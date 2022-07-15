Scrubs Co-EP Arrested For Alleged Serial Sexual Assaults
TV comedy writer/producer Eric Weinberg was arrested Thursday for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults between 2012 and 2019, including rape, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police also believe that there may be additional victims dating back to the early 1990s.
Weinberg’s credits range from 1995 through 2016, serving as a co-executive producer on Scrubs, Californication, Anger Management, and more.
Police say that Weinberg appears to have targeted women in their 20s and 30s in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places, telling them that he was a photographer and setting up photo shoots with them at his home. Once at his home, they say he would sexually assault the women during the photo shoot.
Since the news first broke, multiple women have posted on social media saying that they were also assaulted by Weinberg. This includes a woman who said that her assault took place in the late 1990s.
Weinberg’s bail has been set at $3.225 million. In L.A. County, bail for rape starts at $100,000 but is at the discretion of the judge.
We were unable to identify a lawyer or entertainment representative for Weinberg at the time of publication. Police are asking for victims and anyone else with additional information to contact the LAPD detectives working on this case at 323–561–3272 or 39284@lapd.online.
