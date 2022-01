LAUSD Is Handing Out Rapid Tests For Baseline COVID Testing. Here’s Where To Go

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Los Angeles Unified School District students can pick up COVID-19 rapid tests at the district's grab-and-go sites starting today (Friday, Jan. 7).

Each student gets two tests and can get them until noon Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Students must present a negative COVID-19 test before they're allowed back on campus for classes on Tuesday, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The district requires all students and staff to have the negative COVID-19 test for a baseline in addition to weekly testing, regardless of vaccination status. Baseline testing needs to be completed by Monday.

There are 63 pickup locations across L.A. County. Here are 5 spots to head to in each sub district (and see more using the map below):

Central

East

Northeast

Northwest

South

West

To see other schools in your area, use this LAUSD map: