The Bloody Red Sun Of Fantastic LA Was Out In Full Force Today

Today was the type of day that takes you back, back to a different time, back to a different place, back to the words of Jim Morrison.

Back to the Doors' Peace Frog, and its bespoke lyric for Monday's sky; "bloody red sun of fantastic L.A."

The sunset on Monday was so stunning, so spectacular, that L.A.'s National Weather Service tweeted thanks to all the Southern Californians who tagged them on social media. They noted on Twitter:

"Thanks to the high clouds we had an insanely gorgeous sunset tonight! Unfortunately we were caught up in some work and didn't have a chance to take a photo in time but thank you to those who tagged us!"

Thanks to the high clouds we had an insanely gorgeous sunset tonight! Unfortunately we were caught up in some work and didn't have a chance to take a photo in time 😔 but thank you to those who tagged us! #CAwx #sunset — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 11, 2022

The sun rose at 6:59 a.m. and set at 5:03 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather service. High clouds and terrific visibility (10 miles in Downtown L.A.) made for plenty of prime viewing spots for the stunning solar display.

Southern Californians enjoyed a spectacular sunrise and sunset on Monday, (Ashley Suh Alvarado / LAist)

Here's a look at some of those #CAwx #sunset tags — we encourage you to share your own with @laist and we'll add them here.

You probably aren’t seeing enough people in your feed posting photos of the #sunset tonight in Los Angeles…so here’s a photo for you. pic.twitter.com/6FxtBQegA2 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 11, 2022

Thank You To LAist Fans For Sharing These Shots

from John Wayne Airport adjacent pic.twitter.com/Y6vsfmskD2 — hotdog (@hotdogfev) January 11, 2022

An insane sunset. Only wish I didn’t live in the flatlands of Brookside, but still… pic.twitter.com/zyxJK70j9Z — Jennifer Robinson (@Jenroless) January 11, 2022

Crazy beautiful in Redondo tonight pic.twitter.com/NsAztRSc3P — Bryant Delgadillo (@bdelgadillo) January 11, 2022