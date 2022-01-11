Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Two Small Quakes Rattles South Bay And Nearby Neighbors

By  LAist Staff
Published Jan 10, 2022 10:01 PM
Map of Southern California shows the location of a small earthquake near Lomita.
Location of 2.5 preliminary magnitude quake Monday night is marked by a star.
(Courtesy USGS)
Two earthquakes, one with a preliminary magnitude of 1.4 near Carson and another a 2.6 magnitude near Lomita, both struck shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

No damage has been reported.

An alert was not issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. Such warnings, deployed for larger quakes, give residents a few in seconds warning before the shaking started.

The magnitude was this quake was fairly small, but because it took place in a heavily populated area, many residents felt it.

As always, the U.S. Geological Survey is asking people to report if they felt it.

