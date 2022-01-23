Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

4 People Dead, 1 Injured At Birthday Party Shooting In Inglewood

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jan 23, 2022 2:38 PM
Two uniformed officers walk up a driveway toward police tape. The house is a dark blue.
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood
(Damian Dovarganes
/
AP)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Four people were killed and one was wounded when authorities say multiple shooters opened fire on a birthday party in Inglewood.

The victims who were fatally shot have been identified by the L.A. County Coroner's Office as Marneysha Hamilton, 25, from Los Angeles; Breahna Stines, 20, from Rialto; Teron Whittiker Jr., 21, from Torrance; and Jayden Griffin, 21, from Gardena.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said that the incident reflects the largest number of shooting victims in a single crime since the 1990s.

“This is a tragic loss for the families, and that's what we're focused on,” he said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Butts also noted that evidence suggests at least one of the weapons was an assault rifle, and that one or more handguns were also involved. Officials also believe there were multiple suspects.

At Sunday’s news conference, Butts had strong words for the perpetrators of this shooting.

“These are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society,” he said. “Turn yourselves in. We will find you, and we will prosecute you.”

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories