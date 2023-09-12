SoCal’s Pink Sunset Makes For Insta-Worthy Pictures

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Fuschia, magenta, bubblegum, rose and salmon — these were just some of the hues of pink seen in the sky Monday evening.

Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, attributed the phenomenon to the high clouds we got from residual moisture from Tropical System Jova that just passed through.

Typically, she said, because the marine layer clouds tend to be lower, we can’t see the sun disappearing into the horizon well.

“But with the high clouds, the sun is really able to reflect off the top of them and give really beautiful colors,” Lund said.

So is this going to be a regular occurrence in SoCal? Lund said no, since the tropical system has moved out of the area, adding that with winter around the corner (even though it doesn’t feel like it with the high temperatures), it’s “a lot less likely” to happen again.

While we wait for tropical systems to bring us an Insta-worthy sunset again, enjoy these pictures taken by our staff:

Pink sunset captured on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 by LAist Education Editor Ross Brenneman. (Ross Brenneman)

Pink sunset captured on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 by LAist Executive Editor Megan Garvey. (Megan Garvey)

Pink and purple hued sky captured by LAist's VP, Product, Andy Cheatwood on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Andy Cheatwood)

And here are some videos captured of the sunset:

“We really enjoy seeing all these photos, so keep tagging us in them, because while we're stuck in a building, we love seeing the photos,” Lund said.