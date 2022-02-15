New LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Marks First Day On The Job

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District welcomed its new superintendent, Alberto Carvalho.

The former head of the Miami public school system said in a pair of tweets that he'd kick things off with a two-day tour of nine district campuses on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I come in with a grateful heart for the remarkable leadership from the Los Angeles Unified school board and interim Superintendent Megan Reilly, who have steered the district through very difficult circumstances with a vision and tenacity," he wrote in the post. "We have led the nation in making sure that our school environments are as safe as possible."

Carvalho took an underperforming and financially hobbled Miami-Dade district and transformed it into one of the strongest big-city school systems in the country. He was in charge of the Florida public school system since 2008.

"He's the best urban superintendent in the country," Pedro Noguera, dean of USC's Rossier School of Education, told us in December.

The LAUSD board unanimously approved Carvalho's $440,000 yearly contract in December.

The former science teacher-turned-administrator comes from Portugal and once famously rejected an offer to become chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, one of the highest-profile public education jobs in the country.

But now, Carvalho will lead the second-largest school district in the nation.

Some issues he faces include declining enrollment numbers and the need to provide more support for Latino and Black students.