Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Education

When Will LAUSD Drop Its Indoor Mask Mandate? Still TBD

By  Robert Garrova
Published Mar 14, 2022 2:40 PM
Kids stand lined-up in a school yard wearing masks.
Kids line up outside school on the first day at Montara Avenue Elementary School in South Gate.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

It’s been over a week since L.A. County dropped its indoor mask mandate. But right now it’s unclear when the L.A. Unified School District might do the same.

In a statement released Friday, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) said it’s “currently working with labor partners and other stakeholders to transition from required indoor masking to a strong recommendation for indoor masking.”

Board member Nick Melvoin went to Twitter to voice disappointment at that vague statement, calling for the district to align with the county’s rules as soon as possible.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has expressed support for doing that:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

But parent Jessica Craven says she’s been impressed with LAUSD’s handling of COVID so she’s fine waiting on a decision, as long as it doesn’t take the whole school year.

The Brief

When the outdoor mask mandate was dropped, Craven said her sixth grader and much of their class chose to keep masking up even though they didn’t have to.

“It’s just going to take time,” Craven said. “I think that these kids have been traumatized way more than any of us really care to acknowledge at this point because we’re still sort of in it.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

UTLA, the L.A. teachers union, said in a statement that another discussion with LAUSD over proposed changes to health and safety protocols is scheduled for Wednesday.

What questions do you have about K-12 education in Southern California?
Kyle Stokes reports on the public education system — and the societal forces, parental choices and political decisions that determine which students get access to a “good” school (and how we define a “good school”).

Related Stories