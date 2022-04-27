Man Found Dead At LAUSD School Was Val Broeksmit, Who Blew Whistle On Deutsche Bank

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The person whose body was found this week on the campus of Wilson High School in El Sereno was Val Broeksmit, an informant for federal authorities investigating Deutsche Bank and its entanglements with former President Donald Trump.

Broeksmit was 46 years old , according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

“This is terrible news,” tweeted New York Times reporter David Enrich, who profiled Broeksmit and quoted heavily from the whistleblower’s trove of sensitive documents in a 2020 book .

Another journalist, Scott Stedman, wrote that Broeksmit “supplied me and other journalists with Deutsche Bank documents that highlighted the bank’s deep Russia connections.”

Broeksmit’s family reported him missing to the LAPD more than a year ago, saying he was last seen in Griffith Park on April 6, 2021 — though his Twitter account was active as recently as three weeks ago .

“It is very sad. I don’t suspect foul play,” added Stedman, who reported for the investigative outlet Forensic News. “Val struggled with drugs on and off.”