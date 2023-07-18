The Heat Is On Employers To Protect Workers In A Hotter Normal

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Advocates for warehouse workers are trying to increase pressure on the state to move faster on heat protections for indoor work.

Why now: They spoke today at a news conference in the Inland Empire, where temperatures are expected to reach a high of 107 degrees. While employers are always required by law to provide a safe workplace, advocates say a specific heat standard is necessary to enforce worker safety.

The backstory: Back in 2016, California passed SB 1167. That legislation called on Cal/OSHA to develop new indoor heat standards by January 2019. Instead, that's still underway. The first public hearing on a draft rule was held just this year.

What’s next: The proposed indoor heat rule would require employers to provide certain protections, like providing water and increasing breaks when indoor temperatures hit 82 degrees. A vote is not expected until early next year.

