The Bloody Red Sun Of Fantastic LA Was Out In Full Force Today
Today was the type of day that takes you back, back to a different time, back to a different place, back to the words of Jim Morrison.
Back to the Doors' Peace Frog, and its bespoke lyric for Monday's sky; "bloody red sun of fantastic L.A."
The sunset on Monday was so stunning, so spectacular, that L.A.'s National Weather Service tweeted thanks to all the Southern Californians who tagged them on social media. They noted on Twitter:
"Thanks to the high clouds we had an insanely gorgeous sunset tonight! Unfortunately we were caught up in some work and didn't have a chance to take a photo in time but thank you to those who tagged us!"
Thanks to the high clouds we had an insanely gorgeous sunset tonight! Unfortunately we were caught up in some work and didn't have a chance to take a photo in time 😔 but thank you to those who tagged us! #CAwx #sunset— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 11, 2022
The sun rose at 6:59 a.m. and set at 5:03 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather service. High clouds and terrific visibility (10 miles in Downtown L.A.) made for plenty of prime viewing spots for the stunning solar display.
Here's a look at some of those #CAwx #sunset tags — we encourage you to share your own with @laist and we'll add them here.
West Hills. pic.twitter.com/BcEannf615— Lissa (not Lisa) 🧷 (@paradoxicalg) January 11, 2022
You probably aren’t seeing enough people in your feed posting photos of the #sunset tonight in Los Angeles…so here’s a photo for you. pic.twitter.com/6FxtBQegA2— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 11, 2022
And I thought today’s sunrise was a stunner… #losangeles #sunset pic.twitter.com/gibMcb8GQU— karen foshay (@karenfoshay) January 11, 2022
Tonight’s SoCal #sunset y’all.— John V. Knowles (@jvknowles) January 11, 2022
Whoa.
.#sunsets #losangeles #nofilter https://t.co/BsFoHh7UqL pic.twitter.com/YugdW2TEYP
I’m in awe of tonight’s view. #sunset #coachellavalley 💕💙 pic.twitter.com/Ykroqm4u4t— ❤Julie Spira (@JulieSpira) January 11, 2022
Chatsworth! pic.twitter.com/miqABf2slL— Kim Higley (@kkjordan) January 11, 2022
Thank You To LAist Fans For Sharing These Shots
January 11, 2022
from John Wayne Airport adjacent pic.twitter.com/Y6vsfmskD2— hotdog (@hotdogfev) January 11, 2022
Sunrise was nice too… pic.twitter.com/bfodE0DPec— KANM (@Kalex_b_me) January 11, 2022
Long Beach pic.twitter.com/7QTySkTRlw— Deborah (@dlindyhop) January 11, 2022
An insane sunset. Only wish I didn’t live in the flatlands of Brookside, but still… pic.twitter.com/zyxJK70j9Z— Jennifer Robinson (@Jenroless) January 11, 2022
Crazy beautiful in Redondo tonight pic.twitter.com/NsAztRSc3P— Bryant Delgadillo (@bdelgadillo) January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022