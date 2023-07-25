Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Education

Where Could A Flag Ban Happen Next? Community College In North OC

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jul 25, 2023 2:05 PM
Three flag poles next to each other against a clear blue sky. On the left is the American flag. On the right are two poles with rainbow Pride flags on them.
It's unclear if this resolution, if passed, would apply to only flags on poles or in other display areas.
(Photo by ccharmon via the LAist Featured Photos pool)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The flag ban push is now showing up in higher education. The North Orange County Community Colleges District will vote Tuesday night on a proposed resolution to forbid certain flags from being “flown, affixed or displayed” on district property.

What could the ban do? The resolution, from trustee Ryan Bent, mirrors the flag restrictions that have been passed by other bodies in Orange County. If it’s successful, “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags and banners” wouldn’t be allowed. Only specific flags, namely those associated with the body or government, would be.

However, Bent’s proposed change does not define what qualifies as “flown, affixed or displayed.” It’s unclear how the change, if passed, would affect colleges’ inclusive services, such as LGBTQ+ and religious centers. His resolution says it will help enrollment by creating a politically neutral campus, though no data is cited.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

How likely is it to pass? It’s unclear what will happen, given that district board positions are non-partisan. The district manages the Cypress and Fullerton colleges and North Orange County Continuing Education campuses.

How can I get involved? Anyone can address the board in open public comment at their meeting, which is taking place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Anaheim. The meeting will also be live streamed here.

Most Read
Best of LAist