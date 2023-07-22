Temecula Valley Unified Reverses Course And Adopts Controversial Social Studies Curriculum

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

After vowing to defy pressure from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Temecula Valley Unified’s school board reversed itself and adopted social studies textbooks for elementary grades, while also voting to exclude a chapter that highlights civil rights, including the gay rights movement.

Friday night’s unanimous approval for Social Studies Alive! textbooks and workbooks came two days after Newsom had again threatened to order and charge the district $1.6 million for the books, plus a fine of another $1.5 million.

Board President Joseph Komrosky called the meeting with 24 hours notice, with four of five members attending. In two previous meetings, a newly elected three-member majority had rejected strong recommendations for the textbook by a panel of 47 teachers.

Board members cited inclusion of “sexualized” issues in elementary grades and the mention in supplementary materials of gay activist Harvey Milk, whom Komrosky had denigrated as a “pedophile.” They also questioned whether enough parents had been surveyed for their concerns.

Immediately after the vote, Newsom acknowledged the change of mind but didn’t relent from his harsh criticism of the board majority.

“Fortunately, now students will receive the basic materials needed to learn,” Newsom said. “But this vote lays bare the true motives of those who opposed this curriculum. This has never been about parents’ rights. It’s not even about Harvey Milk – who appears nowhere in the textbook students receive. This is about extremists’ desire to control information and censor the materials used to teach our children.”

THE TEXTBOOK CONTENT AT ISSUE The Temecula Valley school board expressed reservations about a single chapter in the fourth-grade textbook “California’s Promise.” The chapter covers California’s cultural contributions. After an overview on the entertainment industry — as well as influential artists, architects and writers — the chapter transitions to civil rights with three paragraphs about gay rights in sections, on pivotal court cases and protests.



Court decisions have also impacted civil rights in other ways. For many years, it was illegal for gay couples to marry in the state of California. In 2008, voters in California decided to limit marriage to be between a man and a woman. Many gay couples were unable to marry. A group of people decided to take their case to court. They argued that not allowing gay couples to marry was a violation of their civil rights. California courts agreed. This case, Hollingsworth v. Perry, legalized marriage equality in the state of California,” the book reads.



“While marriage was legal for everyone in California and some other states, it was not for everyone in the United States. Two years after Hollingsworth v. Perry, the Supreme Court heard a case called Obergefell v. Hodges. The court decided that it was a violation of civil rights to only give some people in the country the right to marry. Now, everyone in the United States can marry.”



It then mentions gay rights in the context of protests that have shaped the state’s history.

Peaceful protests do not only happen with groups of people for a short period of time. Some groups organize to help people fight for their rights. Some of these groups need to fight for a long time. An example of these groups would be gay rights groups,” the book reads.



In the 1950s, gay men and women did not have many people to speak for them. Some of the nation’s first gay rights organizations were formed in California, such as the Daughters of Bilitis, the first lesbian civil rights organization in the United States, which was founded in 1955 in San Francisco by two lesbians, Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon. Until the 1970s, many gay people were barred from working in some places. Gay rights groups successfully defeated a ballot initiative that would have banned gay men and women from being schoolteachers. Organizations formed to speak for them. Over time, groups like the Gay Liberation Front and the Human Rights Campaign fought for the civil rights of gay people. Groups like these were able to organize protests and hire lawyers to help gay people get their civil rights.

Read the complete chapter here.



“Demagogues who whitewash history, censor books, and perpetuate prejudice never succeed. Hate doesn’t belong in our classrooms and because of the board majority’s antics, Temecula has a civil rights investigation to answer for,” he said referring to an investigation by Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The board’s vote came after emotional speeches from parents, teachers and community members on both sides of the issue. It was the third time the school board considered the textbook adoption, but the first time they voted to approve it.

“I honestly don’t think my mental health can take another of these board meetings,” said a veteran teacher during public comment. “Morale is at an all-time low. I’ve taught for 26 years, grew up in a family of educators, grew up in the Bible Belt and never have seen this much contention and division that is of your own making. Saying that gay people fought for their rights is not sexualizing children.”

The Social Studies Alive! series is one of four approved by the state. The board’s May decision to reject the books sparked two state investigations, prompted the introduction of multiple pieces of legislation, resulted in a new California Department of Education task force on inclusive education, and divided the community of Temecula.

