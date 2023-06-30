Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Loan Forgiveness Program. What Comes Next For Students?

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down the Biden Administration's plan to forgive vast amounts of student debt.

Last year the Biden Administration unveiled a college loan forgiveness plan to wipe out up to $10,000 in college debt per person, and up to $20,000 for those who have received need-based Pell Grants.

Six states sued. At issue before the court: whether the Biden Administration had the authority to forgive student loans and whether states could challenge the plan.

About the rulings today

The court issued two rulings Friday. In one, a unanimous court found that most of the six states that sued did not have standing to challenge the plan. But in the second, a 6-3 court found that Missouri did have standing, and said the president overreached in its reliance on the HEROES act, a law granting the executive branch emergency powers.

"The text of the HEROES Act does not authorize the Secretary’s loan forgiveness program. The Secretary’s power under the Act to 'modify' does not permit 'basic and fundamental changes in the scheme' designed by Congress," the majority wrote.

The opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by the court's conservative members. Justices Jackson, Kagan, and Sotomayor dissented.

The Court ruling stands to have a wide impact. Tens of millions of US residents are paying off some kind of college debt.

How bad is student debt in California?

The quick answer: not terrible, relative to other states. Many of the state’s students attend public institutions like community colleges, the California State University, and the University of California. State leaders have pushed those institutions to keep tuition increases low and financial aid has increased in recent years.

According to a study by The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS), nearly half of California’s college graduates carried some amount of debt, but the $21,000 average per student is one of the lowest rates in the country.

Critics of Biden's student debt actions said his move meant giving handouts to rich, highly educated elites, and that it betrayed students who already paid off their loans. But many students pay their way through college with a combination of grants, scholarships and loans, all while working at least part-time, and many are first-generation college students.

Kyle Southern, associate vice president of higher education quality at TICAS, said the court decision would be harmful to tens of thousands in Southern California alone.

"If you look around the L.A. area, I just looked, and in the 34th, congressional district representative, just for one, there are nearly 33,000 people who had already had their applications for student debt relief approved...," he said, citing data from the U.S. Department of Education. "Unfortunately for those 32,900 borrowers, today is a day when justice is being denied them."



What do students do now?

In a statement on its website, the office for Federal Student Aid acknowledged the ruling, saying "We are reviewing the Court’s decision to determine next steps."

Student loan repayments have been paused for years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a part of the debt ceiling deal that passed earlier this year, interest will resume Sept. 1, and repayments will start again in October. Borrowers who have defaulted on student loans may be eligible for relief through the Fresh State program.

The White House has not yet offered a statement on the court ruling.

Julia Barajas contributed reporting to this story.