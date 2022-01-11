Two Small Quakes Rattles South Bay And Nearby Neighbors
Two earthquakes, one with a preliminary magnitude of 1.4 near Carson and another a 2.6 magnitude near Lomita, both struck shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
No damage has been reported.
USGS reports a M2.6 earthquake, 3 km S of Lomita, California on 1/11/22 @ 5:47:22 UTC https://t.co/y2jOjA8O5I #earthquake— Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) January 11, 2022
USGS reports a M1.35 earthquake, 3km SE of Carson, CA on 1/11/22 @ 5:45:51 UTC https://t.co/w00w93X7Pp #earthquake— Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) January 11, 2022
An alert was not issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. Such warnings, deployed for larger quakes, give residents a few in seconds warning before the shaking started.
The magnitude was this quake was fairly small, but because it took place in a heavily populated area, many residents felt it.
As always, the U.S. Geological Survey is asking people to report if they felt it.
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019.
