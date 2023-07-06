There Are Fewer Sick Sea Lions On Our Coasts, But Help Is Still Needed

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Sick sea lions are still showing up on our beaches, though the number of strandings seems to be slowing, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro. Out-of-state vets have flown in to help as the center’s been overwhelmed by the large number of sick sea lions.



Why’s this happening? Sea lions are likely suffering the effects of domoic acid poisoning as a result of a toxic algal bloom off the coast.

Don’t touch the sea lions: Disoriented and sick sea lions can exhibit aggressive behavior. At least three people have been attacked over the past few weeks, including a long-distance swimmer who came face to face with one female sea lion before it latched onto her arm.