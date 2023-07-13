This El Niño Could Rival Some Of The Worst On Record
El Niño is all but certain to stick around through the winter of 2024 and there’s a 1 in 5 chance that it could rival some of the strongest on record, according to a forecast released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
About the conditions
El Niño is indicated in part by warmer-than-average waters along the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. The subsurface water measured this June registered as the third warmest for that month on record. Those warm waters will help strengthen El Niño conditions in the coming months.
The climate pattern generally peaks between November and January, which is when we tend to see the most pronounced impacts here.
The current forecast says this year's El Niño is expected to be moderate to strong, though there is a small chance of a record-setting showing.
-
The climate patterns known as El Niño and La Niña can have substantial impacts on the weather in California. They tend to develop some time around March, with one or the other coming along every three to five years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
-
What's the difference between them?
Here are the basics:
-
El Niño
- Tends to last 9-12 months.
- Occurs when trade winds weaken, and waters in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific warm.
- Can result in wetter weather in Southern California and drier weather further north.
-
La Niña
- Can last 1-3 years.
- Occurs when strong trade winds build, and waters in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific cool.
- Can result in drier weather in SoCal and wetter weather further north.
What this means for SoCal
There are no guaranteed weather outcomes, but the climate pattern is often associated with wetter conditions in central and southern California, and warmer conditions from Oregon.
Around the world
El Niño is often associated with hotter-than-average global temperatures, though it’s important to remember that climate change is driving long term warming trends.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.