East LA College Pioneers Central American Studies Program

In a historic moment for the Central American community, East Los Angeles College announced Friday the start of a new Central American Studies program, being the first community college in the nation to do so.

Central Americans are the second largest ethnic group within the Los Angeles community colleges, right behind students who identify as Mexican or Chicano.

Lana Leos is in her second year of college studying to be a nurse at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) with Guatemalan and Salvadoran parents. At the press conference, Leos said this project “brings recognition to the many cultures that tend to get lost in the background, as East LA tends to be very Chicano dominated."

“What this program will do is actually acknowledge our Central American culture and found a bridge between the many Central American identities that are in our community with the Chicano culture in this community and on this ELAC campus.”

ELAC is the only California community college to offer courses such as Central American Literature and the Central American Experience.

Now, with the creation of the program, the college will offer an Associate of Arts degree in Central American Studies. The program is currently housed under the Department of Chicana/o Studies.

The goal in the near future is to create a department that will continue to recognize Central American heritage. ELAC officials plan on hiring one full-time tenure track professor as a start.

According to ELAC President Alberto J. Roman, the college anticipates students enrolling from all over California since the program will also be offered online.

When Roman was made president of ELAC in 2021, he started pushing for conversation with professors and students about this program. He invited Jocelyn Duarte at the table, who started teaching the first Central American studies course in 2015.

Duarte is a Chicana/Chicano studies professor at the college. Her parents are from El Salvador and Guatemala, and she said that this move is important for recognizing the local Central American community.

“I think representation matters. And I think that in the conversation, in the light of talking about ethic studies and ethnic studies requirement, it was time for Central Americans to have the space they needed.”

Duarte also is a faculty member of the Department of Central American Studies at California State University Northridge, which is the only university in the nation with this department. She said there is a relationship between the two institutions to help each other build a community.

Kenny Renderos is a professor at ELAC who was also invited to be part of the conversation about starting the program. She was born and raised in El Salvador and said that she understands her students' struggles of being mislabeled as Mexicans. She said this program will help her community step outside of the shadows.

“This is going to grow big. This is just the beginning,” said Renderos.