Off-Duty LAPD Officer Dies After He Was Shot In Florence-Firestone While Looking At Homes To Buy

An off-duty LAPD officer who was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery Monday night has been identified as Fernando Arroyos.

Arroyos, 27, was shot during a confrontation in the Firestone-Florence neighborhood. During Tuesday's Police Commission meeting, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that Arroyos and his girlfriend were looking at a home to purchase when three males approached them and confronted Arroyos.

Gun shots were exchanged as the men attempted to rob Arroyos.

LAPD officials said Arroyos had been on the force for three years and was assigned to the Olympic Division.

An L.A. County Sheriff's spokesperson said deputies were called to the 8700 block of Beach Street just after 9 p.m. where they found the officer lying in an alley with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Deputies put Arroyos into a patrol car and took him to Saint Francis Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

"This is just one of the deepest tragedies I've ever experienced as a mayor." said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti who offered his condolences during a news conference Tuesday morning.

We mourn the loss of Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos who was killed while off-duty in a senseless act of violence. Officer Arroyos is survived by his parents & girlfriend.



God bless his family who lost their loved one, & the men and women of the dept during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/XirohPK0oh — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 12, 2022

Moore said he has "every faith and confidence" that the suspects in the killing will be found.

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials detained three men and two women related to the investigation. Today, officials announced that four have been arrested in connection with the shooting. No further details were released.

Investigators also said there was a report of another man with gunshot wounds "a few miles away from the original shooting." That man was treated at a hospital but authorities said no determination had been made about whether there was a connection with the Arroyos shooting.