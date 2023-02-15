Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

You May Be Eligible For Some Help With Your Sky High Gas Bill — Depending On Your Household Income. Here's How

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Feb 15, 2023 1:00 PM
A calculator and credits cars with bills rest in front of a lit gas burner
bank cards and a calculator on the background of a burning gas stove
(StudioMars/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

United Way of Greater L.A. and SoCal Gas have teamed up to announced a $1 million Gas Assistance Fund, which can provide up to $100 per household that qualifies, based on income, to alleviate gas costs.

Why it matters: This is another way to help Southern California households deal with high natural gas bills this winter, according to a statement.

What's next: Those who want to request assistance can visit the SoCal Gas website. Applications go through local nonprofits specific to the county where you live. You can check out those agencies via this link.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Who qualifies:

Households of the following sizes must have incomes at or under the listed amount to be eligible to apply

  • 1-2 —$36,620
  • 3 — $46,060
  • 4 — $55,500
  • 5 — $64,940
  • 6 — $74,380
  • 7 — $83,820
  • 8 — $93,260

Go deeper:

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist