Climate and Environment

Temperatures Reach Record Highs Near LAX For Second Day In A Row

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Apr 25, 2022 1:39 PM
Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s in much of the region in next few days
Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s in much of the region in next few days
(Magdevski
/
Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Temperatures hit a record high near the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday for the second day in a row.

The National Weather Service reports that the temperature reached 86 degrees, which beats the record of 85 degrees set two years ago.

Meteorologist David Sweet with the NWS emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and cool on days when it gets so hot — even if it’s only for a day or two.

“We're going to be experiencing a cooling trend [Tuesday] with temperatures about ten degrees cooler,” he said.

The Brief

Sweet added that temperatures are expected to warm up again Friday, but that overall this week will be cooler than last.

