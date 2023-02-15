You May Be Eligible For Some Help With Your Sky High Gas Bill — Depending On Your Household Income. Here's How
Topline:
United Way of Greater L.A. and SoCal Gas have teamed up to announced a $1 million Gas Assistance Fund, which can provide up to $100 per household that qualifies, based on income, to alleviate gas costs.
Why it matters: This is another way to help Southern California households deal with high natural gas bills this winter, according to a statement.
What's next: Those who want to request assistance can visit the SoCal Gas website. Applications go through local nonprofits specific to the county where you live. You can check out those agencies via this link.
Who qualifies:
Households of the following sizes must have incomes at or under the listed amount to be eligible to apply
- 1-2 —$36,620
- 3 — $46,060
- 4 — $55,500
- 5 — $64,940
- 6 — $74,380
- 7 — $83,820
- 8 — $93,260
