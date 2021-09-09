LAUSD Board Likely To Approve Vaccine Requirement For Students 12 And Older

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The Los Angeles Unified School District's Board of Education is poised to require that students ages 12 and older be vaccinated for COVID-19 if they want to attend classes on campus.

School board members are set to vote on the proposed mandate in a special meeting Thursday. If they approve it, LAUSD would be by far the largest school district in the nation to impose such a requirement. The move could potentially invite legal challenges — but it could also pave the way for other districts to follow suit.

If enacted, the student vaccine requirement would not take full effect until January. Students who are older than 12 would need to receive their first dose by Nov. 21 and their second dose by Dec. 19 — which is the start of the district's three-week winter break.

But students in extracurricular programs face earlier deadlines: eligible students must get their first dose by Oct. 3 and their second dose by "no later than October 31."

"All other students," the proposal says, "must receive their first vaccine dose by no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose by no later than 8 weeks after their 12th birthday."

The mandate also applies to students in "co-located" charter schools — that is, the privately-managed but publicly-funded schools housed on LAUSD campuses that normally operate outside district control.

Students who have "qualified and approved exemptions" from other state-required vaccinations for public school students would not have to receive COVID-19 shots.

There appears to be enough support for the proposal to pass. Through their staff members, school board president Kelly Gonez and board member Jackie Goldberg confirmed they support a student vaccination mandate. Board members Tanya Ortiz-Franklin, who responded to LAist via email, and Nick Melvoin are also on record as in favor of the requirement.

“Our goal is to keep kids and teachers as safe as possible and in the classroom,” Melvoin said in a written statement. “A medical and scientific consensus has emerged that the best way to protect everyone in our schools and communities is for all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. This policy is the best way to make that happen.”

Board member Scott Schmerelson "believes that this requirement is worth considering," wrote his chief of staff, Arlene Irlando. She said Schmerelson believes a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate "is consistent with other vaccination requirements that schools have mandated for decades as accepted public health policy."

LAUSD already requires all faculty and staff to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment with the district — a step further than the state, which allows staff who refuse to get the shots to take regular COVID-19 tests instead.

Board staff posted notice of the planned vote on Wednesday afternoon with barely 24 hours’ notice, and details of the student vaccine proposal have not been made publicly available.

In K-12 school settings countywide, between August 15-29, there were 5,207 COVID cases among students and 729 staff cases reported, with the vast majority occurring at LAUSD, which tests everyone weekly. The L.A. County Health Department does not report the number of school cases by age group.

Last month, neighboring Culver City Unified became the first school district in California, if not the nation, to enact its own student vaccination mandate.