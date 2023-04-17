Support for LAist comes from
Your Weather Report For Monday, April 17: Cool and Windy

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Apr 17, 2023 8:40 AM
A satellite image shows heavy cloud cover over much of the West Coast
The view from space on Monday, April 17
(Courtesy NOAA)
QUICK FACTS

  • Today’s weather: Cloudy, cool, windy
    Beaches: 58 high, 51 low
    Mountains: 58 high, 37 low
    Inland: highs in the mid to upper 60s, lows in high 40s
    Warnings and advisories: Wind Advisory from 2 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Wednesday

We're looking at another cloudy morning today and temperatures will be on the cooler side for most of SoCal.

But the National Weather Service says we'll see some gusty winds in the Antelope Valley this afternoon that will stay in the area until early Wednesday morning.

Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the weather service, says a wind advisory for the area starts at 2 p.m., with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph.

An image with two text boxes at both corners showing the areas impacted from the winds and the potential impacts. At the bottom there's a graphic at the bottom showing the hazards of the weather conditions.
Gusty northwest winds to affect Antelope Valley and adjacent foothills, including portions of southwest Santa Barbara County starting Monday afternoon until early Wednesday morning.
(Courtesy of the National Weather Service
/
Courtesy of the National Weather Service)
"We'll see strong crosswinds on area roadways. If you're traveling out into the deserts, the next couple days," Hall said, "there is a potential for blowing dust and blowing sand that could reduce visibility."

Hall says that drivers of high-profile vehicles should take it slow, especially while driving along the Interstate 5 corridor. Other highways affected by gusty winds are the 1 and the 138 in Santa Barbara County.

And if you're up in the San Bernardino Mountains, there's also a wind advisory from 12 p.m. today to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts there are expected to reach up 45 mph.

