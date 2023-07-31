Support for LAist comes from
Sewage Spill In Newport Beach Prompts Water Usage Warning

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 31, 2023 1:47 PM
A map of Newport Beach with a red block showing where the closure is.
A screenshot of what's closed from the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Topline:

In Newport Beach, a 140-gallon sewage spill has closed the bay water area at Aloha Drive Bridge. 

What we know: A break in a main sewer line on Sunday caused the spill, prompting Orange County health officials to close the bay water area Sunday.  The water 500 feet upstream and downstream from the Aloha Drive Bridge is closed to swimming, surfing and diving.

What's next: Health officials are warning the community to avoid any contact with the water for a minimum of three days until follow-up results of water quality monitoring meets acceptable health standards.

You can check here for updates on any ocean, bay or harbor warnings and closures.

