We Explain L.A.
Criminal Justice

Mother Of LAPD Officer Fatally Injured In Training Exercise Has Filed Wrongful Death Claim

By  Zoe Kurland
Published Jun 26, 2022 3:23 PM
A picture of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck next to a flag-draped coffin and a man in uniform with his white-gloved hands crossed.
The memorial for Houston Tipping was held June 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills
(Carolyn Cole
/
AP/Pool Los Angeles Times)
The mother of a Los Angeles police officer who suffered fatal injuries in a training exercise last month has filed a wrongful death claim against the city.

Shirley Huffman alleges that her son, Houston Tipping, was fatally beaten in a LAPD "training exercise simulating a mob." Huffman claims her son was "repeatedly" and "severely" struck in the head and suffered "a broken neck."

Tipping died at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center three days after being injured in what LAPD officials called fall while in a training exercise that involved "grappling with" a colleague at the department's academy in Elysian Park.

When the department released news of his death, LAPD Chief Michel Moore called him "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him."

Huffman's attorney — Bradley Gage — said he hopes this case will help change the LAPD training program, which he says has resulted in other injuries and fatalities.

The Brief

"When you have that kind of a beating, it appears to me that it was not just negligent, but reckless and intentional," said Gage, who also said the family is seeking financial compensation for their loss.

Tipping's funeral was held Wednesday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, with a large police presence that included Moore. Mayor Eric Garcetti also attended. The wrongful death claim was filed on Friday.

In a news release about the ceremony, LAPD officials said he was "survived by his mother, Shirley; father, Richard; sister, Kathleen; brother, Tyler; grandfather, LeRoy; and grandmothers, Peggy, Kathleen and Lynn."

The LAPD said they will not comment on pending litigation.

