SoCal’s Pink Sunset Makes For Insta-Worthy Pictures
Fuschia, magenta, bubblegum, rose and salmon — these were just some of the hues of pink seen in the sky Monday evening.
Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, attributed the phenomenon to the high clouds we got from residual moisture from Tropical System Jova that just passed through.
Typically, she said, because the marine layer clouds tend to be lower, we can’t see the sun disappearing into the horizon well.
“But with the high clouds, the sun is really able to reflect off the top of them and give really beautiful colors,” Lund said.
So is this going to be a regular occurrence in SoCal? Lund said no, since the tropical system has moved out of the area, adding that with winter around the corner (even though it doesn’t feel like it with the high temperatures), it’s “a lot less likely” to happen again.
While we wait for tropical systems to bring us an Insta-worthy sunset again, enjoy these pictures taken by our staff:
And here are some videos captured of the sunset:
@colepembrook
Beautiful sunset tonight. #beautiful #orangecounty #danapoint♬ original sound - Cole
@sincerelysgp
Los Angeles always coming through with those beautiful summer sunsets. 🌤#sunset #losangeles #california #socal #sky #downtownlosangeles #livinginlosangeles #nature #outdoors♬ original sound - ✨🇬🇹2000s&2010s throwbacks✨
“We really enjoy seeing all these photos, so keep tagging us in them, because while we're stuck in a building, we love seeing the photos,” Lund said.
