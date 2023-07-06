Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Climate and Environment

There Are Fewer Sick Sea Lions On Our Coasts, But Help Is Still Needed

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Jul 6, 2023 12:32 PM
A small sea lion laying on concrete in a facility surrounded by wire fences.
This sea lion's mother appeared to be suffering the effects of domoic acid toxicosis, acting lethargic and unwilling to eat. There are concerns at the Marine Mammal Care Center that the toxin can be passed to young sea lions via the mom's milk.
(Jacob Margolis
/
LAist)
Topline:

Sick sea lions are still showing up on our beaches, though the number of strandings seems to be slowing, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro. Out-of-state vets have flown in to help as the center’s been overwhelmed by the large number of sick sea lions.

Why’s this happening? Sea lions are likely suffering the effects of domoic acid poisoning as a result of a toxic algal bloom off the coast.

Don’t touch the sea lions: Disoriented and sick sea lions can exhibit aggressive behavior. At least three people have been attacked over the past few weeks, including a long-distance swimmer who came face to face with one female sea lion before it latched onto her arm.

How to help: The Marine Mammal Care Center says they’ve gone through their entire fish allotment (150,000 pounds), and have incurred an additional $350,000 in unexpected costs due to the influx. They’re looking for donations through their website.

