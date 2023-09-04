Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence
Topline:
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony domestic violence. He was released Monday on $50,000 bond.
The details: A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department says Exposition Park Police arrested Urias shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday. There was no additional information available on the nature of the alleged domestic violence.
Why it matters: It's the second time in four years the 27-year-old pitcher has been involved in a domestic violence allegation. Urias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019, but no charges were filed. Major League Baseball suspended him for 20 games for violating the league's domestic violence policy.
What the Dodgers are saying: In a statement, the Dodgers said, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”
What's next: Urías is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27. His next scheduled start was Thursday against the Miami Marlins, but Urías will not be traveling with the team to Florida. It is not known when — or if — he will pitch again this season. Urias, whose record is 11-8 with a 4.60 earned-run average, will be a free agent following the season.
