Where Could A Flag Ban Happen Next? Community College In North OC

Topline:

The flag ban push is now showing up in higher education. The North Orange County Community Colleges District will vote Tuesday night on a proposed resolution to forbid certain flags from being “flown, affixed or displayed” on district property.

What could the ban do? The resolution, from trustee Ryan Bent, mirrors the flag restrictions that have been passed by other bodies in Orange County . If it’s successful, “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags and banners” wouldn’t be allowed. Only specific flags, namely those associated with the body or government, would be.

However, Bent’s proposed change does not define what qualifies as “flown, affixed or displayed.” It’s unclear how the change, if passed, would affect colleges’ inclusive services, such as LGBTQ+ and religious centers. His resolution says it will help enrollment by creating a politically neutral campus, though no data is cited.

How likely is it to pass? It’s unclear what will happen, given that district board positions are non-partisan. The district manages the Cypress and Fullerton colleges and North Orange County Continuing Education campuses.