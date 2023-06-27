Locals Say Luxury Homes In Sunland-Tujunga Will Displace Cougars And Destroy Open Space

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The last time there was proof of a mountain lion roaming the Verdugo Mountains was in 2018, when P-55, also known as Adonis, was captured by hidden wildlife cameras.

It was a big deal then, because the Verdugo Mountains had lost another male cougar in 2017. Biologists at the time were hopeful that Adonis would mate with a known female in the area called Nikita. When Adonis left the area, Nikita stopped appearing on the cameras.

But last December, a handsome male cougar was captured by the camera of wildlife photographer Johanna Turner.

Local residents of the Verdugo Mountains call him the La Tuna Puma whom wildlife photographer Johanna Turner captured on camera last year. (Courtesy Johanna Turner)

Turner is a consultant with the Cougar Conservancy and she’s been documenting the movement of Southern California’s mountain lions in the Verdugo Mountains since 2011.

“It has, you know, several canyons with year-round water sources and lots of deer and no competition,” said Turner. Residents share the mountain space with native species and the area attracts avid hikers who enjoy exploring the shrubbery.

For Turner, seeing another puma wander the Verdugos is exciting.

“As long as he doesn't bother people, he should settle in really nicely.”

Right now, the mountain lion’s main threat is Canyon Hills — a 221-luxury home development slated to be built in the heart of his territory.

The trajectory of the Canyon Hills project spans 20 years, dating back to its approval in 2005.

At the time, local environmental activists and community members opposed the project that’s set to rise on both sides of the 210 Freeway in Sunland-Tujunga.

Resistance has resurfaced now that the project’s developer, Nevada based Whitebird Inc, has applied for a grading permit to begin shaving off 80 feet of ridgelines.

When Emma Kemp, a Tujunga resident, heard about the grading permit, she reached out to local wildlife advocates, botanists and Gabrielino/Tongva and Fernandeño Tataviam tribe members to mobilize their efforts to stop the development project. She formed the community group No Canyon Hills and started a petition to request a second environmental impact report (EIR) that, as of now, has over 17,000 signatures.

“This is an opportunity to press pause and reevaluate before we further fragment the habitat here,” said Kemp.

Emma Kemp, a Sunland-Tujunga resident and co-founder of No Canyon Hills, bends down to smell fresh buckwheat in the Verdugos. (Gillian Morán Pérez / LAist)

The argument

Approval for the project was based on an EIR approved in 2004.

No Canyon Hills and other wildlife advocates are demanding the city intervene and request another EIR. But Whitebird Inc. attorney Jack Rubens stands by the city’s decision made years ago.

“A second EIR cannot be required for the Canyon Hills Project because it's fully entitled and doesn't require any further discretionary approval,” said Rubens.

And there’s another issue that No Canyon Hills says underscores the need for a new EIR. The proposed development stands in a Very High Fire Severity Zone, according to the city of Los Angeles Fire Protection Bureau.

The area has seen multiple wildfires in the past, the latest being the La Tuna Fire in 2017 which destroyed five homes and charred 7,200 acres of land. To this day, the surviving scraps of burnt trees and bushes remain.

A charred tree in the middle of the Verdugos. (Courtesy Rio Asch Phoenix)

Rubens says that if anything, the development will help mitigate wildfire risk.

“It will provide a new southern evacuation route for those residents to La Tuna Canyon Road in the 210 Freeway and include a new 1 million-gallon water tank close to the existing neighborhoods.”

Rubens adds the road will give firefighters better access to the hillside once the road system is constructed.



The city’s role in the project

Dean Wallraff is an attorney working with No Canyon Hills and the executive director of Advocates for the Environment. He was part of the original effort to stop the Canyon Hills development when it first came to city council back in 2003.

Walraff sent a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the Los Angeles City Planning Department, and Councilmember Monica Rodriguez’s office arguing that the grading permit would be discretionary and would trigger further review from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Per CEQA guidelines, a project is deemed discretionary if it requires a public agency or body, like a city council, to exercise its judgment and approve or disapprove the project.

Kemp met with Rodriguez in April to discuss the Canyon Hills project, but Rodriguez said her hands are tied.

Here’s what she said in a recent statement to LAist:

"The Canyon Hills Project was entitled through a legally binding development agreement approved in 2005, prior to my time in office. The development agreement gives the developer vested rights to begin construction of the approved project until 2026. The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is also still legally vested with that approval, and the City cannot require additional study without a new entitlement request, of which there is currently none. I have met with the leadership of No On Canyon Hills, and reviewed their ideas on CEQA considerations with the City Attorney's Office, which were determined to be legally unviable.”



