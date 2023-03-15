Here's How To Watch And Participate In The Second Live Hearing On SoCalGas' Proposal To Raise Rates

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

As Southern Californians struggle with massive gas bills this winter, SoCalGas is seeking to increase rates even more over the next four years.

The utility, which serves 22 million people, filed its application with the California Public Utilities Commission in May 2022. The commission will make a decision in the coming months.

The second of two hearings takes place tonight on Wednesday, March 15.



How to participate in public forum

The live broadcast (English with Spanish captions) can be accessed at 6 p.m.: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc

You can watch a recording of the March 6 hearing at: https://www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc/hearing/20230306/

A couple of things to know:



You will not be able to comment via the webcast. To comment, you need to phone: 800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567#

The forums will be recorded and archived for future viewing.

You can comment now via the comment section for the proceeding at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2205015

More than 500 comments were received ahead of the first hearing.

What you should know about the proposed increase

SoCalGas is seeking the following increases:



6.7% in 2025

5.6% in 2026

7.7% in 2027

If the rate request is approved, customers using the typical 36 therms per month are looking at paying about $8.28 more a month, starting in January of next year, though prices may vary from household to household.

The costs, however, can vary greatly depending on the market, as many households have learned in recent months when the rates skyrocketed. The increases sought by SoCalGas are baseline increases, so the monthly price may still fluctuate beyond those proposed hikes.

The price of natural gas, which is composed primarily of methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, increased by 128% between December and January . The cold weather, high gas consumption and reduced methane gas flows have all contributed to alarmingly high bills that have left many Angelenos frustrated.



Why SoCalGas says the increases are needed

SoCalGas says the increases would bring in an additional $738 million, which it says it needs to meet higher operating costs and to maintain its infrastructure.

The utility also says it would use part of the money to invest in its gas delivery system and workforce and to "advance clean energy for customers and the environment."



How to stay warm — and watch your bill

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use heat smartly to save money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open and close those vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.



Adjust your wall heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn on your ceiling fan (really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.