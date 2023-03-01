LAPD Union Says Officers Should Not Respond To These 28 Emergency Calls

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

As the city of Los Angeles considers establishing an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety, the union that represents rank-and-file LAPD officers Wednesday issued a list of 28 911 calls that it says should be handled by unarmed responders, including complaints about loud parties, welfare checks, and non-criminal mental health issues.

“This would help free up officers that are responding to basically non-criminal issues,” said Debbie Thomas, a director with the Los Angeles Police Protective League. She noted the number of officers has decreased in recent years.

The number of sworn LAPD officers is 9,235 as of Feb. 14, according to Chief Michel Moore. The department at one time had more than 10,000 officers.

“We are looking at a police department that’s dwindled in size,” said union spokesman Tom Saggau. “We just absolutely do not have the people power to respond to calls that are not deemed emergencies.”

Among the other calls the union thinks should be handled by someone other than an LAPD officer:



Non-criminal and/or non-violent homeless and quality-of-life related calls

Cleanups of encampments used by unhoused people, unless officers are requested or prescheduled

Non-violent juvenile disturbance or juveniles beyond parental control calls; (for example, a youngster won’t go to school)

Non-violent calls for service at city parks

Under the influence calls (alcohol and/or drugs) where there is no other crime in progress

Verbal disputes involving non-injury traffic collisions, refusing to share ID at traffic collisions

landlord/tenant disputes

Illegal gambling

“We are not mental health workers, we are not social workers,” Thomas said. Some of these calls can be extremely time-consuming — especially loud party calls, she said. “Those eat up a lot of time.”

Police “should really be focused on just responding to emergencies, saving lives and property, and engaging in community policing,” Thomas said.

Some have called for the LAPD to no longer be involved in traffic stops, given that some minor traffic violations have led to violent encounters. The union’s list does not include traffic violations.

“DUI, red light/stop sign runners, sideshow laws should be enforced” by armed police, said Saggau. Sideshows are when people block traffic for car stunts and road racing.

The union offered its proposal to city leaders as part of its labor contract negotiations.

We reached out for comment to Mayor Karen Bass, the LAPD, and City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, chair of the Public Safety Committee. None responded immediately.

An idea that’s been around for decades

The idea of ending armed police responses to certain types of 911 calls has been around for decades. It gained popularity in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd and massive protests.

Councilmembers Harris-Dawson and Bob Blumenfield have introduced a motion that calls for appropriating $1 million to “immediate[ly] create the Office of Unarmed Response and Safety.” That motion, which did not specify which calls should be handled by the office, was scheduled for debate at Wednesday’s council meeting but was postponed.

Creating the independent office would give the city a new body to coordinate unarmed teams, rather than putting them under the direction of the LAPD or another agency.

Separately, three contractors have been tentatively selected to head up an unarmed mental health crisis response pilot project, according to the City Administrative Officer. The one-year pilot is budgeted for somewhere between $7-$10 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30. The CAO’s office says it’s drafting individual contracts for the three partners and hopes to have a comprehensive report to the mayor and council soon.