SoCal Sea Turtles Could Get New Habitat Protections

Topline:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wants to designate areas across North America as critical habitats to protect sea turtles.

What this would do: The designation would mandate that federal agencies consult with NOAA to make sure habitats and the plants turtles need to survive aren't destroyed. Only people who hold federal permits for projects in critical habitats would be affected. Beachgoers and local fisheries would be allowed to carry on as usual.

Why it matters: Southern California sea turtles are currently at threatened status, meaning they are likely to be endangered in the near future. San Diego Bay, Santa Monica Bay, Catalina Island and Long Beach are some of the areas affected.

Perspective: "In California, some of our concerns are damage to its foraging and resting habitats," said Jennifer Schultz, a fishery biologist at NOAA. "Climate change can alter the environment; maybe where seagrass runs through, it won't be able to grow anymore."

What's next: NOAA will decide on the proposal after the public comment deadline in October. For now, the Southern California sea turtle population is actually growing: a good sign for the species.