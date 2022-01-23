4 People Dead, 1 Injured At Birthday Party Shooting In Inglewood

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Four people were killed and one was wounded when authorities say multiple shooters opened fire on a birthday party in Inglewood.

The victims who were fatally shot have been identified by the L.A. County Coroner's Office as Marneysha Hamilton, 25, from Los Angeles; Breahna Stines, 20, from Rialto; Teron Whittiker Jr., 21, from Torrance; and Jayden Griffin, 21, from Gardena.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said that the incident reflects the largest number of shooting victims in a single crime since the 1990s.

“This is a tragic loss for the families, and that's what we're focused on,” he said.

Butts also noted that evidence suggests at least one of the weapons was an assault rifle, and that one or more handguns were also involved. Officials also believe there were multiple suspects.

At Sunday’s news conference, Butts had strong words for the perpetrators of this shooting.

“These are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society,” he said. “Turn yourselves in. We will find you, and we will prosecute you.”