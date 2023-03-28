Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

El Monte Launches Guaranteed Income Program For Single Mothers

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Mar 28, 2023 2:20 PM
A sign shaped like an upside-down trapezoid reads: "Welcome to friendly El Monte." The words are in blue and the background of the sign is in orange.
A sign for the city of El Monte.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu
/
Getty Images)
Support your source for local news!
Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The city of El Monte has launched a guaranteed income program that will provide 125 single mothers with $500 per month for one year.

To be eligible, applicants must be female heads of household with no spouse present and dependents under the age of 18, residents of El Monte, and able to verify their income is at or below poverty level.

City Councilmember Alma Puente said the decision to issue the funds was influenced in part by data from 2021, which showed the negative impact of the pandemic on some residents.

"Specifically, seeing how single mothers with no spouse in the household with dependent children were being affected economically," she said, "and in terms of attempting to get back into the workforce if they had been displaced during the pandemic."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives cities the chance to help their residents offset the financial burdens from the pandemic.

“This is one of the most direct ways that we can deploy ARPA funds to the most vulnerable residents in our El Monte community,” said El Monte City Manager Alma Martinez in a statement.

To administer and evaluate the program, the city partnered with the RAND Corporation.

Applications for the program opened on March 27, and will remain open until April 15. They can be submitted online or in person.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist