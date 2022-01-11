Two Small Quakes Rattles South Bay And Nearby Neighbors

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Two earthquakes, one with a preliminary magnitude of 1.4 near Carson and another a 2.6 magnitude near Lomita, both struck shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

No damage has been reported.

USGS reports a M2.6 earthquake, 3 km S of Lomita, California on 1/11/22 @ 5:47:22 UTC https://t.co/y2jOjA8O5I #earthquake — Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) January 11, 2022

USGS reports a M1.35 earthquake, 3km SE of Carson, CA on 1/11/22 @ 5:45:51 UTC https://t.co/w00w93X7Pp #earthquake — Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) January 11, 2022

An alert was not issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. Such warnings, deployed for larger quakes, give residents a few in seconds warning before the shaking started.

The magnitude was this quake was fairly small, but because it took place in a heavily populated area, many residents felt it.

As always, the U.S. Geological Survey is asking people to report if they felt it.