink? Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.