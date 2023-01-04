Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

A Massive Winter Storm Is Hitting Southern California — Here's What We Know

By LAist Staff
Updated Jan 4, 2023 3:36 PM
Published Jan 4, 2023 2:40 PM
A swirling cloud mass is visible over the Atlantic Ocean nearly the U.S. West Coast
A view of the powerful storm system approaching the U.S. West Coast Wednesday.
Courtesy Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere)
IN THIS ARTICLE

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

A big winter storm is on its way to Southern California, with the forecast even worse for our friends up north.

The National Weather Service says we should expect heavy rains and winds Wednesday night into Thursday. That's a concern because they could trigger mudflows and create dangerous driving conditions.

What Else You Should Know

  • Winds could blow 40-50 mph Wednesday night
  • Other possible dangers from those high winds include power outages and downed trees
  • Los Angeles can expect 2-4 inches of rain, while mountain areas could see 4-8 inches — including snow at higher elevations

Why It Matters

We've already been seeing drizzle around Southern California ahead of the storm. But there are a variety of potential dangers this storm could bring, so we'll be watching for the latest on how it's hitting our area.

The Context

Southern California is experiencing an "atmospheric river," which the National Weather Service reports is the third to hit California since Dec. 26.

As NPR reports:

The National Weather Service is warning people to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and "heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides."

"We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years," said Nancy Ward, the new director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, at a late-morning news conference about the threat.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has already signed a statewide emergency declaration in anticipation of the storm.

What You Should Know About Atmospheric Rivers

A single atmospheric river can carry more water than the Mississippi River at its mouth and its winds can be dangerous.

A band of blue delineates the path of an atmospheric river with text explaining the science behind them
(Courtesy NOAA)

But these phenomena are also a normal part of West Coast weather, bringing sorely needed rain and adding to the snowpack that's a key source of our state's water.

That said, the atmospheric river that's making quick progress towards us is pretty impressive.

Here's what it looks like via satellite:

You can read more about atmospheric rivers in this 2018 story from our newsroom.

The Brief

A Note To Drivers On Our Roads

  • Check your car
  • Know that middays can be the most dangerous
  • Plan ahead
  • Turn on your headlights
  • Slow down!
  • If you do end up skidding, don't panic
  • Don't drive through standing water
  • Pay attention, duh

We have more detailed guidance: Your Guide To Driving Safely In The Rain In LA (And Really Anywhere)

About OC Canyons

Orange County officials are warning residents of canyon areas to be on high alert for potentially dangerous conditions. Officials are asking residents to place sandbags around their property and stay off the roads as much as possible in case of mudslides or flash flooding.

Shannon Widor, with OC Public Works, says there are already bulldozers and trucks on canyon roads so if any mud or debris does cross roadways, it can be cleared as quickly as possible.

"We also have staff going out driving through the canyons and inspecting those areas and keeping an eye on conditions and seeing how rainfall is treating those hillsides," Widor said. "So that way, we can have crews, you know, see in real time, see what the conditions are like and we can take action if needed."

He also encourages canyon residents to register at O-C-alert-dot-com to receive emergency notifications if there's an evacuation order or flash flood warning.

How We're Reporting On This

Several members of our newsroom are covering different aspects of this storm, bringing you the latest from the National Weather Service and our own reporting across the Greater Los Angeles area.

What Questions We're Asking

  • What damage will the storm cause?
  • How will the storm affect traffic?
  • When will the rains and wind come to an end?

Learn more

Your Questions Or Ideas

What questions do you have about Southern California?

