Your Weather Report For Monday, April 17: Cool and Windy
Today’s weather: Cloudy, cool, windy
Beaches: 58 high, 51 low
Mountains: 58 high, 37 low
Inland: highs in the mid to upper 60s, lows in high 40s
Warnings and advisories: Wind Advisory from 2 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Wednesday
We're looking at another cloudy morning today and temperatures will be on the cooler side for most of SoCal.
Happy Monday, SoCal, and welcome to #Graypril! That marine layer stratus will be slow to clear today, especially near the coastline. We're in our typical springtime pattern so the best chances for sunshine will be across inland areas. #CAwx #marinelayer pic.twitter.com/wpgZzUiv0t— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 17, 2023
But the National Weather Service says we'll see some gusty winds in the Antelope Valley this afternoon that will stay in the area until early Wednesday morning.
Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the weather service, says a wind advisory for the area starts at 2 p.m., with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph.
"We'll see strong crosswinds on area roadways. If you're traveling out into the deserts, the next couple days," Hall said, "there is a potential for blowing dust and blowing sand that could reduce visibility."
Hall says that drivers of high-profile vehicles should take it slow, especially while driving along the Interstate 5 corridor. Other highways affected by gusty winds are the 1 and the 138 in Santa Barbara County.
And if you're up in the San Bernardino Mountains, there's also a wind advisory from 12 p.m. today to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts there are expected to reach up 45 mph.
