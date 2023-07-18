The Heat Is On Employers To Protect Workers In A Hotter Normal
Topline:
Advocates for warehouse workers are trying to increase pressure on the state to move faster on heat protections for indoor work.
Why now: They spoke today at a news conference in the Inland Empire, where temperatures are expected to reach a high of 107 degrees. While employers are always required by law to provide a safe workplace, advocates say a specific heat standard is necessary to enforce worker safety.
The backstory: Back in 2016, California passed SB 1167. That legislation called on Cal/OSHA to develop new indoor heat standards by January 2019. Instead, that's still underway. The first public hearing on a draft rule was held just this year.
What’s next: The proposed indoor heat rule would require employers to provide certain protections, like providing water and increasing breaks when indoor temperatures hit 82 degrees. A vote is not expected until early next year.
