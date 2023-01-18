Support for LAist comes from
Education
Education

Jackie Goldberg Chosen As Next LA Unified Board President

By Ryanne Mena
Published Jan 17, 2023 5:29 PM
An older white woman in lightly tinted glasses and a blue blazer smiles at a woman she's talking to.
Jackie Goldberg will be the next board president for the country's second-largest school district.
(Kyle Stokes
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Topline:

The Los Angeles Unified School Board elected District 5 representative Jackie Goldberg as their new president. The board selected Scott Schmerelson to be vice president.

Who is Jackie Goldberg? Goldberg came out of retirement in 2019 to reclaim her board seat representing district 5 — the same LAUSD seat she held from 1983 to 1991. She previously taught high school for 17 years and was a professor at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education. She also served on the L.A. City Council before serving as a State Assembly member until terming out in 2006.

Why does it matter who's board president? Goldberg is now in charge of overseeing the board’s responsibilities. That includes deciding how LAUSD's $9 billion operating budget is used, engaging with parents, and managing superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Goldberg has also been a major supporter of the district’s teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, which is negotiating for a new contract.

