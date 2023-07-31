Sewage Spill In Newport Beach Prompts Water Usage Warning
Topline:
In Newport Beach, a 140-gallon sewage spill has closed the bay water area at Aloha Drive Bridge.
What we know: A break in a main sewer line on Sunday caused the spill, prompting Orange County health officials to close the bay water area Sunday. The water 500 feet upstream and downstream from the Aloha Drive Bridge is closed to swimming, surfing and diving.
What's next: Health officials are warning the community to avoid any contact with the water for a minimum of three days until follow-up results of water quality monitoring meets acceptable health standards.
You can check here for updates on any ocean, bay or harbor warnings and closures.
