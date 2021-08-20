Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

With Road Washed Away In Places, Access To Point Dume Is Closed For At Least 72 Hours

By  Chris Greenspon
Published Aug 20, 2021 4:27 PM
The side of the roadway has shattered and dropped into the sand as waves roll to shore. A caution cone and hazard sign are in the roadway.
Conditions at Point Dume on Friday, Aug. 20.
(Courtesy Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors )
The access road to Point Dume and its parking lots out near Malibu are closed to all vehicles and pedestrians for at least the next three days. L.A. County officials are asking people to stay away from the area and out of the water there.

High tides have eaten away at the edge of the road and some of the road has crumbled and fallen down the sea cliff there.

L.A. County's Department of Beaches and Harbors has put boulders up against the road's shoulder to try to prevent more pieces from falling off. They don't actually have a definitive time for reopening the road.

Might not be the best place to go surfing right now.

The issues at Point Dume come as many area beaches remain under a dangerous conditions warning due to unusually high surf.

The National Weather Service issued a warning earlier this week, cautioning:

There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

That warning remains in effect for L.A. and Ventura counties through Saturday evening. South-facing beaches will see the highest waves.

Here are expected high tides:

  • Friday, 8:30 p.m.: 6.7 feet
  • Saturday, 9:15 p.m.: 6.7 feet

While that might seem like good news for surfers, authorities are urging everyone to be very cautious near and in the water and to stay near lifeguard stations.

One other warning from the NWS: "Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks."

Here's a look at current conditions on L.A. County beaches:

