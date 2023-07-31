Sewage Spill In Newport Beach Prompts Water Usage Warning

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

In Newport Beach, a 140-gallon sewage spill has closed the bay water area at Aloha Drive Bridge.



What we know: A break in a main sewer line on Sunday caused the spill, prompting Orange County health officials to close the bay water area Sunday. The water 500 feet upstream and downstream from the Aloha Drive Bridge is closed to swimming, surfing and diving.

What's next: Health officials are warning the community to avoid any contact with the water for a minimum of three days until follow-up results of water quality monitoring meets acceptable health standards.

You can check here for updates on any ocean, bay or harbor warnings and closures.