We asked City Planning if the grading permit requires discretion and their response was — no.

Instead, the permit is deemed ministerial. That means “a governmental decision involving little or no personal judgment by the public official as to the wisdom or manner of carrying out the project.” In short, a public official can’t use their personal, subjective judgment to carry out a decision on the project.



What’s at stake

A stream of water flowing through the Verdugos. (Courtesy Rio Asch Phoenix)

“This is one of the only one of the few recreation areas for the city of Los Angeles,” said Lydia Grant, president of the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council.

The Verdugos are rich with native species including the crotch bumblebee which is listed as federally endangered under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service . Having lost 70% of its habitat over the years, the bumblebee is also listed by the state as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need.

A trek into the Verdugo Mountains will lead you to other native fauna, like the Hollyleaf Cherry tree, which amateur botanist Haley Hopkins says is a keystone species. It provides food and habitat to other creatures. One of the oldest Hollyleaf Cherry trees stands on the proposed site of Canyon Hills.

“It's like this ripple effect because then there's gonna be less bugs around because they're not gonna have as much food. And then that's gonna hit your birds next, and then your small mammals, and then …that means apex predators,” says Hopkins. The La Tuna Puma is a critical apex predator.

The bush poppy, a plant known as a fire follower that sprouts in areas that went through wildfires. (Courtesy of No Canyon Hills / LAist)

Devlin Gandy, a conservationist, says that the Verdugo Mountains function as a “completely viable wildlife habitat and corridor in a ring perspective that encircles a suburban sprawl” connecting the Tujunga wash to the Hahamonga Watershed near the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

When the final EIR came out in 2004, it did not detect any mountain lions throughout the area. It described the potential for wildlife using the pathway between the Tujunga Wash and the Verdugo Mountains as “tenuous at best” and that ultimately, the proposed development would not affect that connection.

But that was then, and this is now say local wildlife advocates, and there’s plenty of cougar scat to show that they do pass through the area.

To that point, Rubens says that Whitebird has already taken measures to address wildlife movement.

“Whitebird revisited this issue with Caltrans in connection with an approval that was required for the project and agreed to construct two wildlife friendly fences between the freeway."

The southern edge of the project provides an additional potential movement path for the mountain lion, even though it's an unlikely path due to its proximity to noise and light from freeway vehicles,” said Rubens.

A screenshot of the developer Whitebird Inc's proposed Wildlife Movement Path that would create a fence around the housing development (Courtesy No Canyon Hills)

Elephant Hill serves as inspiration

Doug Carstens, another environmental attorney helping No Canyon Hills, recalls a similar battle that started in 1984 and ended in 2007 — the fight to save Elephant Hill.

Residents in El Sereno mobilized to save Elephant Hill, one of the few parks in the area filled with walnut groves.

In 2004, the L.A. City Council at the time approved a 24-lot development that was proposed in 1984 but locals found out that the developer expanded that to 56 lots without further review. The community partnered with Carstens' law firm to contest the development.

It wasn’t until 2007 when former Councilmember Jose Huizar persuaded the council to withhold issuing a building permit until another EIR was submitted by the developer. The developer sued, but in the end, the city council purchased the land, declaring victory for locals.

While the Elephant Hill case was different, Carstens says that that story serves a purpose

“I think it's at the heart of this, which is, can you do further environmental review and are you legally required to when an approval, you know, was granted at a certain level, so many years ago,” said Carstens.

'We're all connected to it'

In a recent conversation between No Canyon Hills and the developer, the developer said they would consider selling the land — for upwards of $10 million.

Kemp says that’s a huge deal for their fight and they are courting philanthropic foundations and local conservancy groups to save this portion of the Verdugos.

At a community meeting in early June, supporters of No Canyon Hills gathered to hear about the project's status. Supporters filled the pews of the Church of Verdugos and their chatter electrified the air.

Community members gather at the visioning event hosted by No Canyon Hills. (Gillian Morán Pérez)

Kemp called it a “visioning event” where people could come together and share ideas.

Nathan Nuñez, a Gabrielino Indigenous cultural keeper, said that it’s important to save the cultural resources, the plants, the animals, the land saying, “we're all connected to it.”

Jen Ho, a La Crescenta resident, left her house for the first time in five months after having her baby to attend the meeting.

“I'm really committed to protecting the land for future generations on top of wishing this land be kept intact for wildlife and plants. I would love for this people-led movement to become a pivotal changing point in how L.A. city governs."