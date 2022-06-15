Two Police Officers, Suspect Dead After ‘Shootout’ In El Monte

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Two El Monte police officers are dead after what an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigator called a “shootout” that took place in the vicinity of the Siesta Inn Motel in El Monte on Tuesday afternoon.

Details were sparse during a news conference Tuesday night . LASD, which is taking over the investigation for the El Monte Police Department, said in a news release that officers responded to a request for a welfare check regarding a possible female stabbing victim.

It’s still unclear how things escalated, but LASD Homicide Bureau head, Capt. Andrew Meyer, said Tuesday evening that officers fired their weapons after confronting the suspect.

According to the LASD news release , “Two El Monte Police Officers were struck by gunfire” and “were transported to L.A. County USC Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.” The suspect was also fatally shot. Capt. Myer said that a gun was recovered at the scene.

El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona told the news conference Tuesday that the officers were “essentially ambushed.” According to a news release from El Monte PD, “officers immediately took gunfire upon arrival,” although Myer did not offer those details when addressing reporters.

“These two officers were like family in our community, with deep ties to our neighborhoods,” Ancona said.

Interim El Monte PD Chief Ben Lowry said one of the officers who was killed has more than two decades on the job, the other deceased officer less than a year.

“On behalf of everyone in the District Attorney’s Office, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the two @ElMontePolice officers who were killed on duty today. We stand with you at this time of great loss,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement released on Twitter.

When LAist contacted LASD and El Monte PD Wednesday morning, neither would provide the names of the deceased officers or suspect.