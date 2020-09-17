Awesome IRL And Online Things To Do During Wildfires And Pandemics: Sep. 18 - 20

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on schools, stores, businesses and events. With in-person concerts, talks, comedy shows, food festivals and other gatherings cancelled, we have turned our events column into a "nonevents" column. It will remain this way as long as social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in effect.

During this difficult time, please consider contributing to your local arts organizations or to individual artists and performers.

Attend a new drive-in movie experience in Chinatown. Catch a sneak peek of Evelina Fernández's latest play. Discover the scents of mummification. Hear from women filmmakers at a symposium. Learn about the solstice and equinox -- and the difference between the two. (Because of the rapidly changing conditions with wildfires and smoke, please double check the status of the outdoor events in the area before heading out of the house.)

Friday, Sept. 18; 8 p.m.



TILT! Equinoxes and Solstices Explained

With the autumnal equinox happening on Sept. 20, Santa Monica College's Drescher Planetarium presents a lecture with Jim Mahon about equinoxes and solstices. The lecture is preceded by a virtual digest of the popular Night Sky Show at 7 p.m., offering the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 27



Sleep with the Angels

The Latino Theater Company offers a "sneak peek" reading of Evelina Fernández's newest play, which will premiere in 2021. In the play, Molly is separated from her husband and in desperate need of childcare. When she finds Juana standing at her door, the family is swept into a magical and charming world. But who is Juana? The reading on Friday will be preceded by a live, online conversation with the artists. Both the reading and the conversation will stream for 10 days.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

A new drive-in movie series brings together community, art, entertainment and food in Chinatown. (Cinemauto)

Friday, Sept. 18 - Saturday, Sept. 19; 6 - 9 p.m.



Cinemauto Drive-In Movie Experience

713 N. Hill St., downtown L.A.

This new drive-in series includes a community market, merch, local eats, digital activations and music. The first film is Selena, benefitting Homeboy Industries Art Academy and the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival while honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. LALIFF curates four short films and music videos. All tickets include entry, dinner (from Lao Tao) and the movie. Cinemauto continues monthly through December.

COST: $115 - $160 (includes two tickets), $60 per add-on tickets; MORE INFO

Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis on February 8, 2020 in West Hollywood. (Erik Voake/Getty Images)

Friday, Sept. 18 - Saturday, Sept. 19; 6 p.m. PT



iHeartRadio Music Festival

The music festival celebrates its 10th anniversary over two nights with music by BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown w/Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Thomas Rhett. The concert airs on The CW Network, cwtv.com and The CW app.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Natural History Museum's Butterfly Pavilion opens to the general public this weekend, with butterflies from California and beyond. (Courtesy of NHM)

Friday, Sept. 18



Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens Reopening

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

After a week's delay due to the wildfire smoke and air quality, the Butterfly Pavilion and outdoor gardens reopen to the general public this week. Timed tickets are now available online and must be reserved prior to your visit. They allow for entry at the North Entrance and a stroll through the Nature Gardens on the way to the pavilion. NHM's indoor galleries remain closed. Pre-paid parking reservations are also required with tickets.

COST: $6 admission; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 18; 10 a.m.



Coffee with Conlon

The L.A. Opera At Home virtual series continues with an informal chat with music director James Conlon. He'll talk all things opera and answer questions submitted online on the L.A. Opera's website.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

A savory pastry from Le Taillevent in Paris, which is featured in the film, 'A Chef's Voyage.' (First Run Features)

Through Sunday, Sept. 20



A Chef's Voyage Takeaway Menu

Chef Josiah Citrin of Melisse celebrates the release of the film A Chef's Voyage with a special takeaway menu. The documentary features Citrin's friend and colleague chef David Kinch, who travels from his three-star Michelin restaurant, Manresa in Northern California, to France to collaborate with three top chefs at their restaurants in Paris, Provence and Marseille. The five-course menu includes a dessert collaboration with local legend Sherry Yard. The Melisse x Citrin menu also includes a viewing link at Laemmle Theaters so guests can watch the film at home.

COST: $75 per person; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 18; 6:30 p.m. PDT



East Hollywood (Virtual Tour)

Downtown L.A. Walking Tours hosts an online tour and presentation of the neighborhood and its history. Learn about the residential side of Hollywood as well as the history and cultures of the Armenian and Thai communities. The tour is approximately 90 minutes, and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. Other virtual tours this weekend include the Arts District on Saturday and the Miracle Mile on Sunday.

COST: While the tours normally cost $25, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tours operate on a pay-what-you-can basis; MORE INFO

The Hollywood Bowl presents Música sin Fronteras, an episode that features performances at the Bowl from the past 10 years, including Café Tacvba. (Courtesy of Café Tacvba)

Friday, Sept. 18



Música sin Fronteras

Since the Hollywood Bowl scratched its summer season, Gustavo Dudamel hosts a new six-episode series that highlights unforgettable performances from the past decade. This week, Carlos Vives, Café Tacvba, Siudy Garrido and the Los Angeles Philharmonic are joined by Vin Scully for Copland's Lincoln Portrait. Tune in on the Bowl's website or watch it on PBS SoCal.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 18; 10 a.m. PDT



Scents of Mummification and Ancient Egyptian Afterlife

The Institute for Art and Olfaction celebrates Scent Week 2020 with a virtual installment of its Scent + Society Series. Dora Goldsmith, a PhD candidate in Egyptology, explores and reconstructs the scent of mummification ingredients, coffins and mummy garlands. Goldsmith shares information on the fragrant substances used during the process of mummification, the smells of the chambers and tombs, and the wishlist of scents that ancient Egyptians wanted to be surrounded by after death. The class takes place over Zoom and you get the link approximately 24 hours before the class.

