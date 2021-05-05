Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Dozens Of Migrant Children At SoCal Shelters Test Positive For COVID-19

By  Austin Cross
Published May 5, 2021 4:35 PM
Cots for migrant children are shown set up side-by-side inside Exhibit Hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center during a tour on April 22, 2021.
Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center on April 22, 2021 in in Long Beach.
(Brittney Murray
/
Getty Images North America)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Dozens of children at two temporary shelters for migrant children in Southern California have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes more than 50 kids at the Long Beach Convention Center and 14 at the Pomona Fairplex.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says most of the cases are asymptomatic or mild.

All of the children at the Long Beach Convention Center, along with any siblings, are now in isolation and receiving medical care through UCLA Health.

The majority of the children tested positive after they left Border Patrol custody, so they were sent to intake sites in separate vehicles.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The children will be tested every three days and go straight into isolation if there's a positive result, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.