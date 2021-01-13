Disneyland To Become The Happiest Vaccination Site On Earth

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Is there anything more dystopian than Disneyland becoming a mass vaccination site?

We're sorry to report it's true. This is neither a "Black Mirror" episode, nor an Onion headline.

Orange County officials announced Monday that the closed Anaheim theme park will be one of five vaccination locations operating in the area. They're calling them "super pods" — that's P-O-D for "point of dispensing."

Currently, only people who are eligible under Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents, will be able to get inoculated at the happiest place on earth. And they'll need an appointment. (Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering making everyone over the age of 65 immediately eligible for an injection.)

The county says the Disneyland Resort site will be operational later this week.

Apparently vaccination efforts in the O.C. are already hitting some...hiccups.

Orange County health officials say that three vaccination sites were “overwhelmed” by people without appointments today, “effectively shutting down the vaccination sites.”



“Showing up without an appointment stresses the system and depletes scarce resources,” one email said. — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) January 13, 2021

If you live and work in Orange County and have questions about your vaccine eligibility, visit www.COVIDvaccinefacts.com.

