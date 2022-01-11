Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

The Bloody Red Sun Of Fantastic LA Was Out In Full Force Today

By  Sam Benson Smith
Published Jan 10, 2022 6:56 PM
A setting sun melts into the sea beyond the ports.
Sunset in Jan. 10 off the coast of Southern California
(Erick Galindo
/
LAist)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Today was the type of day that takes you back, back to a different time, back to a different place, back to the words of Jim Morrison.

Back to the Doors' Peace Frog, and its bespoke lyric for Monday's sky; "bloody red sun of fantastic L.A."

The sunset on Monday was so stunning, so spectacular, that L.A.'s National Weather Service tweeted thanks to all the Southern Californians who tagged them on social media. They noted on Twitter:

"Thanks to the high clouds we had an insanely gorgeous sunset tonight! Unfortunately we were caught up in some work and didn't have a chance to take a photo in time but thank you to those who tagged us!"

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The sun rose at 6:59 a.m. and set at 5:03 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather service. High clouds and terrific visibility (10 miles in Downtown L.A.) made for plenty of prime viewing spots for the stunning solar display.

Streaks of orange peach and pink light up the morning sky.
Southern Californians enjoyed a spectacular sunrise and sunset on Monday,
(Ashley Suh Alvarado
/
LAist)

Here's a look at some of those #CAwx #sunset tags — we encourage you to share your own with @laist and we'll add them here.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Thank You To LAist Fans For Sharing These Shots

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories