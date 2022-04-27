Support for LAist comes from
Man Found Dead At LAUSD School Was Val Broeksmit, Who Blew Whistle On Deutsche Bank

By  Kyle Stokes
Published Apr 27, 2022 3:52 PM
A man in a baseball cap reading "Alice's Restaurant," a black leather jacket and blue collared button-up shirt faces the camera for a portrait while standing outside.
Val Broeksmit, 46, was found dead on the campus of L.A. Unified's Wilson High School on Monday.
(Twitter/Scott Stedman)
The person whose body was found this week on the campus of Wilson High School in El Sereno was Val Broeksmit, an informant for federal authorities investigating Deutsche Bank and its entanglements with former President Donald Trump.

Broeksmit was 46 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

“This is terrible news,” tweeted New York Times reporter David Enrich, who profiled Broeksmit and quoted heavily from the whistleblower’s trove of sensitive documents in a 2020 book.

Another journalist, Scott Stedman, wrote that Broeksmit “supplied me and other journalists with Deutsche Bank documents that highlighted the bank’s deep Russia connections.”

Broeksmit’s family reported him missing to the LAPD more than a year ago, saying he was last seen in Griffith Park on April 6, 2021 — though his Twitter account was active as recently as three weeks ago.

“It is very sad. I don’t suspect foul play,” added Stedman, who reported for the investigative outlet Forensic News. “Val struggled with drugs on and off.”

Kyle Stokes reports on the public education system — and the societal forces, parental choices and political decisions that determine which students get access to a "good" school (and how we define a "good school").

