Sheriff Oversight Commission Set To Demand More Transparency On Jail Conditions

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission will vote Thursday on a motion to require the Sheriff's Department to provide quarterly online reports about conditions inside the county jails and its efforts to improve them.



The problem

The jails are desperately overcrowded — nearly 15,000 incarcerated people reside in a system approved by the state for about 12,500. Over 40% of those people have mental health needs. Last September, the ACLU filed an emergency court filing asking a federal judge to order immediate improvements in the “abysmal” conditions at the Inmate Reception Center. The group cited a litany of abuses, including the shackling of detainees with serious mental illness to chairs “for days at a time.”

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order soon after requiring the Sheriff’s Department to improve conditions, but problems persist.



The backstory

LAist has covered numerous angles of the problem — from flooding, broken elevators and buses preventing people from making their court hearings to the plight of jail health care workers who call the jails situation a daily “human rights disaster,” along with efforts to get books into cells to improve literacy rates and reduce recidivism.



What's next

The commission will vote Thursday on whether to require the Sheriff's Department to produce the quarterly online report, which would have to cover a variety of issues, including the department’s efforts to reduce overcrowding and its efforts to release pregnant and postpartum people to diversion or other community-based programs.



How to watch the meeting

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can RSVP to attend in person at the St. Anne's Conference and Event Center. You can also stream the meeting on Webex or Facebook.