Vulnerable to a lawsuit

Explaining his reversal, Komrosky said he called the meeting because he recognized the district would be open to a lawsuit under the Williams Act, which mandates sufficient textbooks for all students. Its current 17-year-old textbooks do not comply with the FAIR Education Act, which requires that school districts teach the achievements of the state’s racial and ethnic groups, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ Californians.

“Newsom, Thurmond, Bonta, they are salivating for us to make a mistake,” Komrosky said. “So, for me, I want to make the right decision. We do not have curriculum. We are three weeks out (from the start of school). This is just my concern. What I’m saying is we have to take action that’s legal, not illegal, to avoid litigation.”

Komrosky said his change of heart had nothing to do with Newsom’s threats.

“Governor Newsom, I act independently and authoritatively from you,” he said. “I am a sovereign citizen of the United States of America. I was voted in as a trustee. I make my decision completely independent of what you do. Our kids need an education. They need curriculum. They need it. We have to provide it.”

Some members of the public who supported rejecting the new textbooks accused the board president of betraying his pledge to confront Gov. Newsom and the state on the issue.

“Aside from not honoring your vow to the parents of this community, you will also be going back on your bold, strong word against the tyranny of our governor,” one woman said. “Just a few short days ago, right here in this room, we were doubling down, but now we’re bending a knee.”

At the end of the meeting, Komrosky called for a vote to allow the district to refuse the shipment of textbooks Newsom said he would send. He did not get enough votes. Board member Allison Barclay said she had information that the governor was watching the meeting and had not yet sent the materials.

Instruction of Chapter 12 of the fourth-grade social studies text “California Promise” will be moved to later in the school year, so a review committee of teachers and administrators can come up with an alternative curriculum. Komrosky also promised to create a complaint process in which parents can raise objections to content. The board will have the authority to decide what is suitable and age-appropriate, he said.

Interim superintendent Kimberly Velez said the books would be ordered by the district on Monday and that the staff would work diligently to get them distributed to classrooms before school opens in 24 days.

Annalisa Bujas was one of fourth-grade Temecula Valley teachers who piloted the textbooks. She told EdSource that the pilot program was supposed to last nine months, but that she elected to continue using the book for four months because the students like it so well.

“I really loved using TCI,” Bujas said of the Social Studies Alive! curriculum. “It’s the most fun students have ever had learning about history. Most of the time students are out of their seats working in collaborative groups. … It was really easy to want to use that curriculum for the remainder of the year.”

Bujas never got to Chapter 12, however. “We only got to the Gold Rush,” she said.

The Social Studies Alive! texts are interactive with hands-on activities and opportunities for students to work in collaborative groups.

“Students would see social studies on the agenda, and they would high-five,” Bujas said.

Conservatives push their power

The vote to ban the textbooks is one of several recent controversial moves made by the board since the election of a conservative majority, which banned teaching critical race theory in the district last December and fired Superintendent Jody McClay without cause in June.

The three-member majority made up of Komrosky, Danny Gonzalez, who was absent on Friday, and Jen Wiersma, were all elected in November as part of a conservative effort to flip school boards.

Superintendent Tony Thurmond told EdSource that he spoke to students in Temecula who told him that the board’s decision to ban Critical Race Theory and refuse to implement curriculum on LGBTQ-plus rights made them feel bullied and devalued.

“A message was sent clearly by many, including myself, the governor and the attorney general,” Thurmond said. “There should be no attempt to discriminate against LGBT-plus folks and students of color.”

Edgar Diaz, president of the district’s teachers union, says teachers have been concerned about what topics they can talk about in class because of the recent discussions at school board meetings.

“There’s definitely fear, looking over one’s shoulder, worrying about what you can say and what you can talk about,” said Diaz, who has taught elementary school and eighth-grade history.

He said teachers in the LGBTQ-plus community are afraid to display pictures of their spouses.

The decision to adopt Social Studies Alive! curriculum was approved after a motion by Wiersma for the district to continue to use textbooks published by Scott Foresman in 2006 did not get any support. Wiersma said that the district could use 2019 online resources from the publishers to supplement the outdated materials and help the district comply with state mandates. She said the materials would not have to go through the curriculum adoption process.

The district’s attorney, David Huff, disagreed. He said the district would open itself up to lawsuits if it does not go through the curriculum adoption process, which includes teacher and parent involvement.

“We would put ourselves in grave legal financial jeopardy if we disregard the advice of our attorney who said it’s illegal to do it,” said board member Steve Schwartz. “I don’t think we need to vote on it or discuss it. It is a moot point.”

What questions do you have about Southern California? Ask a Question