Results Of California’s First Statewide Tests Since COVID Are Back. Find Out How Your SoCal School Fared

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

California's first round of standardized test scores since the COVID-19's onset are out, and the results are exactly as many teachers, academics and parents have predicted: Two tumultuous years of pandemic disruptions in the state's K-12 public schools have thrown many students off-track academically.

Statewide, 47% of students met or exceeded standards on the state's English language arts tests, a decline of roughly 4 percentage points from the last pre-pandemic round of testing.

One-third of students met or exceeded the state's expectations in math, a drop of more than 6 percentage points, according to data the California Department of Education released Monday morning.

The math result roughly matches the lowest-ever recorded score on California's Smarter Balanced assessments since the state started using them in 2015. The state administers the test each spring to all students in Grades 3-8, and once to students while in high school.

"These baseline data underscore what many of us know: that the road to recovery is long and our students will need sustained support over many years," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the state's top elected education official, in a press release announcing the results.

Despite the grim topline figures, state Department of Education officials said there was some evidence that students who fell behind were already making up ground they'd lost.

California schools had the option to skip the exams altogether in 2020-21, although a limited number of schools did administer the exams. State officials said they compared results of those 2020-21 tests with those same students' scores last spring and found "steeper-than-normal achievement gains at most grade levels, a hopeful sign that the state’s robust investments in accelerating learning are paying off."

More than 250 schools in L.A. County administered both math and English exams in spring 2021.

In that group, the average school saw a decline of 7 percentage points in English and 8.4 percentage points in math between 2019 and 2021. Between 2021 and this past spring, those schools' scores appeared to rebound in English — the average school gained 2 percentage points in that subject — but were flat in math.

Despite reason for optimism, some of Southern California's largest school systems saw startling declines in proficiency rates between 2019 and 2022.

In Long Beach Unified — the region's second-largest school system — the rate at which students met or exceeded math standards dropped by 13 percentage points.

The federal government released results late Sunday of separate, nationwide testing — the "Nation's Report Card" — that showed California students still lost ground, but not quite as much as children in other states.

Los Angeles Unified had already released its SBAC scores in September. District officials said their students fared better than those in other urban school districts on those national assessments.