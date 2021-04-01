Californians 50 And Older, It’s Your Turn: You’re Now Eligible For A COVID-19 Vaccine
Starting today, Californians who are age 50 or older are eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of occupation or any other criteria.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to get a vaccine right away. That depends on supply, which has increased but still remains limited.
“While the county received more vaccine doses this week than we have before, we don’t yet have enough doses to vaccinate everyone that’s eligible,” Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer explained. “We’re going to need to ask folks to be patient.”
And in just two weeks, on April 15, even more Californians –- ages 16 to 49 -– will become eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccines.
In L.A. County, that means another 3.8 million people who haven’t gotten COVID-19 shots yet.
Public health officials estimate that if vaccine supply to the county averages around 575,000 doses a week, it will take 12 weeks to vaccinate 80% of eligible Angelenos.
All of this is to say: if you are eligible and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s time to start making your plan.
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- You're About To Be Eligible For A COVID-19 Vaccine in California. Now What?
- How To Schedule Your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment In LA (And Across SoCal)
- How To Get The Second Dose Of Vaccine -- And Everything You Need To Know About It
- Answers To Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions -- Safety, Eligibility, Access, And Much More
