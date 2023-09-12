Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Climate and Environment

SoCal’s Pink Sunset Makes For Insta-Worthy Pictures

By  Yusra Farzan
Published Sep 12, 2023 10:55 AM
A salmon pink rainbow in a pink hued sky, seen from a baseball field.
A rainbow at sunset at Dodgers Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 by LAist Digital and Special Projects Editor Brian Frank.
(Brian Frank)
Fuschia, magenta, bubblegum, rose and salmon — these were just some of the hues of pink seen in the sky Monday evening.

Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, attributed the phenomenon to the high clouds we got from residual moisture from Tropical System Jova that just passed through.

Typically, she said, because the marine layer clouds tend to be lower, we can’t see the sun disappearing into the horizon well.

“But with the high clouds, the sun is really able to reflect off the top of them and give really beautiful colors,” Lund said.

So is this going to be a regular occurrence in SoCal? Lund said no, since the tropical system has moved out of the area, adding that with winter around the corner (even though it doesn’t feel like it with the high temperatures), it’s “a lot less likely” to happen again.

While we wait for tropical systems to bring us an Insta-worthy sunset again, enjoy these pictures taken by our staff:

Pink and purple sunset clouds with a silhouette of a tree visible.
Pink sunset captured on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 by LAist Education Editor Ross Brenneman.
(Ross Brenneman)
A pink sunset with the silhouette of a tree visible.
Pink sunset captured on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 by LAist Executive Editor Megan Garvey.
(Megan Garvey)
Pink and purple hued sky with buildings and a DoubleTree Hilton hotel visible in the picture.
Pink and purple hued sky captured by LAist's VP, Product, Andy Cheatwood on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
(Andy Cheatwood)

And here are some videos captured of the sunset:

@colepembrook

Beautiful sunset tonight. #beautiful #orangecounty #danapoint

♬ original sound - Cole
@hello_sunfloweroc

#rooftopview #orangecounty #anaheim #sunsets

♬ Here Comes The Sun / The Inner Light - The Beatles
@userescarenosandi

Socal sunsets. #socallife #sunsets #oakmesapark #oakmesaelementaryschool #aysosoccer

♬ Paradise - Coldplay
@sincerelysgp

Los Angeles always coming through with those beautiful summer sunsets. 🌤#sunset #losangeles #california #socal #sky #downtownlosangeles #livinginlosangeles #nature #outdoors

♬ original sound - ✨🇬🇹2000s&2010s throwbacks✨
“We really enjoy seeing all these photos, so keep tagging us in them, because while we're stuck in a building, we love seeing the photos,” Lund said.

