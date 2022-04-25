Temperatures Reach Record Highs Near LAX For Second Day In A Row

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Temperatures hit a record high near the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday for the second day in a row.

The National Weather Service reports that the temperature reached 86 degrees, which beats the record of 85 degrees set two years ago.

Meteorologist David Sweet with the NWS emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and cool on days when it gets so hot — even if it’s only for a day or two.

“We're going to be experiencing a cooling trend [Tuesday] with temperatures about ten degrees cooler,” he said.

Sweet added that temperatures are expected to warm up again Friday, but that overall this week will be cooler than last.