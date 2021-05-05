Dozens Of Migrant Children At SoCal Shelters Test Positive For COVID-19

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Dozens of children at two temporary shelters for migrant children in Southern California have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes more than 50 kids at the Long Beach Convention Center and 14 at the Pomona Fairplex.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says most of the cases are asymptomatic or mild.

All of the children at the Long Beach Convention Center, along with any siblings, are now in isolation and receiving medical care through UCLA Health.

The majority of the children tested positive after they left Border Patrol custody, so they were sent to intake sites in separate vehicles.

The children will be tested every three days and go straight into isolation if there's a positive result, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

