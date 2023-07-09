CSU Students Await Decisions On Tuition, New Chancellor As Trustees Meet
As the California State University board of trustees meets this week, it holds the 23-school system’s reputation in its hands.
To begin with: The trustees will announce the new chancellor on Wednesday.
The previous chancellor, Joseph Castro, resigned after allegations that he mishandled a sexual assault investigation while in his previous post as president of Fresno State University.
The new chancellor will tackle a lot of pressing issues: CSU faces student enrollment drops, protests by faculty and staff who say the university has a recruitment and retention problem, and a recent report that found deficiencies in the university system’s sexual assault policies.
Cal State trustees are expected to negotiate the new chancellor’s salary and benefits in closed session. Castro was paid a $625,000 yearly salary plus housing and car allowances while he was chancellor.
Tuition hike
-
Revamp of behavioral health providers pay
-
Listen: Olympics jackpot, new face of homelessness
-
A look at Shohei Ohtani's Little League past
The trustees will also be considering a tuition increase plan that would raise tuition by 6% for five years starting in fall 2024.
Tuition would go up $342 the first year, generating $148 million in revenue; $49 million of that would be put into financial aid programs for low-income students. A report in May found a 15% gap between the funding CSU receives and what the system spends to educate students.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown greenlit funding increases for the state’s public universities as long as tuition wasn’t increased. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has not done the same. Newsom’s office said he’s monitoring the tuition hike. Here's more background on the university system's tuition woes.
The proposal offers alternatives to a tuition increase — various combinations of lobbying the state legislature for more money; cutting programs and services; and dipping into reserves.
The plan will face pushback from students at this week’s meeting. In the last 15 years, CSU students have staged epic protests against double-digit tuition increases. Students weren’t able to stop the increases, but they raised awareness of the toll such hikes take on students, particularly those from working class families. Students for Quality Education, a group affiliated with CSU’s faculty union, says it’s opposed to the increases.
Cal State LA student Anita Rangel says the increase is more weight on already burdened student budgets.
“Raising tuition is just gonna further have people question whether they even want to attend college,” she said.
-
Say goodbye to the old FAFSA and hello to what we all hope is a simpler, friendlier version.
-
LAUSD Reaches Deal With Support Staff On Salary Increases, Other Benefits, After Three-Day Strike EndsThe union that represents school support staff in Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with district leadership to increase wages by 30% and provide health care to more members.
-
Pressed by the state legislature, the California State University system is making it easier for students who want to transfer in from community colleges.
-
From diaper changing to arithmetic, special education assistants help students navigate the school day. Families say their support is irreplaceable.
-
In Southern California, Long Beach City College is bucking national trends.
-
Here's how the California Lottery allocates the money that doesn't go to the winner.