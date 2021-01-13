Support for LAist comes from
Disneyland To Become The Happiest Vaccination Site On Earth

By Monica Bushman and Gina Pollack
Published Jan 12, 2021 6:50 PM
5ee1678dd2cf99000c605262-eight.jpg
Disney is one of the companies that will continue to benefit from low property taxes after Prop 15's defeat. (Disneyland Resort)
Is there anything more dystopian than Disneyland becoming a mass vaccination site?

We're sorry to report it's true. This is neither a "Black Mirror" episode, nor an Onion headline.

Orange County officials announced Monday that the closed Anaheim theme park will be one of five vaccination locations operating in the area. They're calling them "super pods" — that's P-O-D for "point of dispensing."

Currently, only people who are eligible under Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents, will be able to get inoculated at the happiest place on earth. And they'll need an appointment. (Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering making everyone over the age of 65 immediately eligible for an injection.)

The county says the Disneyland Resort site will be operational later this week.

Apparently vaccination efforts in the O.C. are already hitting some...hiccups.

If you live and work in Orange County and have questions about your vaccine eligibility, visit www.COVIDvaccinefacts.com.

