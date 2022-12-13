P-22 Is The 'Old Man' Of LA's Mountain Lion. What's Next After His Capture?

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

While the future of P-22 is uncertain following his capture in a Loz Feliz backyard Monday, wildlife experts say you don't need to worry about L.A.’s most famous mountain lion being euthanized.



The Backstory

18:51 Listen: A Conversation about P-22's capture and future

P-22 was tranquilized and captured by wildlife authorities in the Los Feliz area on Monday and is undergoing a health evaluation at a wild animal care facility. In recent weeks, officials said the big cat may have been showing signs of distress: traveling closer to human homes near his Griffith Park habitat, killing a leashed pet and attacking another.

"His behavior has radically changed very quickly," Beth Pratt, National Wildlife Federation California Executive Director told our newsroom's public affairs show AirTalk. "He's an old man... because he's trapped he's out of options and that's what we're going to look at."



P-22's Health

Pratt stressed that she's been in contact with authorities caring for P-22 and there are “no plans to euthanize P-22.”

The cougar is in stable condition and it looks like he has a “small case of mange,” a sign of possible rat poison exposure, Pratt said. (P-22 has survived previous rodenticide exposures.) Additionally, officials will be conducting internal scans on P-22 due to reports of him being hit by a car.

Pratt said P-22 is "well past the age of any mountain lion we've ever seen." He was initially captured and tracked in 2012. At that time he was estimated to be 3 years old.



How He's Lived This Long

Pratt said one factor for P-22's long life is how isolated he has been in the Griffith Park area. She said big cats in the wild typically live no more than 10 years.

L.A.’s urban sprawl has kept him for isolated from other cougars for a decade. That also means he hasn't had to face young males that might contest him for territory. Pratt noted: “P-22 wouldn’t win that fight.”

As an “old man,” in the cougar world, Pratt said he would not fare well if he was released into an area with cougars.

Bringing P-22 to a sanctuary or “even building him something bigger” than the standard, the multi-acre sanctuary, is the goal, Pratt said.

As for any prospects for a mate in his golden years, Pratt said: "Maybe we can make that happen, he has really lacked for a girlfriend all these years."