We Explain L.A.
The Heat Is On Employers To Protect Workers In A Hotter Normal

By  Erin Stone
Published Jul 18, 2023 12:01 PM
Workers walk by a conveyor belt system that is under construction at a new Amazon fulfillment center.
(Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Advocates for warehouse workers are trying to increase pressure on the state to move faster on heat protections for indoor work.

Why now: They spoke today at a news conference in the Inland Empire, where temperatures are expected to reach a high of 107 degrees. While employers are always required by law to provide a safe workplace, advocates say a specific heat standard is necessary to enforce worker safety.

The backstory: Back in 2016, California passed SB 1167. That legislation called on Cal/OSHA to develop new indoor heat standards by January 2019. Instead, that's still underway. The first public hearing on a draft rule was held just this year.

What’s next: The proposed indoor heat rule would require employers to provide certain protections, like providing water and increasing breaks when indoor temperatures hit 82 degrees. A vote is not expected until early next year.

Go deeper: 