COST: $15 / sliding scale; MORE INFO

Starting Friday, Sept. 18



Antebellum

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (Bush + Renz), who are best known for their advertising work focused on social justice, have written, produced and directed their first feature film, a horror-thriller. Janelle Mona�?e stars as successful author Veronica Henley who becomes trapped in a horrifying reality. Her life depends on uncovering a mind-bending mystery. The film opens at home, on-demand on major digital and cable providers.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Explore the grounds and exteriors of the houses in Heritage Square this weekend. (Chrisitne N. Ziemba)

Friday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 20



Self-Guided Walking Tours

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

The open-air architecture museum features homes and buildings from the late 19th century. Explore the outside of the Victorian buildings at your leisure and stroll through the gardens and grounds. Proceeds benefit the museum's preservation costs.

COST: $5 - $7 general admission; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 18; 5 p.m.



Pittsfield, MASS

Everyone's heard of what happened during the Salem witch trials of the 1600s. This play by Justin Sayre, performed by the Midnight Movie Players, explored what happened to the west of Salem -- in Pittsfield. Puritans. Good vs. evil. The town has all the ghoulishness with more flair, fun and absurdity. The cast includes Mitch Silpa, Drew Droege, Sam Pancake and Jenn Harris. Link to the show will be sent after ticket purchase.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

William Bradley, Start Your Engines, 2020, is part of the 'Baker's Dozen 2020' show opening at the Torrance Art Museum. (Image courtesy of the museum and artist.)

Saturday, Sept. 19 - Saturday, Oct. 24



Baker's Dozen 2020 / Rewilding Structures

Torrance Art Museum

3320 Civic Center Dr., Torrance

The museum opens two exhibitions for limited in-person viewing. Baker's Dozen 2020, located in the Main Gallery, serves as a survey show of 13 artists who reflect SoCal's current art scene. They include Sula Bermúdez-Silverman, William Bradley, Reed van Brunschot, Yasmine Diaz, Ana Carolina Estarita-Guerrero, Carlson Hatton, David Hendren, Yung Jake, Mayuko Kono, Jana Sophia Nolle, Sean Noyce, Kristopher Raos and Esther Ruiz. In the Gallery 2 show, Rewilding Structures considers what remains after humanity is gone.

COST: FREE ; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 19; 7 - 11 p.m.



Summer Swing Nights - Drive-In

El Camino College

16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

Dance under the stars (and at a socially acceptable distance from others) to the jazzy vocal stylings of the Swing Tones & the Swing Tonettes as well as guest performers. They're accompanied by a live, seven-piece big band. The night benefits the Automotive Driving Museum in El Segundo. If you drive in with your own classic car, you can enjoy the show from a row dedicated to vintage automobiles. The music will be transmitted directly into your car from the performance, which will be projected on the big screen. Food trucks will be onsite. If you want to join in the fun from home, livestream tickets are also available.

COST: $50 - $100 for two people in one car, add-on tickets available, $15 for livestream tickets; MORE INFO

William Turner Gallery presesnts 'Black Madonna,' a solo show of work by Mark Steven Greenfield. ('Collateral,' 2020, courtesy of the gallery and artist)

Saturday, Sept. 19 - Saturday, Nov. 28



Black Madonna

William Turner Gallery

2525 Michigan Ave. E-1, Santa Monica

The Bergamot Station gallery opens a solo show from artist, native Angeleno and son of a Tuskegee Airman Mark Steven Greenfield, whose work combines secular and religious imagery. William Turner holds an open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., limiting the number of guests inside the gallery at any one time. The gallery will be open by appointment starting Sept. 22.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Lulu Wang poses in the press room with awards for the film "The Farewell" during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 8, 2020 in Santa Monica. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Saturday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m.



Women Make Film: An American Cinematheque Symposium

In partnership with Turner Classic Movies, the virtual panel and Q&A features filmmakers Cheryl Dunye (The Watermelon Woman), Debra Granik (Winter's Bone), Amy Seimetz (She Dies Tomorrow) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). The discussion will be moderated by TCM Host Jacqueline Stewart. The symposium is being held in conjunction with the series TCM Presents Women Make Film on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Brian Posehn attends the premiere of Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2019. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Saturday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m. PT



Brian Posehn Live: An Evening with Grandpa Metal

The writer, actor and musician performs stand-up comedy and heavy metal music. Posehn released his album Grandpa Metal earlier this year. The show is livestreaming on RushTix.com.

COST: $15 - $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 19



Raised as roosters: relief prints and drawings by Abel Alejandre and Guerra

Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro holds a virtual opening for an exhibition of works by Alejandre and Guerra. Known for their rendering and printmaking skills, the two share a selection of new and recent works on paper that ponder themes of identity, masculinity and traditional Mexican visual motifs. The online, self-guided tour will be available at angelsgateart.org with public in-person viewings, by appointment.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. PDT



Razzle

Daniel Webb presents and hosts a new LGBTQIA+ comedy and variety show with DigitalPrideFest.com. He'll chat with comics, characters, drag queens and feature standup and music. The show will be livestreamed. Guests this week are Roz Drezfalez, Buddy Cole and Maggie Maye.

COST: $10 tickets; MORE INFO

Grand Performances presents a virtual concert by experimental electronic harpist Low Leaf. (Azul Amaral)

Sunday, Sept. 20; 11 a.m.



Grand Performances' Heritage Square Series

The longest-running presenter of free, global performing arts in L.A. continues its last month of programming for the 2020 season with a series of online performances. Filmed at the Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights, watch the music of experimental electronic harpist Low Leaf this Sunday and 13-member soul/jazz choir Voices of Creation next Sunday (Sept. 27). Watch on GP's YouTube and Facebook pages.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena and Valencia celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a special upgrade to its Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger. (Slater's 50/50)





